Core SWX Expands European Distribution Network

PLAINVIEW, NY, APRIL 5, 2018 ─ Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, announces Holdan as its new European distributor in the UK. Holdan, a distributor of leading brands in the broadcast and video market, will offer Core’s full line of battery and charging solutions, including its latest Powerbase Edge and Nano-M Series.

“Core SWX has very quickly established itself as one of the most innovative professional battery manufacturers on the market,” says Kieron Seth, sales and marketing director, Holdan. “Holdan is delighted to have been selected to drive the company’s growth across Europe and to ensure the highest levels of service and customer support across the territory.”

“We're excited to have Holdan as a partner in our efforts towards global expansion of the brand,” says Ross Kanarek, CEO, Core SWX. “We're confident that together we can unify this segmented marketplace with the premier battery solutions in the industry.”

In addition to distribution, Holdan will also be servicing and supporting the products for all of Europe. Kanarek continues, “It is critical to not only have a channel to deliver the product, but also service and support it locally. This will reassure every production company, rental house, broadcaster and/or independent, that any warranty concerns can be addressed quickly and efficiently.”

Through its well-experienced team of specialists, Holdan will provide Core with similar market analysis, workflow consultancy and key account management that if offers its other brands. Holdan also has an ongoing program to support brands in its effort to educate the buyer in pre-sales consultancy, technical training and marketing promotions.

“Shipping of Lithium Ion packs is an everyday challenge, as well as costly. With Holdan as a partner, those challenges will be minimized,” says Darren Moonan, sales representative, Core SWX. “Leveraging Holdan's competences in distribution and logistics allows our product to be readily available to satisfy the increase in demand we've seen over the past few years in Europe.”

Established in 1996, Holdan has built a reputation for its friendly and honest approach as a value-added distributor. Known for its excellent customer service and delivery of quality products, the company continuously works towards a goal of efficiency and ease of use when it comes to the services it provides to the brands it represents. Some of these services include Holdan’s first-class technical support, customer service and product maintenance.

To see all of Core SWX’s product offerings, or to purchase direct online via Holdan, please visit the company’s website at www.holdan.co.uk.

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.