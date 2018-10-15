JIM DUGAN, PRESIDENT OF WISYCOM USA, SHARES RF EXPERTISE AT AES NEW YORK 2018 SOUND REINFORCEMENT RF SUPER SESSION

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 15, 2018 – Jim Dugan, President of Wisycom USA, will be taking part in panel discussions at the forthcoming AES 2018 show, where he will join industry pros presenting on best practices and implementation for production wireless as well as the manufacturer’s response to the latest developments to the RF spectrum. The AES New York 2018 Sound Reinforcement: SR03 - RF Super Session at which he is speaking will take place in Room 1E10 on Wednesday, October 17 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

This panel presentation will take an in-depth look at the main issues affecting RF equipment features and deployments, as well as spectrum and regulatory changes. The speakers will also discuss advanced RF practices, such as filtering techniques and RF-over-fiber, and what is necessary to remain compliant with the updated FCC rules.

During the “Hardware and Best Practices” portion of the session, Dugan and his co-panelists will offer insight regarding the implications of having consecutive digital and analogue systems on stage at the same time. Dugan, who has a multitude of experience designing and implementing wireless antenna systems, will also discuss the wide variety of antenna designs on the market today, including implementation of the Wisycom Antenna matrix and remote-controllable band-pass filters and antennas.

“The RF world is currently experiencing significant challenges in wireless operations, especially with regards to available spectrum, equipment and workflow,” says Dugan. “As such, audio and RF specialists require an even more-skilled knowledge base in the deployment of wireless microphones and similar equipment. This RF Super Session brings together a group of highly talented and experienced professionals who will share their insights with others in the industry. I am excited to be presenting alongside my esteemed colleagues, and I encourage all those in attendance at AES to come be part of this very important discussion.”

Dugan’s experience in the audio industry began as a musician and audio engineer some 25 years ago. After a decade of running his own recording studio, Dugan moved to a boutique wireless microphone company, where he first delved into the wireless business. He later put his experience to the test and began building and operating RF trucks and widespread wireless networks, in addition to a series of wireless systems and products for TV awards shows. Within a few years, Dugan launched his own business, Jetwave Wireless. Concurrently, Dugan’s systematic RF approaches caught the attention of Wisycom owner, Massimo Paolo, and the two ultimately formed a partnership that developed into the founding of Wisycom USA. Today, Dugan serves as President of both organizations.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycomusa.com/.