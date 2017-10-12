Acorn TV’s Packed November Slate Features the Return of its #1 Streamed Series, a New Acorn TV Original Drama Series, and the Season Finale of DOC MARTIN

November Exclusives on North America’s Most Popular Streaming Service for British and International Television include

Addictive Aussie period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME, Season 5;

Ashley Jensen in LOVE, LIES & RECORDS coinciding with its BBC One debut;

Nordic drama REBECKA MARTINSSON;

And the Season 8 Finale of DOC MARTIN featuring Sigourney Weaver

Silver Spring, MD; October 12, 2017 – In November 2017, Acorn TV, North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television, announces one of its most impressive slates yet with a new BBC One drama series, a new season of its most-streamed series, a top foreign-language drama, and the season finale of its best-selling series. Acorn TV’s U.S. premieres include new BBC One and Acorn TV Original drama series LOVE, LIES & RECORDS starring Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin, Extras, Catastrophe); Acorn TV’s most popular series with the return of addictive Australian period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME, Season 5 (Trailer); Nordic crime drama REBECKA MARTINSSON, based on Asa Larsson’s best-selling books (Trailer); and the season eight finale of DOC MARTIN, one of the most popular British series in the U.S. and the U.K., starring Martin Clunes and featuring returning guest star Sigourney Weaver (Aliens, Avatar).

Mark Stevens, Chief Content Officer of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment, noted, “November is one of Acorn TV’s most impressive months yet. We’re thrilled to exclusively offer our subscribers another Acorn TV Original Series with must-see new drama Love, Lies & Records, created by acclaimed UK writer Kay Mellor and starring Ashley Jensen in an award-worthy lead role. Its U.S. premiere will be within 36 hours of its BBC One debut.” Stevens added, “Additionally, A Place to Call Home remains our #1 streamed series of all time and creator Bevan Lee has put together another can’t-miss season of the 1950s drama led by mesmerizing star Marta Dusseldorp. We’ll also feature the exclusive U.S. premiere of critically-acclaimed Swedish drama Rebecka Martinsson; and the star-studded season finale to another excellent season of Doc Martin.”

Exclusive U.S. Premieres in November:

Monday, Nov. 6

REBECKA MARTINSSON, Series 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Foreign Language) Trailer

Rebecka Martinsson is an 8-part drama series based on Åsa Larsson's celebrated and popular crime novels. The series takes place in the bleak Northern Environment and revolves around Rebecka Martinsson (Ida Engvoll) a lawyer from Kiruna. Despite her professional success as a top lawyer in Stockholm, Rebecka still hasn’t found herself. When a dear friend from childhood suddenly passes away, Rebecka reluctantly returns to her hometown, but soon it becomes obvious that not everything is as it seems. The death of her friend becomes more and more suspicious, and Rebecka cannot tear herself away until she finds answers. Drawn into the gripping pursuit of a killer on the hunt for the next victim, Rebecka is forced to confront the terrible trauma that caused her to abandon her hometown. (8 episodes)

Thursday, Nov. 9

DOC MARTIN, Series 8, Episode 8

Acorn’s most popular series and one of the most popular UK series worldwide stars BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Arthur & George, Men Behaving Badly) as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in a quirky seaside town in Cornwall. Season Finale with returning guest star and Doc fan Sigourney Weaver (Aliens, Avatar), who had a memorable role as a U.S. tourist in Series 7.

Nov. TBD (Coinciding with TBD BBC One Premiere)

LOVE, LIES & RECORDS (Acorn TV Original Series, Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

The new six-part Acorn TV Original and BBC One drama series from the pen of BAFTA award-winning writer Kay Mellor (The Syndicate) stars Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin, Catastrophe) as Registrar Kate Dickenson (Jensen). The series follows Kate as she juggles her personal life with the daily drama and trauma of births, marriages and deaths. The series co-stars Adrian Bower (Granchester), Kenny Doughty (Vera), Rebecca Front (Doctor Thorne, Humans) and Mark Stanley (Dark River). Debuting within 36 hours of its BBC One broadcast.

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

A PLACE TO CALL HOME, Season 5, Episodes 1 & 2Trailer

Called an “instantly irresistible saga…captivatingly filmed, deeply romantic drama of immense intelligence distinguished by a uniformly superb cast” by The Wall Street Journal, the addictive period drama stars Marta Dusseldorp (Jack Irish, Janet King) as Sarah Adams, a nurse who becomes involved in the affairs of the wealthy Bligh family. Dealing with themes such as anti-Semitism, sexuality, and social class, this rich and meaningful, high-quality production has been hailed as one of the best television series of 2015 by The Wall Street Journal.

Throughout November, Acorn TV also adds must-see thriller LINE OF DUTY, Series 3 (Nov. 6); documentary POIROT: SUPER SLEUTH (Nov. 6); British miniseries ALIBI starring Michael Kitchen (Foyle’s War), Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), and Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey) (Nov. 13); more episodes of TRIAL & RETRIBUTION from the creator of Prime Suspect (Nov. 13); and Aussie crime drama EAST WEST 101, Series 1-3 starring Don Hany (Serangoon Road, Janet King 3) (Nov. 20).

In October, Acorn TV exclusively premieres its newest Acorn TV Original Series with Irish conspiracy thriller Acceptable Risk (Oct. 16, Trailer) and the return of Scandinavian drama Black Widows, Series 2 (Oct. 23). Throughout October, Acorn TV adds Clive Owen in British detective drama Second Sight; a documentary on The Queen’s official residences with Penelope Keith’s At Her Majesty’s Service; more episodes of Trial & Retribution from the creator of Prime Suspect and with an early guest turn by Michael Fassbender; and fascinating documentary Witches: A Century of Murder; and three M.R. James Ghost Stories timed for Halloween.

Called a “glorious streaming service…an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV (https://acorn.tv ) curates the very best in international television and is North America’s most popular streaming service for British and international television. From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), Acorn TV is also the greatest value in streaming at only $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Acorn TV exclusively premieres new international series and/or seasons every month from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada.

