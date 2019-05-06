Daytime Emmy Awards Winners Announced

Pasadena, CA – May 5, 2019 -The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) tonight announced the winners of the 46 Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at a grand gala held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Southern California.

Here is a link to a PDF of the full list of winners.

“The National Academy is pleased to be honoring the men and women who make Daytime television one of the staples of the entertainment industry,” said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. In addition to those honored tonight with the prestigious Emmy Award, we are especially pleased to be highlighting the careers of two of our television icons, ‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin and Chef Jacques Pepin with our Lifetime Achievement Award. With our tributes to the wonderful career of Kathie Lee Gifford and the remarkable 50-year achievement of ‘Sesame Street,’ it’s a wonderful evening to celebrate Daytime television.”

The evening’s show was hosted by the charming and talented Mario Lopez (EXTRA) and Sheryl Underwood (The Talk), and included many star-studded presenters such as Ben Aaron (Pickler & Ben), Kristos Andrews (The Bay), Camila Banus (Days of Our Lives), James Bland (Giants), Darin Brooks (The Bold and the Beautiful), Steve Burton (General Hospital), Lee Cowan (CBS Sunday Tribute), Dayna Devon (Host/Reporter), Don Diamont (The Bold and the Beautiful), Joely Fisher (Singer), Billy Flynn (Days of Our Lives), Kevin Frazier (Entertainment Tonight), AJ Gibson (Host/Reporter), Anita Gillette (After Forever), Robin Givens (Ambitions / Riverside), Daniel Goddard (The Young and the Restless), John Michael Higgins (America Says), Roslyn Kind (Singer), Kate Mansi (Days of Our Lives), Wink Martindale (Host/Producer), Debbie Matenopoulos & Cameron Mathison (Home and Family), Brandon McMillan (Lucky Dog), Marci Miller (Days of Our Lives), Shemar Moore (The Young & the Restless), Nancy O’Dell (Entertainement Tonight), Melissa Ordway (The Young and the Restless), David Osmond (Wonderama), Dr. Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.), Kellie Pickler (Pickler & Ben), Ingo Rademacher (General Hospital), Rachael Ray (Rachel), Mo Rocca (CBS Sunday Morning/Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation), Charissa Thompson (Host/Reporter), Alex Trebek (Jeopardy), Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley (The Real), Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne (The Talk) and many others. The Caleb Nelson Daytime Band provided music.

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year.

