IMT Vislink Announces Reseller Partnership with Broadcast Technical Services, Inc. (BTS)

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, JULY 12, 2018 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, sports and entertainment and public safety markets, today announced that its IMT Vislink business has entered into a reseller partnership with Houston, Texas-based Broadcast Technical Services, Inc. (BTS). IMT Vislink and BTS will collaborate on the sale, integration, service and support of IMT Vislink's wireless camera systems, including the HCAM 4K UHD transmitter, MicroLite 2 midmarket system and the miniaturized IMTDragonFly, in the states of Texas and Louisiana.

IMT Vislink has an extensive history providing excellence in high-end sports coverage, and this is just the latest example of expansion of this highly successful part of its business into U.S. sports venues.

"We look forward to working with BTS and leveraging the company's exceptional reputation and integration capabilities," says Jeff Daubert, IMT Vislink sports and entertainment sales manager. "For over 25 years, we've been the leading supplier of high-performance, live wireless video solutions to tier-1 sports and broadcasting organizations in the U.S. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our clientele even further and we're confident BTS will help us achieve that."

"This new partnership with BTS is part of our ongoing commitment to grow our value-added reseller network and extend our business reach into new markets and territories," says John Procacci, IMT Vislink vice president of sales. "As the company in the forefront of the most advanced wireless video technology, we are actively seeking reseller partners who share our vision of delivering comprehensive solutions."

IMT Vislink provides full engineering, design, development and support services for its U.S. clients from its location in Hackettstown, NJ. IMT is an ISO 9001:2015 certified QMS organization and has received multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

About Broadcast Technical Services, Inc.

BTS is a full-service broadcast systems integration, production and engineering solutions company. For more than 15 years, BTS has specialized in providing excellent service for sports venues, houses of worship, television networks, and ocean vessels. BTS provides broadcast solutions that include system design, equipment selection recommendations, installation, integration, testing and training. In addition, BTS offers live event engineering and technical support, as well as programming production, syndication and transcoding solutions. More information can be found at www.btshouston.com.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.