Doc Martin Returns - New Season Makes U.S. Premiere the Day After U.K. Premiere - Beginning Thurs., Sept. 21st only on Acorn TV

Coming in October is Irish thriller ACCEPTABLE RISK, An Acorn TV Original Series

As well as series with Clive Owen and Penelope Keith, and from M.R. James and the creator of Prime Suspect

Silver Spring, MD; September 14, 2017 – In partnership with DRG, Acorn TV, North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television, is thrilled to announce the return of one of the most popular series in Britain and Acorn’s best-selling series with Doc Martin, Series 8 beginning its Exclusive U.S. Premiere on Thursday, September 21, 2017, the day after its British premiere on ITV. BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Arthur & George, Men Behaving Badly) returns in his uproarious lead performance as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in a quirky seaside town in Cornwall. After having therapy to save their marriage in the last season, Doc Martin and Louisa (Caroline Catz,Murder in Suburbia) face the challenge of living happily together with their baby, James Henry. The new eight-episode season premieres every Thursday through November 9, 2017 when the complete season will be available for binge-watching. Acorn TV is also excited to announce its October slate led by its newest Acorn TV Original Series, Irish conspiracy thriller Acceptable Risk.

Mark Stevens, President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment, noted, “Acorn TV is ecstatic to exclusively offer our subscribers new episodes of one of their favorite series, Doc Martin. After waiting two years for more episodes, we’re delighted to shorten the wait for North American fans, and will be offering each new episode the day after its UK debut. Martin Clunes, Caroline Catz and our partners at Buffalo Pictures and DRG have put together another fun, can’t miss season with the Doc.” Stevens added, “Additionally, we continue to aggressively grow our co-productions slate and a high-quality, transatlantic production like Acceptable Risk is another perfect addition to our Acorn TV Originals slate.”

Richard Halliwell, DRG CEO, added, “We are thrilled that Acorn TV continues to support Doc Martin, by offering the brilliant new series to its subscribers in North America. With its human stories, fish-out-of-water lead and universal themes, Doc Martin continues to resonate with audiences around the world. And of course, the gorgeous Cornish scenery and quintessentially British eccentric characters all add to its appeal. We are proud to have this wonderful title in our catalogue and with Series Nine already in development, we can’t wait to see what’s next for Martin and the world of Portwenn.”

Called “completely addictive” (Slate) and “absolutely bloody hilarious” (London Evening Standard), Doc Martin is one of the most successful British series in the U.S. with new fans continuing to discover the series on Acorn TV, public television, and on Acorn’s deluxe DVD and Blu-ray sets. In the U.K., the series remains one of ITV’s highest-rated drama series. The series is also a global phenomenon, having sold to more than 70 countries, with licensed local versions in France, Germany, Spain, Russia, and many more.

Acorn TV features the previous seven series available to watch anytime and recently created and added the behind-the-scenes documentary, Doc Martin: It's Always Sunny in Portwenn, with the cast and crew reflecting on eight seasons on the series and a sneak peek at Series 8.

Set in the fictional town of Portwenn, Series 8 features returning favorites Dame Eileen Atkins (Upstairs, Downstairs, Cranford) as the Doc’s formidable Aunt Ruth,Ian McNeice (Doctor Who, Rome) as Bert Large, Joe Absolom (Hatfields & McCoys) as his son Al. Additionally, Series 8 guest stars include Art Malik (Cold Feet, Homeland, True Lies) and another guest turn by Martin Clunes’ Men Behaving Badly co-star Caroline Quentin. Doc Martin is created by Dominic Minghella, produced by Buffalo Pictures, and distributed by DRG.

Coming up in October, Acorn TV features Acceptable Risk (Acorn TV Original Series), a high-end, transatlantic co-production. This brand new six-part drama stars Elaine Cassidy (The Paradise,No Offence) in an edge-of-the-seat thriller which follows Sarah Manning (Cassidy) as she comes to realize how little she knew about her husband, Lee, before he was murdered. Her growing suspicions around his death lead Sarah to confront a powerful conspiracy of corporate, police and political interests. Exclusive U.S. Premiere begins Monday, October 16th.

Also in October, Acorn TV features the return of Scandinavian drama Black Widows, Series 2; Clive Owen in 2000 British detective drama Second Sight; a documentary on The Queen’s official residences with Penelope Keith’s At Her Majesty’s Service; more episodes of Trial & Retribution from the creator of Prime Suspect and with an early guest turn by Michael Fassbender; fascinating documentary Witches: A Century of Murder; and three M.R. James Ghost Stories timed for Halloween.

In addition to Doc Martin and Acceptable Risk, Acorn TV’s Fall 2017 slate is filled with must-see new dramas and returning favorites, including the final seasons of intense, award-winning cop drama 19-2 (Friday, Sept. 22) and hit BBC One detective drama George Gently; plus new Kay Mellor BBC One drama Love, Lies and Records, and Aussie legal drama Newton’s Law (Mon., Sept. 11); as well as exclusive new seasons of several of Acorn TV’s trademark series, including addictive Aussie period drama A Place to Call Home and New Zealand detective drama The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Called a “glorious streaming service…an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV (https://acorn.tv ) curates the very best in international television and is North America’s most popular streaming service for British and international television. From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), Acorn TV is also the greatest value in streaming at only $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Acorn TV exclusively premieres several new international series and/or seasons every month from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada.

WATCH: Acorn TV’s exclusive premieres will be added to the press watch site, https://acorn.tv/press, as they become available (mirror to your TV via Apple TV or Chromecast) with DVDs available upon request.

To read our recent press releases, please visit our Corporate Press Room:

http://www.rljentertainment.com/press-room/

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, ccampbell@acorn.tv

About RLJ Entertainment

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE’s titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJEntertainment.com, Acorn.tv, and UMC.tv.