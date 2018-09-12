Axon Digital Design Appoints Marc Derks as Sales Director Europe

Axon Digital Design, a global leader in broadcast network infrastructure products and solutions, has today announced the appointment of Marc Derks as Sales Director Europe.

His appointment took effect from September 11th. With more than 25 years of experience in Technical Management and Sales, Derks is an industry veteran; starting out at broadcaster RTL and most recently focused on delivering live IP streaming solutions. Derks is not new to Axon, having worked with the team from 1998-2014.

Derks commented on his new appointment: “It’s fantastic to return to the Axon team, which was my second home for almost two decades, at this pivotal stage in the company’s development. With the upcoming introduction of Neuron, Axon’s new Network Attached Processor, it’s an exciting time. I’m very motivated to help Axon remain an industry leader and passionate to help our customers succeed in revolutionising their operations.”

“The need for in-depth technical knowledge in the sales process has become more important over the years, especially as the industry moves to IP” added Karel van der Flier, Axon’s CCO. “Customers want our sales people to be credible sounding boards on a technical level. With Marc expanding our team we have this covered.”

Marc Derks will be at this year’s IBC with the Axon team on stand 10.A21.

