Acorn TV’s September Slate Features Exclusive U.S Premieres of Martin Clunes return in his smash hit British dramedy DOC MARTIN, Series 9, New Irish Crime Drama TAKEN DOWN and Italian drama BACK HOME Plus Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy

Silver Spring, MD; August 29, 2019 - As we reach the end of summer, bask in the coolness of bingeing with Acorn TV’s September 2019 slate, featuring the U.S. premiere of season 9 of the perennially popular dramedy series DOC MARTIN starring Martin Clunes to air the day after its UK world premiere. Additionally, Acorn TV exclusively premieres gritty Irish crime drama TAKEN DOWN starring Lynn Rafferty and Brian Gleeson which investigates the murder of an asylum-seeking refugee; the engrossing Italian drama series BACK HOME, which follows a man with a shady past who gets a second chance after awaking from a coma; as well as new episodes of the fun mystery series MY LIFE IS MURDER starring Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation) as a fearless, unapologetic private investigator. Another exclusive U.S. premiere on Acorn TV is the family-centric Australian drama series THE TIME OF OUR LIVES. Finally, we have the final installment of the MIDSOMER MURDERS Top Ten playlist with an exclusive intro from star Neil Dudgeon, as well as new Acorn TV additions with Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, and more. The detailed September 2019 calendar is below.

WATCH NOW: Premieres will be added as they become available, https://acorn.tv/press. Mirror to your TV via Apple TV or Chromecast. DVDs available upon request.

September 2019 Acorn TV Calendar

September TBD

DOC MARTIN, Series 9 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

*A new episode will premiere weekly the day after the soon-to-be-announced UK premiere

One of the most popular UK series worldwide returns with eight new episodes. BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Manhunt, Arthur & George, Men Behaving Badly) returns in his uproarious lead performance as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in the charming town of Portwenn, where he clashes with the village's quirky inhabitants. Co-starring Caroline Catz (Murder in Suburbia) (8 EPS, 2019)

Monday, September 2

MY LIFE IS MURDER, Ep 6 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

Trailer

“Perfect summer series.” - Los Angeles Times

Beloved actress Lucy Lawless from Xena, Parks and Recreation, Spartacus, The Code, among many others, is back in action as a fearless and unapologetic private investigator in this thrilling new 10-part, mystery series. Ex-homicide detective Alexa Crowe’s unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling crimes. As Alexa unmasks the hidden passions and dangerous secrets lurking in the energetic, ever-changing city of Melbourne, she is ably assisted by ambitious twenty-something Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans, The Heart Guy) – who is not so quietly learning from the best – and her former boss, Detective Inspector Keiran Hussy (Bernard Curry, Home and Away, Wentworth), who enlists Alexa on his trickiest cases. (New episodes on consecutive Mondays)

WRECKERS

Trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, The Imitation Game) and Claire Foy (The Crown, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) star as a married couple who move back to the husband’s childhood village to start a family, but a surprise visit from his brother ignites sibling rivalry and exposes lies embedded in the couple's relationship. (Movie, 2011)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon specially selected and introduces 10 standout episodes (one per week) from the macabre detective drama, sharing witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production. With choices like funniest moment, favorite storyline, most difficult to film, best costumes, and unlikeliest murder weapon, these entertaining episodes highlight the many charms that make this long-running British series a hit the world over. Sept. 2: Favorite story line: The Incident at Copper Hill (S18, Ep. 2)

Monday, September 9

MY LIFE IS MURDER, Ep 7 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

Trailer

Beloved actress Lucy Lawless from Xena, Parks and Recreation, Spartacus, The Code, among many others, is back in action as a fearless and unapologetic private investigator in this thrilling new 10-part, mystery series. Ex-homicide detective Alexa Crowe’s unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling crimes. As Alexa unmasks the hidden passions and dangerous secrets lurking in the energetic, ever-changing city of Melbourne, she is ably assisted by ambitious twenty-something Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans, The Heart Guy) – who is not so quietly learning from the best – and her former boss, Detective Inspector Keiran Hussy (Bernard Curry, Home and Away, Wentworth), who enlists Alexa on his trickiest cases. (New episodes on consecutive Mondays)

DIGGING FOR BRITAIN, Series 1

Trailer

In this captivating documentary series, Professor Alice Roberts visits archaeological excavations around the U.K. over a yearlong period, linking together the results of digs and investigations of the country’s history. Among the astonishing – and occasionally disturbing --stories explored include a fabulous Roman coin hoard found in Somerset, finds excavated at Shakespeare’s first theater in London’s Shoreditch and the mystery of 97 babies murdered by the Thames. (4 EPS, 2010)

