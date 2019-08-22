How Calrec can ‘Assist’ and ‘Connect’ at IBC 2019

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK,AUGUST 22, 2019 — Calrec’s powerful Assist and Connect applications are both taking center stage at IBC 2019 (Stand 8.C91). As the industry embraces new standards and workflows, Calrec has expanded its suite of applications to give broadcasters more efficient tools without the requirement to purchase more hardware.

Calrec’s Assist is a browser-based interface that allows users to set up shows, memories, fader layouts, patching, bus setup, labeling, input and output levels, input channel parameters (including mic gains), routing, and more, without needing to be in front of the console.

Assist is the interface for controlling Calrec’s VP2 and Type R virtual consoles, and for setup and local control of Calrec’s Remote Production, RP1. Virtual operations enable stations to reap the benefits of Calrec consoles without a physical control surface.

Assist can be accessed from multiple locations via a web-browser. Different access levels can be granted to different users; an operator can be given basic control functions whereas an engineer can delve deeper to fine tune the setup or recall different setups as needed.

As the industry continues to unlock the benefits of IP infrastructures, Calrec’s Connect application is a user-friendly stream manager that manages the discovery and connection of IP streams. Connect turns complex IT infrastructure planning into a simple interface; connection discovery is automatic, meaning networks can be quickly built and managed with little IT knowledge.

Calrec’s browser-based Connect app can be accessed anywhere and includes built-in broadcast features like input controls; network diagnostics; GPIO-style logic connections; and make, break and change stream connections. Crucially, unlike many other stream managers, it recognizes all accepted registration/discovery protocols, including NMOS IS-04 and IS-05, to provide in-depth configuration in a simple way across the whole facility.

Both apps join a range of products that reflect broadcasters’ evolving requirements. As viewers change how they consume content, broadcasters are adopting new workflows to help them engage and retain more viewers. Calrec is helping its customers through virtual, remote and IP production models; radio; and a range of IP-enabled consoles from the flexible Type R console to the powerful Apollo. This full range of products will be on show at IBC.

