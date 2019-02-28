Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises Renew Agatha Raisin for Third Series with more episodes

After making the hit series its first commission, the popular series is renewed by

the largest North American streaming service for British and international television

Starring Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, Ugly Betty, Extras)

Silver Spring, MD; February 27, 2019 – Marking its first renewal, Acorn TV is renewing one of its most popular mystery series AGATHA RAISIN for a third season with three feature-length episodes and a winter special. The Acorn TV Original Series was the first series to be commissioned by North America’s largest streaming service for British and international television when it commissioned Series 2 in 2018. For Series 3, Free@Last TV’s Barry Ryan and David Walton will continue to produce the series for Acorn TV with Catherine Mackin from Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), the UK-based development division for the Acorn brand of RLJ Entertainment, Inc., and Michele Buck from Company Pictures (an all3media company) as executive producers; and produced in association with all3media international. Guy Hescott returns as producer as does Ian Strachan as line producer. Acorn Media International will distribute in most English-speaking territories and international distributor all3media international will distribute in the rest of the world, including the U.K. and Australia.

Starring Emmy®-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, Extras, Ugly Betty) and based on MC Beaton’s best-selling novels, the series follows a London PR whizz turned amateur sleuth, who becomes entangled in mischief, mayhem, and murder when she opts for early retirement in a small village in the Cotswolds. Drawn into various mysteries, Agatha attempts to solve the crimes… often in rather unorthodox and amusing ways.

Series 3 begins production in mid-March through mid-July 2019. While Series 2 adapted three of MC Beaton’s novels, Series 3 will increase to four novels and will be available internationally as four by 90-minute television movies or eight by 45-minute episodes. The novels being adapted are Agatha Raisin & the Haunted House, Agatha Raisin & the Deadly Dance, Agatha Raisin & the Love from Hell, and, Agatha Raisin & the Pig That Turned. In Series 3, Agatha Raisin is on the verge of a new era; reconciled with James Lacey and launching her own detective agency. Could this be the start of her long-craved-for new life?

Star Ashley Jensen said, "I am beyond excited to be returning to my high heels with another series of Agatha Raisin with Acorn TV. I can’t wait to get started on her next fun and frolicsome journey.”

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, said, “After a groundbreaking year with commissioning the second series of Agatha Raisin as well as London Kills and Queens of Mystery, my colleagues at Acorn TV are thrilled by the continued popularity of Agatha Raisin so it was an easy decision to renew it for a third season with even more episodes. M.C. Beaton and Ashley Jensen have created the world’s most fashionable and entertaining amateur detective. We’re excited to partner with Barry Ryan, David Walton and Michele Buck on another series of one of Britain’s most enjoyable mystery series.”

Barry Ryan, Executive Producer and Creative Director of Free@Last TV noted, “We are delighted that our partners at Acorn TV have decided to renew Agatha Raisin for a further four feature-length episodes. Even though our instincts told us it would work, the reformat was a gamble. We are excited and overjoyed that it paid off and to be bringing our wonderful cast of characters led by the brilliant Ashley Jensen back for more.”

Besides Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin), Series 3 will feature returning favorites Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) as Roy Silver, Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) as James Lacey, Jason Merrells (Safe House) as Sir Charles Fraith, Lucy Liemann (Rev) as Sarah Bloxby, Matt McCooey as Bill Wong, Jason Barnett as Inspector Wilkes, Katy Wix (Torchwood) as Gemma Simpson, and Marcia Warren as Mrs Boggle.

Acorn TV premiered the pilot movie Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death and its follow-up eight-episode first season in August 2016. Series 2’s three feature-length movies made their world premiere in the U.S. and Canada beginning in November 2018 with Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham, in December with Agatha Raisin and the Fairies of Fryfam, and in January with Agatha Raisin and the Curious Curate. Acorn TV now has all of Series 1 and 2 available for binge-watching. Through a deal with all3media international, Sky will feature the UK premiere of Series 2 in summer 2019.

Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises is starting off 2019 with the world premieres in the U.S. and Canada for its sole commissions – the final movie in Agatha Raisin, Series 2 (Trailer); the straight-to-series order of British drama London Kills, Series 1 starring Hugo Speer and Sharon Small on Mon., Feb. 25 (Trailer); and British mystery Queens of Mystery starring Olivia Vinall and Julie Graham on Mon., April 8 (Trailer); as well as the U.S. premiere of the highest rated UK drama of 2019, true crime drama Manhunt starring Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) on Mon., Mar. 11 (Trailer).

In addition to the three sole commissions announcements, Acorn TV had record-setting year in 2018 with expanding worldwide to more than 40 countries; co-production announcements for Irish thriller Blood starring Adrian Dunbar and Welsh family drama Pitching In starring Larry Lamb and Hayley Mills; and the licensing of new feature film Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears, spin-off series Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, hit ABC Australia drama Mystery Road starring Judy Davis and Aaron Pedersen, British police procedural No Offence from Paul Abbott, Aussie conspiracy thriller Jack Irish starring Guy Pearce, and, in a huge coup, BBC One smash hit Line of Duty, Season 5 from Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard). Read announcements at https://www.rljentertainment.com/press-room/

