Calrec Gives Brio a Boost With New Expansion Packs

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, JUNE 28, 2018 — Calrec Audio is giving its widely used Brio audio console a boost in channel count. New expansion packs are now available that increase the Brio12 DSP count from 48 to 64 input channels and the Brio36 from 64 to 96 input channels.

DSP expansion packs can be purchased from Calrec’s new online shop - https://shop.calrec.com - or through Calrec’s extensive distributor network. All new Brio consoles can be purchased with the bigger DSP pack already installed.

“Calrec’s range of Brio consoles has proved to be very popular,” says Dave Letson, VP of Sales for Calrec. “With its small form factor, broadcast-focused feature set and affordable price point, Brio is incredibly versatile and the consoles are now suitable for applications requiring a larger channel count. We’ve made the range more powerful to accommodate the expanding needs of broadcasters.”

Expansion packs are available for all Brio consoles on v1.1.6 version software or above; software versions are available for free following Brio registration at www.calrec.com/brioregistration. For a demo of Brio at this year’s IBC, please visit Calrec Audio on Stand 8.C61.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

