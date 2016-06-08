Acorn TV’s Exclusive July U.S. Premieres: New British Western JERICHO starring Jessica Raine; New British comedy CRADLE TO GRAVE; and a feature-length MURDOCH MYSTERIES Christmas Special

July’s Exclusive U.S. Premieres

Monday, July 11 – Jericho

Monday, July 18 – Cradle to Grave, Series 1

Monday, July 25 – Murdoch Mysteries: A Merry Murdoch Christmas

Jericho (Monday, July 11)

“Satisfyingly set-up potboiler…cinematically epic” —Forbes

Love, loss, and intrigue abound in Acorn TV’s new British period drama set in 1870s Yorkshire. Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife, Wolf Hall, Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime) stars as a widowed mother-of-two who is forced to start a new life in the Culverdale Valley, where an enormous railway viaduct is being built. She sets up a lodging house in Jericho, a lawless shanty town full of rough and rowdy workers. Among the other new arrivals are Johnny Jackson (Hans Matheson, The Tudors), a kind and handsome Yorkshire native, and Ralph Coates (Clarke Peters, The Wire), an ambitious and enigmatic American. But in a town where people come to start afresh, it seems that everyone has something to hide—and a desperate crime soon threatens to shatter her family’s chance at a new life. (8 episodes)

Cradle to Grave (Monday, July 18)

“Savvy, up-to-the-minute comedy…whip-smart editing…niftily scripted plot.” –The Daily Telegraph

Co-written by Oscar® nominee and BAFTA® Award winner Jeff Pope (Philomena, Cilla), this new comedy is set in 1974 and follows the real life events of British broadcaster Danny Baker and his family. Starring BAFTA Award winning comedian Peter Kay (Peter Kay’s Car Share, Phoenix Nights), Lucy Speed (EastEnders) and Laurie Kynaston as fifteen-year-old Danny Baker, the BBC Two series is full of humor, warmth, drama, and an excellent soundtrack. A second series has been commissioned.

Murdoch Mysteries: A Merry Murdoch Christmas (Monday, July 25)

“If you haven’t seen it, you must…Smart, fast-paced fun” —Globe & Mail

Special feature length episode of the hit Canadian and Ovation (Artful Detective) mystery series includes guest stars Ed Asner (Up, The Mary Tyler Moore Show), Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey) and Kelly Rowan (The O.C.). Garnering more than two dozen Gemini® nominations and the sole 2016 ‘Fan’s Choice Award’ at the Canadian Screen Awards for Yannick Bisson, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. When a philanthropist is found dead before the holidays and the presents he distributes to Toronto's orphans go missing, it is up to Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), Ogden (Hélène Joy) and the team at Station No. 4 to solve the mystery and save Christmas.

Additionally, Acorn TV is featuring the newest season of long-running, smash hit series Midsomer Murders, Series 18 with six feature-length episodes being added on Monday, July 4, 2016, plus more July additions to be announced soon.

Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV series include Aussie dramas A Place to Call Home and Janet King, BAFTA-winning comedy Detectorists, Guy Pearce’s noir thriller Jack Irish, hit dramedy Doc Martin, ‘Best Dramatic Series’ winner 19-2, and many more. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

“Discover an alternate universe of terrific British shows.” –Los Angeles Times

“Netflix for the Anglophile.” –NPR’s Here & Now

