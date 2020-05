IMT VISLINK RECEIVES $2.3 MILLION CONTRACT TO SUPPLY PROFESSIONAL U.S. SPORTS ASSOCIATION WITH LIVE VIDEO TRANSMISSION SYSTEMS

SARASOTA, FL, JUNE 20, 2018 — xG Technology, Inc. (“xG” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose IMTVislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced that its IMT Vislink business has been awarded a $2.3 million contract to supply live video transmission equipment to a major professional U.S. sports association. The order includes the supply of HD transmitters and multi-channel receive systems installed in arenas and configured to capture and distribute live images of in-game action.

James Walton, president of IMT, Ltd, said, "We are pleased to have been chosen to supply our equipment to this association. Our systems have been designed from the ground up to deliver reliable, high-quality video that meets the stringent broadcasting requirements for live televised sporting events."

For decades, IMT Vislink wireless video technology has been trusted to cover some of the most challenging and high-profile international sporting events, including the World Cup, London Marathon, 24 Hours of Le Mans, America's Cup Sailing, Formula E, World Wingsuit League, professional soccer matches and championship golf tournaments. IMT Vislink has also developed a longstanding relationship with MotoGP, the premier motorcycle racing series in the world. In addition to providing onboard systems for MotoGP, Vislink is also the official supplier of all RF communications.

