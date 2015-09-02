Doc Martin 7 Makes U.S. Premiere Exclusively on Acorn TV Beginning Oct. 5

Silver Spring, MD; September 1, 2015 – Following the U.S. Premieres of the BAFTA Award-winning comedy Detectorists and the highly anticipated new Agatha Christie series Partners in Crime, Acorn TV presents the U.S. Premiere of DOC MARTIN, SERIES 7, the newest season of the smash hit ITV and Acorn TV series. Doc Martin stars BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Arthur & George, Men Behaving Badly, Shakespeare in Love) in an uproarious lead performance as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in a quirky seaside town in Cornwall. Acorn TV debuts the first two episodes of the eight episode season on Monday, October 5, 2015, followed by a new episode every Monday through its season finale on Monday, November 16. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world class television from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE). Currently, Acorn TV features all previous seasons (Series 1-6) readily available to watch anytime for catch-up viewing.

Called “completely addictive” (Slate) and “absolutely bloody hilarious” (London Evening Standard), Doc Martin has become one of the most successful British series in the U.S. with new fans continuing to discover the series on Acorn TV, public television, and on DVD. In the U.K., Doc Martin is one of ITV’s highest-rated drama series, while in the U.S. the last season was the #1 show on many public television stations and Acorn’s fastest-selling DVD of all-time. The series is also a global phenomenon, having sold to more than 70 countries, with licensed local versions in France, Germany, Spain, Russia, and many more.

Series 7 is shaping up to be another entertaining and eventful visit to Portwenn. The new season begins with Doc Martin alone in Cornwall while Louisa (Caroline Catz, Murder in Suburbia) and their son visit her mother in Spain. Realizing that he needs to make changes for the sake of his marriage, Martin promises Louisa that he will see a therapist and work to win her back. In addition to Martin and Louisa’s troubles, the eccentric residents of Portwenn—including fan favorite supporting characters like Bert Large and Mrs. Tishell—face their own trials and tribulations.

Also returning this season are Dame Eileen Atkins (Upstairs, Downstairs, Cranford, Gosford Park) as the Doc’s formidable Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice (Doctor Who, Rome) as Bert Large, Joe Absolom (Hatfields & McCoys) as his son Al, Jessica Ransom as receptionist Morwenna Newcross, and Selina Cadell as pharmacist Mrs Tishell. Picturesque Port Isaac on the North Cornwall coast is the setting for the fictional town of Portwenn. Doc Martin is created by Dominic Minghella, produced by Buffalo Pictures, and distributed by DRG.

Miguel Penella, Chief Executive Officer of RLJ Entertainment, Inc., said, “Acorn TV continues to be a leader in the digital movement for niche streaming services with our deep library of lavishly produced, highly entertaining international programs.” Penella added, “Acorn TV is having a stellar year with receiving our first Emmy® nomination and exclusively premiering star-studded, world class mysteries, comedies, and dramas. We are thrilled to work with DRG and Martin Clunes again to premiere another must-see season of one of the most successful U.K. series in the world.”

RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand will release Series 7 on DVD on December 8, 2015, and American Public Television (APT) will syndicate Series 7 to public television stations who will start to broadcast the series in January 2016. Additionally, the new public television pledge special, “Doc Martin: Seven Grumpy Seasons,” featuring new, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes segments, begins airing the weekend of Thanksgiving.

In 2015, Acorn TV has featured the U.S. Premieres of the final season of Foyle’s War starring Michael Kitchen; the 1680s set British period drama New Worlds starring Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey); new BBC period drama Jamaica Inn starring Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey); BBC thriller The Driver starring David Morrissey (The Walking Dead); the newest season of Acorn’s top-selling series with Midsomer Murders, Series 17; New Zealand detective dramas The Brokenwood Mysteries and Harry; Brenda Blethyn in the hit detective drama Vera, Series 5; Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones in their BAFTA Award-winning comedy Detectorists (Aug. 17); and Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime (Sept. 3rd).

Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV debuted in July 2011 and is the first British TV focused streaming service in North America. Given the limited broadcast options for U.S. viewers to watch first rate international programs, Acorn TV offers U.S. fans the opportunity to not only stream many of their favorite series but, more importantly, discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV adds new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, documentaries, and comedies with no set end dates. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. https://acorn.tv

Called the “chief curators of the best Brit TV” by TIME magazine, RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand holds exclusive North American distribution rights to many of the top British programs, which are available for broadcast television, digital download, digital streaming, and in lavishly packaged DVDs/Blu-rays. RLJ Entertainment also owns all rights to the beloved mystery series Foyle’s War, and a majority share in Agatha Christie Ltd, which manages Agatha Christie’s extensive literary works including characters Hercule Poirot, Tommy and Tuppence, and Miss Marple.

