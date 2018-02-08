Acorn TV’s March Slate Features the return of two popular international dramas - Britain’s DELICIOUS and Ireland’s STRIKING OUT

Plus more fascinating BBC documentaries, a classic BBC sitcom,

and the seasons finales of addictive dramas

ITV’s GIRLFRIENDS and Australia’s THE HEART GUY

Silver Spring, MD; February 8, 2018 – Following the recent U.S. premieres of two more must-see Acorn TV Originals in BAFTA-winning comedy DETECTORISTS, Series 3 and star-studded ITV drama GIRLFRIENDS, Acorn TV’s March slate features new episodes of two of its most popular series from 2017 with the return of #1 Irish drama STRIKING OUT, Series 2 (Trailer) and British drama DELICIOUS, Series 2 (Trailer). Award-winning legal drama STRIKING OUT stars 2017 IFTA Award winner for Best Actress Amy Huberman and Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty, Good Karma Hospital)¸ who recently made a splash in the U.S. with their fun panel at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter session. While DELICIOUS is an addictive drama with food, love and infidelity at its heart and stars Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) and Emilia Fox (Silent Witness). STRIKING OUT is an Acorn TV Original Series co-produced by Acorn Media Enterprises, while DELICIOUS is licensed through Endemol Shine International. All new episodes of both seasons will be available all at once.

Additionally, Acorn TV features the exclusive North American premieres of the season finales of charming #1 Aussie dramedy THE HEART GUY, Series 2 (Trailer) licensed through Fremantle, and universally adored Acorn TV Original and ITV drama series GIRLFRIENDS (Trailer) starring two-time Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson (The Crying Game, Churchill, The Hours), Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, The Good Karma Hospital), and Zoë Wanamaker (Agatha Christie’s Poirot) with Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter’s Neville); as well as new episodes of smash hit period mystery series MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 11, licensed through ITV.

Mark Stevens, Chief Content Officer of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment, noted “Our top priority remains satisfying our passionate subscribers with high-quality, commercial-free international series and hidden gems they can’t find anywhere else. After starting off the year with rave reviews for Acorn TV Originals Detectorists, Series 3 with BBC One and Girlfriends with ITV, we’re thrilled to offer our rapidly growing subscriber base new seasons of two of their favorites - Delicious and Acorn TV Original Striking Out. With Delicious crafting a tasty combination of food, love and lots of drama and Striking Out featuring a mesmerizing, award-winning performance from Amy Huberman, Acorn TV subscribers will thoroughly enjoy these new episodes.”

Throughout March, Acorn TV also features GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, Series 1-4, a 1990s BBC sitcom starring Nicholas Lyndhurst (New Tricks, Only Fools and Horses) as an accidental time traveller; MIND GAMES from the creator of Prime Suspect and starring Fiona Shaw (True Blood, Harry Potter’s Mrs. Dursley) as an ex-nun turned criminal profiler; as well as several BBC documentaries: THE HAIRY BIKERS’ PUBS THAT BUILT BRITAIN, and two on WWI, THE LONG SHADOW and ARMISTICE.

BINGEABLE: Recent complete seasons available to binge-watch in March will include: British school drama ACKLEY BRIDGE (Trailer) and BBC and Acorn TV Original comedy DETECTORISTS, Series 3; as well as BBC One drama LOVE, LIES & RECORDS (Trailer) starring Ashley Jensen and addictive Aussie period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME, Season 5 (S5 Promo).

March 2018 Acorn TV Exclusive Premieres

Monday, March 5th

DELICIOUS, Series 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, S1 Trailer, Series 2 Trailer)

“If you like shows about rich people having affairs, shows about food or shows with Game of Thrones actors, consider this your personal jackpot.” -The New York Times

“The surprises pour down in a rich cascade… beautifully done, with humor, drama and human complexity” –TV America

“The series has offered a visual feast but it’s the sure-footed storytelling and strong central performances that has got me hooked” – Radio Times

Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) and Emilia Fox (Silent Witness) star in this British drama series about food, love and infidelity in Cornwall. In Series 2, with business is booming at the Penrose and Gina and Sam’s fragile friendship lasting, they are on the lookout for a new protégé in the kitchen. Unfortunately, it’s not long before the dynamics of family, love, rivalry and life start to get in the way of their tranquility. Not least when Gina’s estranged father (Franco Nero, John Wick 2) turns up at the doorstep combined with further surprises from the past and the impact of Leo’s (Iain Glen, Game of Thrones) legacy… (4 eps.) International trailer

THE HEART GUY, Series 2, Episodes 9 & 10, Season Finale (Exclusive North American Premiere, Trailer)

GIRLFRIENDS, Episode 6, Season Finale (Acorn TV Original, Exclusive North American Premiere, Trailer)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 11, Episode 11 of 18 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, U.S. Only)

Friday, March 16th

STRIKING OUT, Series 2 (Acorn TV Original Series, Exclusive North American Premiere, (Trailer for Series 1, Sizzle for Series 2)

“Terrifically appealing heroine...a real charmer…a legalGrey's Anatomy…Irish delight” – TV Guide

“Huberman is excellent… both magnetic and relatable” – The Hollywood Reporter

Led by 2017 Irish Film and TV Academy Winner and 2018 nominee for Best Actress in a Lead Role in a Drama Series Amy Huberman (The Clinic) as well as Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty, Grantchester, The Night Manager), this Irish legal drama became Ireland’s #1 new drama last year as well as one of the top series of 2017 for Acorn TV. In Series 2 Tara strikes back. Confidently now her own boss, morally challenging scenarios will push Tara and her team in their personal and professional lives. Tara and Eric’s complex relationship remains centre stage, and the arrival of Eric’s brother Sam brings added tension and intrigue. Eric will face tough personal and professional choices in this series as he investigates the increasingly dubious actions of his father, Richard Dunbar. (6 EPS)

Called a "glorious streaming service…an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter) and featuring "the most robust, reliable selection of European, British, Canadian and Australian shows" (The New York Times), Acorn TV continues to curate the very best in international television and remains North America's largest streaming service for international television.

