Axon Brings A Brand New Version of Cerebrum To IBC 2019

Axon Digital is launching v2.0 of its powerful Cerebrum Control and Monitoring solution at IBC 2019.

This phenomenally successful product has played a key role in an extraordinary range of major live and sporting events including this year’s Open Golf, London Marathon, Champions League, Wimbledon and Dutch and UK Football Leagues. It is also fast becoming the de facto control system for news production and has been adopted by broadcast and OB companies worldwide because it offers ease of use and comprehensive third party control.

At IBC 2019 Axon will release Cerebrum v2.0, the software’s biggest ever update. Cerebrum 2.0 is packed with improvements to make it more compatible, more customisable, and easier for engineers to master. Get ready for:

•IP ready

•Backup and restore functionality for all generic devices;

•Device compare for all generic devices;

•Multiple Client support for single workstations

•Control multiple routing devices from a single logical level

•Over 50 powerful new features

At IBC 2019, Axon will also show its Neuron Network Attached Processor that fully supports the latest industry standards and handles uncompressed SD, HD, 3G and UHD signals based on the ST2022-6 and ST2110 specifications. Already adopted by broadcasters such as Cloudbass, it is packed full of useful features such as edge synchronizers and converters for processing streams before they enter the core router, thus reducing complexity in signal routing. It offers an impressive 200 Gb/s and 64 1080p signals or 16 UHD channels with up to 80 SDI connectors all in a single 1RU, making it one of the most powerful, space-efficient, cost-effective and energy-efficient processing and SDI-IP gateway devices available today.

For further information, please visit www.axon.tv or visit Axon at IBC 2019 on stand 10:A25.

-ends-

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.