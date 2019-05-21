Indipro Tools Showcases Latest Power Solutions at Cine Gear 2019

LOS ANGELES, MAY 21, 2019 – Indipro Tools, manufacturers of premium power solutions for digital and professional video applications, features several new power solutions and accessories at Cine Gear 2019 (Booth 151). Among these are the company’s new Porta-Pak battery and accessory items, which enables DSLR and pro-video users to power up their camera and accessories conveniently using one compact power source. Two new RED-compatible Micro-Series lithium ion batteries as well as a new NITRO SDI splitter and power distribution box will also be on display at the show.

Building on the success of its new Porta-Pak battery, Indipro introduces the latest accessory items for this small-footprint (3x5x1.5 inches) power solution. Included among these is the new Porta-Pak battery kit for the Blackmagic Design 4K Pocket Camera (BMPCC4K), which includes both the Porta-Pak battery, charger, 2.1-mm LP-E6-type battery power cable and travel case, as well as the company’s new battery mounting enclosure. This lightweight, external adapter enclosure is made of lightweight aluminum and allows the Porta-Pak to be inserted and locked or swapped into a variety of mounting configurations without having to remove the enclosure. Additionally, the included small, lightweight charger supports 90-240 VAC worldwide input voltage and provides a quick 2A current charge via a 2.5-mm DC plug on one end, and a U.S. wall plug on the other. An LED indicator on the front changes from red to green when the battery is fully charged. The available cable can be connected to the Porta-Pak output and subsequently inserted to a dummy battery for the BMPCC4K camera.

The accessory kit comes complete with a utility belt-style traveling case, which is specially designed to house several Porta-Pak batteries and mounts. This soft-shell case features snap-on straps that allow the user to hang the case on a rig or clip it directly to a belt or vest. Further, the Porta-Pak battery incorporates a 2.5-mm outputting connector at 12V, a 2.1-mm outputting connector at 7.4V and a 5V USB, which allows it to charge multiple devices at once.

“We are excited to showcase a host of new products and accessories at this year’s show,” says Matt Nigro, director of operations, Indipro Tools. “We look forward to attending Cine Gear as it gives us the opportunity to highlight our latest products for production and film professionals at the historic Paramount Studios.”

Also new to Cine Gear are two new additions to Indipro’s Micro-Series line of batteries, a 98Wh and 150Wh model, both V-Mount Li-Ion RED-compatible batteries. Containing one of the industry’s top battery cells, the Micro-Series RED batteries can communicate detailed battery information to RED DSMC and DSMC2 cameras, which is then displayed in the viewfinder. The 98Wh battery has an output of 14.8V, with a capacity of 6.6Ah and supports up to a 12A draw. The 150Wh battery outputs 14.8V, with a capacity of 9.4Ah and supports up to 12A draw. Ideal for professional video applications, the new batteries also feature a standard D-Tap port for powering accessories, as well as a built-in USB interface that provides the ability to charge devices during a shoot. For quick status checks, an integrated five-bar LED gauge displays the battery’s remaining power. Additionally, the Micro-Series batteries are IATA approved for carry-on to airplanes, simplifying the users travel options. Weighing in slightly over one pound and measuring 3.6x4.7x2.1 inches, these compact batteries are the perfect solution for filmmakers on-the-go.

Indipro’s NITRO SDI splitter and power distribution box features a single input and dual outputs, capable of splitting one SDI signal into two identical outputs, which can be displayed on two devices, simultaneously. The NITRO comes available with regulated 12-volt, 7.4-volt or five-volt options, with interchangeable – factory-adjusted – output plates, featuring LEMO, Hirose and /or 2.1- or 2.5-mm connectors. Available as either a V-Mount or three-stud battery plate, the NITRO can be mounted via a 15-mm clamp or using 1/4-20 mounting holes on the box. Additionally, the NITRO supports a wide range of data rates (270Mbps-2.97Gbps), as well as SD, HD and 3G inputs/outputs from 480i to 1080p; a variety of output cables are also available to support distribution.

For nearly a decade, Indipro Tools has manufactured a wide selection of high-quality, competitively priced batteries, chargers, cables and alternative power solutions for DSLRs, professional cameras and a range of production accessories. The company’s power solutions are compatible with the industry’s leading brands, including Blackmagic, Canon, Panasonic and Sony. Indipro products are ideal for a vast range of applications and users, from independent filmmakers to broadcast production studios. For more information, visit https://www.indiprotools.com/.