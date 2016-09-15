Epic Games Harnesses The Power of NewTek NDI™ for Unreal Engine 4

Amsterdam––NewTek™ and Epic Games, the creator of the Unreal Engine and numerous award-winning series of games, announced that NewTek Network Device Interface (NDI™) will be implemented for Unreal Engine 4. Epic joins the industry’s largest IP video ecosystem of products and the rapidly expanding number of companies enabling IP-based customer workflows. NewTek NDI will enable Epic Games to easily bring live video sources into UE4 without adding support for multiple codecs and video cards. Video signals are converted to NDI and made available to any Unreal Engine on a standard local or wide area Ethernet network.

"As Epic becomes increasingly involved with virtual sets and virtual production, adopting NewTek's industry-leading IP protocol made complete sense for us," said Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic Games. "Having multiple live video sources and the outputs of all Unreal Engine technology available on a standard GigE network is liberating. The challenge of getting video in and out of UE4 and then distributing it are made exponentially easier with NDI. The NDI SDK is also very easy to work with, and NewTek have been very helpful throughout our implementation process. We look forward to bringing NDI to the UE4 community."

“With the convergence of live video production and gaming engines, Epic Games integrating NewTek NDI into UE4 is a natural fit and thrilling for us," said Brian Olson, vice president of product management for NewTek. "NewTek’s NDI simplifies input to the Unreal Engine, while NDI output from UE4 will streamline virtual production and make full resolution gaming streams accessible for arena events and online competitions. We look forward to working closely with Epic Games on other projects where NDI will help producers use virtual technology to provide a whole new level of storytelling."

Unreal Engine 4 will also support additional features in NDI version 2 when the updated software development kit (SDK) becomes available in Q4 2016. The NDI SDK is royalty free for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in commercial products and applications they deliver. Building on the widely adopted and ground-breaking Network Device Interface announced at IBC 2015, NewTek’s NDI version 2 adds higher performance, resolution independence, 16-bit per channel support for the highest precision color of any IP standard, 16 channels of floating point audio, improved cross subnet support, integrated fail-over support, network-based re-routing support, and more.

NewTek's royalty free NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network.

For more information on NDI, visit NDI.NewTek.com.

For more information about Unreal Engine, visit unrealengine.com.

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

About Unreal Engine

Developed by Epic Games, the Unreal Engine brings high-fidelity experiences to PC, console, mobile, VR and the Web. Unreal Engine accelerates the creation of games, applications, visualizations and cinematic content. Download Unreal Engine for free at unrealengine.com, and follow @UnrealEngine for updates.

###

· TriCaster, TalkShow, 3Play, and LightWave 3D are registered trademarks of NewTek, Inc.

· NDI, MDS, Media Distribution System, LightWave, ProTek, and Broadcast Minds are trademarks and/or service marks of NewTek, Inc.

· All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.