Audio Network chooses Vistex Music Maestro Software to Process and Manage Royalty Payments

London. March 6, 2016. Vistex® (UK), the leading provider of rights and royalties software solutions to the music, entertainment and licensing industries, today announced that Audio Network, the international music group, has chosen Vistex’s Counterpoint Suite to help administer their music rights and royalty payments to composers.

“It’s a testament to the value Music Maestro provides our customers when a company like Audio Network selects our flagship music publishing product. Music publishing is a vibrant business and as a Hot 100 company in 2015, Audio Network has proven what can be achieved in the music publishing sector, specifically in relation to music used within media”, said Phil Bird, Head of Sales, Vistex (UK). With Music Maestro in place, Audio Network will know that the management of their rights is optimised.”

Simon Anderson, Director of Publishing at Audio Network added: “We were impressed that Music Maestro was able to meet the data requirements we needed with minimal configuration. The Counterpoint team at Vistex worked with our tech guys to integrate the solution with our in-house systems. Audio Network’s goal has always been to deliver a simple licensing solution to our clients coupled with an efficient royalty accounting service for our own music maestros and media partners. We’re confident that the Counterpoint solution will deliver significant improvements in efficiency, equipping us for the next 15 years of growth.”

Audio Network is the latest company to become a Vistex software client, and joins more than 450 customers spanning music publishing, record labels media and brand/IP licensing. The Vistex Counterpoint Suite is the industry’s leading rights and royalty software solution. BT TV, Paramount Home Entertainment, Fox Networks, NBC Universal, BMG Rights Management, Warp Records, Domino Recording, Unilever and Nokia all utilize the advanced capabilities of Counterpoint Suite, and trust Vistex’s expertise in rights management to better serve their business needs.

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of Go-to-Market® programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

About Audio Network

Audio Network is an independent music company, breaking down boundaries to deliver authentic and creative music solutions to content creators in every industry, all around the world. The company collaborates with over 750 talented composers and artists, and has over 100,000 tracks in its catalogue, carefully curated into albums and playlists in every imaginable genre, all easily discoverable via its website www.audionetwork.com.

