AT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY TV & FILM DEPARTMENT CLEARLY MONITOR ITS PROGRAMMING WITH MARSHALL

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI, JULY 10, 2018 - Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Mass Media offers its students more than traditional educational curriculum. The school's courses provide a hands-on approach to producing news and informational programming, which is broadcast on the local CBS and FOX affiliates. As a longtime professor of TV & Film, Dr. Jim Dufek is the operations manager and production director at the University's Department of Mass Media. In an effort to improve the quality of the department's programming content, an array of monitors from Marshall Electronics has been added to the workflow to improve the students' ability to clearly and accurately monitor both its in-studio and on-location news segments.

As the person overseeing equipment purchases for the department, Dufek works closely with Department Engineer Tom White to identify the equipment needs. "Modern Communications in St. Louis has been our primary vendor for our equipment for over 30 years," says Dufek. "We have worked closely with Bill Johnson at Modern Communications who helps identify the best equipment to complement our program and production workflow. Bill introduced us to Marshall Electronics and it was clear that the company's monitors would help to increase the quality of our programming."

The school uses a two-hour block of time each morning on the local CW affiliate (part of the CBS station) and a 30-minute block on a weekly basis for the local FOX affiliate. The University also produces and streams live from 100 Ohio Valley Conference sporting events including multi-camera programs for football, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, basketball, softball and baseball.

Southeast Missouri State University is a regional school that has more than 12,000 students enrolled for undergraduate and graduate courses. The Department of Mass Media's TV & Film area has about 100 majors with a very intense hands-on curriculum. The TV & Film students work on a variety of programming to help hone their skills for storytelling. Students are required to work on TV programming that includes news, public affairs, news magazine, cultural arts and promotional work. The students are responsible for writing, shooting and editing, and serve in all capacities of the crew from producer, director and camera operator to audio editors and mixers.

"The clarity that the Marshall monitors provide for our in-studio, sporting events and cultural arts programming is easily recognized," adds Dufek. "When shooting sports in an open environment (sun, rain, clouds, etc.,) the Marshall monitors allow the students to create and produce a better shot! In a darkened theatre, what the camera sees is what the audience should see from the live performance. The Marshall monitors help us capture the mood and emotional element that is attached to the story. We're in the education business and it's our job to create great storytellers by capturing live events, producing news content and short stories. With the right tools, the students can see the difference and do a better job. Marshall monitors make that happen."

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.

For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com

Contact:Jackson Root

Marketing Manager

800-800-6608 x1187

jackson (at) marshallelectronics.net