HIDDEN Reveals Itself to North America on Acorn TV

Silver Spring, MD; May 14, 2018 – Leading independent distributor all3media international has secured a range of international sales of the gritty crime drama Hidden (Craith) originally produced by Severn Screen for S4C and BBC Wales.

The eight-part series from the award-winning co-creator and producer of the global hit Y Gwyll/Hinterland has been acquired by DR (Denmark), KRO (Netherlands) and VRT (Belgium), who were early adopters of the Welsh Noir genre in Europe as they championed all3media international’s previous investment project Y Gwyll/Hinterland, which shares the producer Ed Talfan with Hidden (Craith).

Additional signed European sales include Dizale (France), NRK (Norway) and YLEISRADIO OY-TV1 (Finland) – and five other European deals are expected to close shortly. In the Asia Pacific region the series has been acquired by Rialto Channel (Sky, New Zealand) and an Australian deal is under negotiation.

For North America, RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn TV, North America’s largest SVOD for British and international television, has acquired the exclusive VOD, DVD and download rights for Hidden (Craith) in USA and Canada. Acorn TV will feature the exclusive North American premiere in July 2018.

Don Klees, Vice President of Programming for Acorn brands at RLJ Entertainment, says, “With its tense script and stellar ensemble, Hidden (Craith) is another excellent addition to Acorn TV’s line-up of high-quality international mysteries. We’re happy to be working with our friends at all3media international, who have been an important partner for Acorn TV on several popular series like Midsomer Murders, Ackley Bridge, and The Brokenwood Mysteries.”

The series, which has already been acquired by BBC Four in the UK, has now also been picked up for DVD distribution in UK/Eire by Dazzler. Hidden (Craith) was selected for screenings during the European Film Market at Berlinale 2018 and in Cannes at MIPCOM 2017.

Hidden(Craith) is co-created by Severn Screen’s Mark Andrew and Ed Talfan, who also serve as Executive Producers alongside Producer Hannah Thomas. Ed Talfan’s credits include Y Gwyll/Hinterland, Denmark, Apostle and The Passing, and Mark Andrew was script consultant on seasons two and three of Y Gwyll/Hinterland and writer of the third season finale.

Amanda Rees, Director of Creative Content at S4C, who premiered the Welsh version of the series, noted, “S4C has striven to commission drama with genuine universality – through stories that are rooted in our unique Welsh culture and landscape. We are delighted that, through the efforts of all3media international, Craith/Hidden and indeed Y Gwyll/Hinterland are traveling the world so successfully.”

Louise Pedersen at all3media international, commented, “We knew that the pedigree of the team behind Hidden(Craith) would result in a very distinctive series – Welsh Noir is now on the international map.”

Starring Sian Reese-William (Y Gwyll/Hinterland, Requiem), Rhodri Meilir (Pride), Gwyneth Keyworth (Wasted) and Sion Alun Davies (Y Gwyll/Hinterland), Hidden(Craith) follows DCI Cadi John (Reese-William) as she is drawn back to her childhood home by the faltering health of her beloved father, and finds herself policing the precinct and people of her youth. It’s a world she never expected to return to, but it’s a job she enjoys. However, when the body of a local woman is found in a remote mountain river, Cadi’s world – and the world of those around her – is changed forever.

# # #

About RLJ Entertainment

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE’s titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJENTERTAINMENT.COM, ACORN.TV, and UMC.TV.

About all3media international

all3media international distributes popular, award-winning TV programmes to over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms around the world.

The company has been celebrated for producing, marketing and distributing quality, ground-breaking and pioneering shows to global audience – consistently topping the Broadcast and Televisual annual Indies Surveys and we have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of our growth – twice.

Our catalogue contains over 8,500 hours of content across all genres, with a focus on drama, comedy, factual, entertainment and formats. As well as Britain’s top-selling series Midsomer Murders, our lead dramas include National Treasure, The Missing, Clique, Safe House, Indian Summers, Liar and Hinterland. Our contemporary comedy slate features Fleabag and GameFace. Factual, entertainment and format bestsellers include Gogglebox, Undercover Boss, Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, The Gadget Show and The Cube.

As part of the UK’s leading multi-label studio we partner with UK and international producers – including our own studios – in developing, financing and delivering content and formats.