Monday, September 16

TAKEN DOWN, Series 1 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

Trailer

In Dublin, a young Nigerian girl, Esme Lukasa, is found dead at a bus stop opening an investigation into her violent death. This leads Inspector Jen Rooney (Lynn Rafferty, Love/Hate) and her team of investigating detectives to a Direct Provision Centre for asylum-seekers. It is soon discovered that another girl from the center has disappeared. The police enter a murky underworld of slumlords and traffickers to find out who killed Esme and rescue the missing girl before she suffers a horrific fate. Also starring Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread, Logan Lucky). (6 EPS, 2018)

MY LIFE IS MURDER, Ep 8 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

Trailer

Beloved actress Lucy Lawless from Xena, Parks and Recreation, Spartacus, The Code, among many others, is back in action as a fearless and unapologetic private investigator in this thrilling new 10-part, mystery series. Ex-homicide detective Alexa Crowe’s unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling crimes. As Alexa unmasks the hidden passions and dangerous secrets lurking in the energetic, ever-changing city of Melbourne, she is ably assisted by ambitious twenty-something Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans, The Heart Guy) – who is not so quietly learning from the best – and her former boss, Detective Inspector Keiran Hussy (Bernard Curry, Home and Away, Wentworth), who enlists Alexa on his trickiest cases. (New episodes on consecutive Mondays)

Monday, September 23

MY LIFE IS MURDER, Episodes 9 and 10 (Season Finale) (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

Trailer

Beloved actress Lucy Lawless from Xena, Parks and Recreation, Spartacus, The Code, among many others, is back in action as a fearless and unapologetic private investigator in this thrilling new 10-part, mystery series. Ex-homicide detective Alexa Crowe’s unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling crimes. As Alexa unmasks the hidden passions and dangerous secrets lurking in the energetic, ever-changing city of Melbourne, she is ably assisted by ambitious twenty-something Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans, The Heart Guy) – who is not so quietly learning from the best – and her former boss, Detective Inspector Keiran Hussy (Bernard Curry, Home and Away, Wentworth), who enlists Alexa on his trickiest cases.

THE LILAC BUS

The lives of seven friends who share a bus from their village to Dublin everyday get complicated as the reasons for their discontent are revealed. This entertaining movie, an adaptation of the bestselling Maeve Binchy novel, stars Dervla Kinwan (Entity) and Stephanie Beacham (Love and Other Disasters.) (TV Movie, 1990)

Monday, September 30

BACK HOME (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Foreign-Language, La Strada Di Casa)

Italian drama. This is the story of a second chance that life offers to Fausto Morra (Alessio Boni), a family man who owns and runs a large farm near Turin. Fausto, involved in a car accident, fell into a coma. When he wakes five years later, he discovers that everything has changed: his wife is now in a relationship with his best friend, his children have grown up and his business is on the verge of bankruptcy. He also discovers that there are shady aspects to his life that he can’t remember at all, but if he wants his life back he has to fight to recover his memory and come to terms with his past, only then he will start to find his road… back home. Co-starring Lucrezia Lante della Rovere and Sergio Rubini. (12 EPS, 2017, Italy)

THE TIME OF OUR LIVES, Series 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Trailer

This compelling series starring Claudia Karvan (Newton’s Law, Love My Way, The Secret Life of Us), Shane Jacobson (Jack Irish) and William McInnes (Blue Heelers) follows the lives of an Australian extended family in inner-city Melbourne through a variety of ups and downs. Aged in their thirties and forties, the characters are occupied with career advancement, home ownership, child-rearing and relationship dynamics. (13 EPS, 2013)

About Acorn TV: Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in British and international television from AMC Networks’ privately owned subsidiary RLJ Entertainment. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates or commercials. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. In 2019, Acorn TV features several commissioned series including British crime drama London Kills, fun British mystery Queens of Mystery and the final Series 2 movie of Agatha Raisin; new episodes of fan favorites Line of Duty from Jed Mercurio, British sensation Doc Martin, Welsh sensation Keeping Faith, medical drama The Good Karma Hospital, Paul Abbott’s No Offence, Aussie dramedy The Heart Guy, and Canadian hit Murdoch Mysteries; along with several new series, including British crime drama Manhunt, Lucy Lawless’s My Life is Murder, BBC One Wales family drama Pitching In, New Zealand crime drama Straight Forward and Dutch drama The Oldenheim Twelve; and a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas A Place to Call Home, Blood, Mystery Road, Detectorists, Jack Irish, George Gently, and Foyle’s War; among much more. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, YouTube TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Comcast/Xfinity, Android, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

Acorn TV Press Contact: Eddie Ward, eward@acorn.tv, 301-830-6416