First-Time Exhibitor Wisycom USA Presents High-End In-Ear Monitoring Solutions at NAMM 2019

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 9, 2019 – Wisycom USA, which was established this year to grow the Italy-based Wisycom brand throughout the Americas, is exhibiting for the first time at NAMM 2019 (Booth 15222). The company will present its line of high-end in-ear monitoring solutions and wireless RF systems, which are steadily growing in popularity in the live touring industry.

“Our attendance at NAMM marks the next step in our commitment to growing Wisycom’s presence for the live performance and touring market,” says Jim Dugan, President, Wisycom USA. “Our wireless RF and in-ear solutions are making big waves in the professional live tour world – with everyone from classic rock bands to major pop stars implementing our equipment. Currently one of the top in-ear solutions for the broadcast market, our system is being chosen for live performances because of its high level of audio clarity and reliability, in addition to the IEM systems offering the widest frequency spectrum capabilities in touring, worldwide. Wisycom also recently released the addition of its linear series transmitter, which takes away the concern for intermodulation calculations and offers extreme spectrum efficiency. We look forward to showcasing our gear throughout the Americas and around the world.”

Among the products being presented at NAMM includes the company’s MPR50-IEM Wideband Receiver, a compact, true-diversity receiver designed for professional in-ear monitoring applications. It features a unique wideband tuning range up to 232 MHz, mono or stereo MPX audio processing and 200 milliwatt headphone amp. Also included are a separate release/attack compander and an FM IFB mode with narrowband modulation to enhance noise immunity and coverage.

With FM stereo mode for MPX decoding; mix-mode and frequency scan functionality; and automatic programming through infrared and micro-USB, the MPR50-IEM provides all the elements necessary for a high-stress touring environment. The compact receiver also has an OLED display, dedicated function buttons and the option for AA battery pack or rechargeable lithium pack, which guarantee ease-of-use and reliability.

The associated MTK952 Wideband Dual Transmitter will also be on display at NAMM. This versatile transmitter functions in a huge UHF (330MHz) bandwidth and narrowband modulation, with very high-quality and low spurious emissions. Using a direct digital synthesis (DDS) signal and >70 dB stereo separation, along with DSP multi-companding the MTK952 provides the ultimate in flexibility.

Further, the transmitter has 2400 user-defined frequencies, means that the Wisycom IEM system is ideally suited for everything from small sets to large-scale arena tours. The unit also boasts and a reference in/out for ISO-frequencies or multiple coverage zones. Additional features include a redundant power supply of 230/110 BAC and an optional 12 VDC, as well as up to 2 Watts of RF output and both analog and digital inputs (AES3).

The company will also showcase its new MPR52-ENG Dual Channel Diversity Receiver, which includes two built-in diversity receivers with both analogue and digital outputs and features next-generation multiband front-end filtering and a 790 MHz switching bandwidth in the 470- to 1260-MHz range. Software-selectable wideband and narrowband DSP-FM operation enables reliable use of multiple wireless channels within a tight RF space. The receiver can be conveniently controlled via USB with the Wisycom Manager Software.

The new LFA Ultra-Wideband Active Antenna (LFA) operates in the 410- to 1300-MHz frequency range and provides antenna gain of 7dBi and adjustable RF Amp gain for maximum dynamic range control. It also features three RF filters, including tunable, fixed and high-/low-band pass, which can be easily managed through four key navigation buttons and a TFT display. The optional BFA-B/BFA-N Ultra-Wideband Booster (BFA) offers the same features as the LFA without the antenna element, for use as an in-line filter and booster solution with existing passive antennas. The LFA and BFA can be controlled remotely through the Wisycom Manager 2.0 software or the MAT244, which allow operators to make changes at the receive location.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit http://www.wisycomusa.com/.