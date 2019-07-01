Calrec Artemis Is First Choice for Clark Media

VALENCIA, CA, JULY 1, 2019 — When Clark Media unveiled its new 53-foot state-of-the-art production trailer, Calrec Audio’s Artemis Light digital broadcast audio console was front and center. The rig was designed to be flexible; specifically to meet the demands of native 4K UHD and HD productions for everything from sports events and award programs to live game shows and breaking news stories.

“As one of the leading consoles in the broadcast industry, we felt confident selecting Calrec and, as expected, the Artemis can’t be beat,” says Stephen Sharp, chief engineer for Clark Media. “It provides us with the flexibility we need for the wide variety of events we do with the truck. The I/O is very easy to configure. Anyone who has ever used Calrec before will be very comfortable with it almost immediately. In addition, Calrec’s customer service is always very good and that is very important.”

One of main benefits of using a Calrec console for Clark Media is its ease-of-use. “The nice thing on the Calrec Artemis Light is the Hydra2, which provides us with a lot of I/O in a very small fiber box,” adds Sharp.

In addition to its user-friendly 5.1 audio mixing suite, the new trailer includes various high-end video components including 16 Sony 4K/HD cameras, 4K reference monitors, Grass Valley Kayenne production switcher and Korona panel for second-screen feeds, and 24 channels of 4K recording.

Artemis Light is the smallest in the powerful Artemis range, packing 240 DSP Channels into a compact 4U core. The 56-fader surface was ideal for Clark Media’s 4K mobile trucks, which can take on any type of demanding sporting or entertainment project. Clark’s production trailers’ recent projects include PBS’ Presidential convention coverage, NBC's Rose Parade 2018; NBC's Golden Globes 2018; Netflix's "Beastmaster;” Audi's “Think Faster” commercial; and numerous concerts, network up-fronts and 4K shows for New York Fashion Week designers.

“We are very excited to have Clark Media continually turn to Calrec for its mobile production needs,” says David Lewty, regional sales manager, Calrec Audio America. “The company affords its customers with some of the most powerful 4K, UHD and HD solutions available, and our Artemis Light console is the perfect complement to Clark’s world-class and future-proofed OB fleet.”