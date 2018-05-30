CORE SWX BATTERIES INCREASE CYCLE RATINGS TO 2,000

PLAINVIEW, NY, MAY 30, 2018 ─ Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, announces the cycle ratings of its Nano98, Hypercore Slim 98 (HCS-98) and Hypercore 9 (HC9) Mini battery packs have all doubled, allowing for 2,000 cycles. Core is the only battery manufacturer in today’s market delivering results of this scale.

Battery cells naturally age, which results in a gradual reduction in capacity over time. Core SWX’s proprietary battery management firmware assures the cells employed are always balanced and at an optimal state to withstand continuous operation for extended periods of time while maintaining service life. With an increased cycle rating, Core is providing its customers with a greater return on investment.

“Every time we design a new battery or series, the cells are tested thoroughly for six months to a year, prior to release, to ensure exemplary quality and performance,” says Ross Kanarek, CEO, Core SWX. “After a year in the market, these pack series are delivering results to give us the confidence to increase this rating.”

Along with a high cycle rating, Core battery packs are some of the few available in the industry that keep cycle count for better inventory management and to better track the life cycle of the battery. Cycle count is calculated based on the use of all the battery’s power. By tracking this information, Core products allow production and rental companies, broadcast stations and owner/operators to more closely monitor the battery usage and ROI.

“The goal is to provide our client base with the best user experience and the highest return on investment, consistent with the finest packs in the industry. Core is proud to say that we are producing battery packs of such high quality,” says Kanarek. “Our customers are investing in products that have proven their worth.”

This cycle rating is inclusive to battery packs purchased within the past year.

Check out these battery packs along with other advanced Core SWX power solutions at Cine Gear Expo 2018 (Booth 32).

