Acorn TV's British Thriller Black Work from Bridge of Spies writer makes U.S. Premiere on Nov. 2

The smash hit U.K. miniseries follows a police officer

hunting her detective husband’s killer

Written by Matt Charman (Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies) and

Starring BAFTA Award-winner Sheridan Smith (Mrs Biggs),

Matthew McNulty (The Paradise, Jamaica Inn), and Geraldine James (Sherlock Holmes)

ACORN TV’S NEW BRITISH THRILLER

BLACK WORK

MAKES U.S. PREMIERE BEGINNING MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2015

“New psychological thriller will have you on the edge of your seat right until the very end.”-Metro

“Pacy, tight, and intriguing” -The Guardian

Silver Spring, MD – Following the U.S. Premieres of the highly anticipated new Agatha Christie series Partners in Crime and the new season of the hugely popular Doc Martin, Acorn TV presents the U.S. Premiere of the gripping police thriller BLACK WORK, which was a huge hit on ITV earlier this year. BAFTA Award winner Sheridan Smith (The C Word, Cilla, Mrs Biggs, and the upcoming The Huntsman) stars as a police woman drawn into investigating her detective husband’s murder. Matthew McNulty (The Paradise, Jamaica Inn) co-stars as a fellow police officer, while Geraldine James (Sherlock Holmes) plays the chief police constable. The series was written by Matt Charman, who also wrote Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies starring Tom Hanks. Acorn TV debuts the three-episode crime drama on consecutive Mondays beginning Monday, November 2, 2015. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world class television from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Jo Gillespie (Sheridan Smith) is a policewoman whose detective husband (Kenny Doughty, Vera) is killed in the line of duty while working undercover on a case. Her coworkers expect her to stay out of the investigation, but when alarming information about her husband comes to light, Jo loses faith in her police family and sets out to find the killer herself. Along the way she learns of the many dark secrets surrounding her husband, his colleagues, and the criminals they were investigating, while also confronting the heartbreaking realities of her marriage.

Black Work (3 Episodes, each approx. 60 minutes)

Monday, November 2 – Episode 1 premieres on Acorn TV

Monday, November 9 – Episode 2 premieres on Acorn TV

Monday, November 16 – Episode 3 premieres on Acorn TV

RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand will release Black Work on DVD on January 26, 2015 and syndicate the miniseries to public television stations in early 2016.

In 2015, Acorn TV has featured the U.S. Premieres of the final season of Foyle’s War; New Worlds starring Jamie Dornan; BBC thriller The Driver starring David Morrissey (The Walking Dead); Midsomer Murders, Series 17; New Zealand detective dramas The Brokenwood Mysteries and Harry; Brenda Blethyn in Vera, Series 5; BAFTA Award-winning comedy Detectorists; Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime (Sept. 3), and Doc Martin, Series 7 (Oct. 5).

Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the first British TV focused streaming service in North America. Given the limited broadcast options for U.S. viewers to watch first rate international programs, Acorn TV offers U.S. fans the opportunity to not only stream many of their favorite series but, more importantly, discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV adds new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, documentaries, and comedies with no set end dates. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. https://acorn.tv

Black Work is distributed by ITV STUDIOS Global Entertainment; one of the world’s leading international TV distribution, home-entertainment and merchandising & licensing businesses.

