Calrec Audio on the Forefront of Advanced Audio Standards for Live Production

DETROIT, MI, JULY 24, 2018 — Exploring the finer points of the broadcast industry’s transition to IP, Calrec Product Manager Pete Walker recently opened a sports production symposium to discuss industry trends and emerging audio technologies.

At the DTV Audio Group and SVG symposium in Detroit, Walker discussed changing industry standards during a presentation on AES67, SMPTE ST-2110 and NMOS. His presentation highlighted the growing requirement for shared networks for live broadcasts, as well as Calrec’s Hydra2 network benefits.

Along with representatives from ESPN, PAC-12 Networks and Turner Sports, Walker also participated in a panel on leveraging virtualization, automation and artificial intelligence. The main focus of the panel was about what broadcasters can do to relieve the burden that is put on A1s, so they can focus more on the craft and making a good mix.

The symposium was an invitation only event for the DTV Audio Group’s members and was designed to share information and observations amongst industry peers.

During his presentation Walker covered SMPTE ST-2110 and how it defines standardized, real-time transport of uncompressed video and audio, as well as metadata, over a common IP local area network. He explained how SMPTE ST-2110 (-30) requires the use of AES67 for transporting audio, which is good news for those who have spent time and money working towards AES67 compatible transports.

Walker also discussed how AES67 outlines the parameters that allow networked audio to be exchanged between different manufacturers’ equipment. In addition, he addressed the future of NMOS, the highly anticipated broadcast-focused standard aiming to create a more centralized control mechanism within the network.

“The majority of attendees were hands-on operational users, so this was a great opportunity to cut through the technical jargon and marketing sheen that often surrounds IP, to explain the benefits and remove any mystery,” says Walker.

“It was a great privilege to be in the same room as so many of the most talented A1s in the business. At Calrec, we’re focused on providing powerful, flexible, easy to use tools for broadcast audio, and maintaining relationships with the people that use them is vital for us to continue making world-leading products.”

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio