APPEAR TV TO SHOWCASE THE LATEST TV & CABLE TECHNOLOGIES AT CSTB MOSCOW

MOSCOW, JANUARY 28, 2019 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for streaming high-quality video, will showcase the XC Series for all end-to-end cable, satellite, DTT and IPTV solutions, the company’s X Series for IP contribution/distribution and its live OTT encoder/transcoder software at the 2019 CSTB Telecom and Media show (Hall 7, Booth 538).

“Appear TV is able to provide a complete solution for transporting video from content generation to end viewers,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “With the continuous evolution of video standards and compression requirements, Appear TV continues to improve its product offerings in order to exceed all future compression needs while keeping up with the latest content and OTT workflows and platforms.”

The XC Series modular video processing platform is comprised of the XC5000 and XC5100 chassis with modules that serve as building blocks, enabling the entire system to be designed specifically to meet operators’ individual needs. The series can be used worldwide for all end-to-end cable, satellite, DTT and IPTV solutions to encode/decode, modulate/demodulate, scramble/descramble, multiplex and statistical multiplexing/de-multiplex, as well as for high-quality OTT and IPTV encoding and transcoding.

The X Series platform, including the X10 and X20, is made for IP contribution and distribution with ultra-low latency, high service density applications. It offers the complete spectrum of encoding codecs (SDI to IP, TICO, JPEG2K, AVC, HEVC 422/42), and helps broadcasters adopt the many benefits of an IP-centric operation in their own timeframe and with extreme simplicity. Its three processing modules, which can be customized and packaged to meet specific requirements, include: a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video, a high-density SDI card and a scrambling card for operations that require secure content delivery.

A key part of Appear’s OTT software portfolio is the Adaptive Bitrate Linear Packager (ABR). ABR provides different resolutions and video streams depending on the type of device being used, while maintaining quality video. It adapts video quality to changing network conditions dynamically, providing optimal user experience according to bandwidth. Other components of the Appear software platform include a live OTT encoder/transcoder (AVC and HEVC) and an offline transcoder management system for VOD.

CSTB Telecom & Media has proved to be a launching pad for new projects and TV channels, uniting all of the market players on the most acute issue for 20 years. CSTB Moscow rounds up telecom and TV operators, cable and satellite companies, world media companies and Russian content-providers, equipment manufacturing and distributing companies, broadcasters and internet providers, corporate customers and representatives of the state authorities.

