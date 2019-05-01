Industry’s Smallest High-End Mics to Be Shown at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, MAY 1, 2019 – DPA Microphones will introduce the U.S. conference, AV and installation markets to the industry’s smallest-ever high-end pro audio microphone capsule at InfoComm 2019 (Booth 6861). Incorporated into the d:screet CORE 6060 and 6061 Subminiature Microphones and d:fine CORE 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone, DPA’s new subminiature microphone capsules measure in at just three millimeters (0.12 inches) in diameter.

These new 6000 series capsules are 60-percent smaller than the company’s existing 4000 series, though they pack an incredibly powerful performance. Developed using the company’s new CORE by DPA microphone amplification technology, these capsules reduce distortion and increase dynamic range.

As a result of extensive research into the precise demands of the market, DPA has not only reduced the size of its microphone capsules but also introduced an innovative lightweight, one-size-fits-all headset, the 6066. This new headset attaches over the ears for maximum comfort and has a three-point spring mechanism to help grip below the ears and to the side of the head for added security. With a fully adjustable boom, it is very easy to fit and has a redesigned 90-degree cable attachment that allows the cable to run down the wearer’s back, so it can’t be seen.

“DPA continually strives to provide the most advanced technology and best sound possible, and our new 6000 series and CORE by DPA technology is just the latest representation of that philosophy,” says Christopher Spahr, director of sales and marketing, DPA U.S. “From theatres to boardrooms, DPA is proud to offer ground-breaking solutions that continue to push the physical limits of modern technology needs.”

Additionally, DPA’s new subminiature lavalier microphone can be fitted to a presenter’s clothes in a near-invisible position. . Further, with DPA’s exceptional sound quality, speakers can relax and concentrate on the message they are delivering, with a guarantee that every word will be clearly heard.

For the d:screet 6060 and 6061 lavalier microphones, DPA has introduced an eight-way clip that rotates 360 degrees chosen in 45-degree incremental steps. Offering fast and secure mounting, this revolutionary clip makes it very easy to change the mics from women’s shirts to men’s shirts (left- to right-buttoned) or attach the lavalier to attire in which the neckline is used, such as t-shirts or dresses.

Alongside the subminiature products, DPA will also showcase its 4000 series lavalier and headset microphones with upgraded CORE by DPA amplifier technology. This recently developed solution creates an even clearer sound from the ‘highest of the highs’ to the ‘lowest of the lows.’ All CORE miniature capsules offer expanded dynamic range and, as indicated by their IP58 certification, are very durable and resistant to water and moisture thanks to Nano coating and hermetic sealing of their sensitive electronics.

DPA will also highlight its d:sign Installation Solutions Series, specifically targeted at the installation and conference markets, at InfoComm. Combining sleek design with high quality audio, microphones such as the d:sign 4098 Ceiling Mount Microphone and d:sign 4018 Supercardioid Tabletop Microphone are the ideal choice for installation companies that need to create a functional yet aesthetically-pleasing meeting or conference space. The group includes functional yet unobtrusive table top, ceiling and floor stand microphones that ensure outstanding sound – even in acoustically-challenging spaces – and guarantee extraordinarily high speech intelligibility and clarity of voice in any room or situation.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.