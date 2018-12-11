ASI ARCHITECTURAL STRENGTHENS U.S. REP NETWORK

CHASKA, MINNESOTA, DECEMBER 11, 2018 – ASI Architectural, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the design and build industry, announces its newly enhanced U.S. Rep Network. ASI Architectural, which officially launched earlier this quarter, is now more readily available to architects and interior designers throughout the United States.

Each company in the ASI Architectural Rep Network has been carefully trained on product lines and given the tools necessary to meet the needs of the market. “These rep firms are incredibly experienced and knowledgeable in the building technology, design and architectural industries,” says Mark Straub, National Sales Manager, ASI Architectural. “All of our representatives are excited to be part of the ASI family, and we are certain they will add to ASI Architectural’s status as a nationally recognized brand.”

The current collective of ASI representatives includes AMI in North Texas and GMB Architectural Sales in South Texas; Denzell NW in the Pacific Northwest; Downey Associates in Upstate New York; Greeline Architectural in Northern California; Hamilton Associates in New England; Interspec in Indiana; Urban Products in Florida and Wisconsin Architectural Sales in Wisconsin.

Creative West will cover sales for Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Northern Nevada, Utah and Wyoming; and Tegan Marketing will represent ASI in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa; while Midwest Noise Control has control of Kansas, Oklahoma and Western Missouri sales. Further, Golterman & Sabo is in charge of Southern Illinois and East Missouri; and Lanton Associates will represent ASI in Arizona, Southern California and Southern Nevada. East of the Mississippi, Zurca Construction Solutions is covering Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee; and Design Sales will lead New Jersey, New York City and Long Island.

The company is also looking to add reps in Arkansas, Delaware, Northern Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia, the sales for which are currently managed by Straub directly.

ASI Architectural, which debuted in October, provides visually appealing architectural and acoustical finishes for designers, project managers and high-value décor contractors to create custom designs for any build plan. The company’s sophisticated wall and ceiling systems include linear planks; grilles; microperforated wood and metal absorbers; and ceiling sound reflectors, which are designed to make a space look and sound beautiful.

The company’s recently unveiled product line, StrandTec, is ideally suited for a wide range of locations, including bars, restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, convention centers, corporate spaces, industrial facilities and airports, as well as schools, music rooms, gyms, houses of worship and more. The StrandTec wood-fiber panels are available as lay-ins, wall panels, direct-attach, backfill, t-slot or routed designs, making them a versatile option for any project.

About ASI Architectural

ASI Architectural, a brand of Anderson Specialty Industries, features innovative acoustical wall and ceiling products for the architectural and design industry. The company offers products that can contribute to LEED credits and are available using FSC materials with no added urea formaldehyde. The staff has more than 30 years’ experience in acoustics and includes experts in wall and ceiling systems, project management and custom applications. For more information, visit: www.asiarchitectural.com.