Tales of the City Celebrates 25th Anniversary on Acorn TV beginning Monday, June 4, 2018

Silver Spring, MD; May 31, 2018 - To celebrate its 25 Anniversary, Acorn TV adds the star-studded, ground-breaking miniseries TALES OF THE CITY on Monday, June 4, 2018. Deftly chronicling the quest for love and connection across a spectrum of sexual experiences, the influential, star-studded, Peabody Award-winning PBS miniseries, stars Oscar® winner Olympia Dukakis (Moonstruck), three-time Oscar® nominee Laura Linney (John Adams, The Savages), Gemini winner Paul Gross (Slings & Arrows), Billy Campbell (Cardinal, The Killing, Once and Again), Thomas Gibson (Criminal Minds), Parker Posey (Louie) and Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings). Based on the ground-breaking novel by Armistead Maupin, Tales of the City follows a colorful cast of characters living at 28 Barbary Lane in anything-goes 1970s San Francisco. Hailed as “a brilliant evocation of a time and place” (Los Angeles Times), the six-episode series received universal acclaim when it debuted in 1993 in the U.K. and 1994 in the U.S. and remains a television landmark. Binge before Netflix revival in 2019 with new episodes. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter),Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Newly arrived in freewheeling 1970s San Francisco, wide-eyed Mary Ann Singleton (Laura Linney) quickly realizes just how far from Cleveland she really is. Moving into a funky house at 28 Barbary Lane—where her landlady (Olympia Dukakis) welcomes her with a joint—Mary Ann befriends the other residents and finds a good-natured home amid the drugs, drama, and debauchery.

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, ccampbell@Acorn.TV