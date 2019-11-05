DPA’s 6066 Subminiature Headset Mic Nominated for Prestigious TEC Award

ALLEROED, NOVEMBER 5, 2019 – DPA Microphones’ 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone is a nominee for the 35th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards in the Microphones – Sound Reinforcement Category. Products that are nominated for a TEC Award have made a significant impact on modern sound and music. With a capsule measuring in at just three millimeters in diameter, the 6066 microphones may be small, but they are powerful in terms of performance – making this solution an ideal candidate for a TEC Award.

Featuring CORE by DPA technology, the mic reduces distortion, increases dynamic range and features a frequency range of 20Hz-20kHz along with a noise floor of only 24dB(A). The 6066 also benefits from a completely redesigned, lightweight, one-size-fits-all headset that attaches over the ears for maximum comfort and includes a spring mechanism that grips below the head/ears for added security. It even received a Red Dot design award for its innovative and user-friendly design.

“We put a great deal of time and energy into designing a headset microphone that is elegant and implements all of the features we wanted in a small package,” says René Mørch, product manager, DPA Microphones. “The 6000 series capsule is the smallest we have ever designed. It required working on the edge of what is physically possible in order to get the renowned sound of the five-millimeter capsule of the 4066 into the new three-millimeter capsule of the 6066. The goal behind this microphone was to develop a solution that would be nearly invisible, to both live and broadcast audiences, while providing crystal-clear sound. The 6066 is discreet and visually appealing, and does not compromise on sound quality.”

Since its launch, the 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone has received rave reviews. Its secure, lightweight, unobtrusive and comfortable design, coupled with DPA’s renowned natural and pristine sound-quality, has led to significant sales around the world and across various market sectors, including broadcast, theatre and live sound.

“It is always a pleasure to be recognized for our work, but it’s extra rewarding to know that we have made our customers’ jobs easier, enabling them to achieve better results,” adds Mørch. “We have been receiving such great feedback from veteran sound engineers on the high-quality and sleek design of the 6066. At DPA, we want to hear our customers’ feedback – it’s what motivates us to create solutions made specifically to fit their needs. It really is an awesome microphone and to have it nominated for a TEC Award is such an honor.”

Presented by The NAMM Foundation, The NAMM TEC Awards are presented annually in celebration of the pro audio community, recognizing the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind today’s sound recordings, live performances, films, television and more. The NAMM TEC Awards will be held in conjunction with The NAMM Show on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

