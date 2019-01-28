Axon Focuses on Powerful IP Processing and Control at BVE 2019

Axon Digital Design will be using the BVE platform (stand G46) to promote its developments in IP processing and control.

Making its UK debut at the show will be Axon’s Neuron, the world’s first Network Attached Processor (NAP). Developed to address the needs of complex IP and hybrid environments, this next generation signal processing platform packs a powerful punch to support 200 Gb/s and 64 channels or 16 UHD channels in a single rack unit.

Whether deployed as extremely efficient ‘modular glue’ in a pure native IP infrastructure or to seamlessly bridge legacy SDI technology into an IP environment, Neuron’s impressive FGPA-based processing power provides guaranteed bandwidth performance to deliver complex Ultra HD and 8K productions.

At BVE Axon will also highlight the phenomenal success of its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform. Adopted by broadcast and OB companies worldwide, this versatile technology has played a key role in an extraordinary range of major live and sporting events - seamlessly integrating and controlling a range of technologies and simplifing complex workflows.

In 2018 alone, Cerebrum was at the heart of the FIFA World Cup, The Open Golf championships, the Asian Games and NEP’s landmark fully-IP production of Wimbledon where it seamlessly integrated and managed the latest technologies from GVG, Arista, EVS, Phabrix, Calrec and Evertz in a unified IP workflow. It was also selected by French broadcaster TF1 and by the UK’s ITV where it now acts as the nerve centre for Europe’s most modern regional news network.

With the most comprehensive 3rd party control available today and an easy-to-use graphical interface, Cerebrum is fast-becoming the de facto control system for news and OB production. As its popularity grows, so too does the demand for fully trained Cerebrum operators and freelancers, as well as systems integrators and engineering consultants who can implement this exciting technology. Axon’s new Cerebrum Certification Programme, which launches at BVE, aims to meet this demand by teaching the skills needed to install Cerebrum and work effectively with the software.

Karel van der Flier, Axon’s CCO, says: “Cerebrum simplifies complex broadcast productions by connecting commonly used hardware and software and allowing engineers to see exactly what is going on in their workflow. Our Certification programme delivers the knowledge individuals need to do their jobs and differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace. It also gives broadcasters reassurance that the people they employ have the necessary skills to undertake challenging projects.”

Axon’s Cerebrum Certification programme allows participants to build on their existing knowledge in a structured framework including hands-on training with real life case studies. The courses, each of which culminates in an exam, are held in various locations around the world. For full details or to reserve your place, please visit https://www.axon.tv/cerebrum-certification-program/

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.