Small is Beautiful With DPA Microphones at Prolight + Sound 2019

DPA Microphones will use the Prolight + Sound 2019 platform to show artists and performers its new and unobtrusive d:fine™ CORE 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone – the ultimate in wearable tech and the perfect solution for anyone who wants freedom of movement on stage.

Forming part of its recently introduced 6000 Series of tiny, high-end pro audio microphone capsules, the d:fine CORE 6066 is an attractive headset that is extremely comfortable to wear and so easy to fit that even the most inexperienced artist or performer can mount it themselves. With DPA’s exceptional sound quality guaranteed, this one size fits all headset is also incredibly secure thanks to a clever three point spring mechanism that helps it grip below and over the ears as well as behind the ear. With a fully adjustable boom and a redesigned cable attachment that allows the cable to run down the wearer’s back, it is particularly useful for performers who want to incorporate rigorous dance routines into their set.

Since its launch, DPA’s new 6000 Series has continually astonished end users and reviewers because it is so small and so formidable. Measuring just three millimetres (0.12 inches) in diameter, 6000 series capsules are 60% smaller than the company’s existing 4000 series, but equally as powerful because they all incorporate CORE by DPA microphone amplification technology that reduces distortion and increases dynamic range. The 6000 Series also includes the d:screet™ CORE 6060 and 6061 Subminiature Microphones that can be fitted to clothes in the form of a virtually invisible lavalier.

DPA will also be showing other microphones that incorporate its ‘CORE by DPA’ amplifier technology. These include its 4000 Series of d:screet™ miniature lavalier, d:fine™ headset and now d:vote 4099 Instrument Microphones – one of the most natural-sounding instrument microphone solutions available today and seen as the preferred close-miking instrument mic on the market.

Designed for use with every woodwind and acoustical instrument, the most popular being guitar, violin, cello and trumpet/saxophone, the award winning d:vote 4099 is known for its discreet size, its versatile mounting/clip options and its usefulness in a wide range of applications, from studio and theatre to live performance and broadcast. The new version also has a more streamlined design that features a foam cover to help decrease vulnerability to wind or movement during a performance.

DPA will complete is Prolight + Sound line up with its hugely popular and award-winning d:facto™ Vocal Microphone range, which includes an extremely linear version for sound engineers who want to design the complete sound pattern and create their own unique sound.

Already the vocal microphone of choice for artists such as Sting, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars and Ellie Goulding, the d:facto™ Vocal Microphone combines the very best of cardioid and supercardioid directional characteristics to ensure minimum bleed, high spl before feedback and an exceptionally natural sound. Using DPA’s flexible adapter system, the microphone can be transformed from a wired version with a handle to a handheld wireless microphone seamlessly integrating with all leading wireless solutions such as Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, Wisycom, Lectrosonics and Line6.

The entire range will be on show at booth 8:J80, which DPA is sharing with its new parent company RCF.

For more information about DPA and to explore its entire product range, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncoloured and undistorted sound.

For more information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com