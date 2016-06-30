Acorn TV’s Exclusive August U.S. Premieres: AGATHA RAISIN, THE DISAPPEARANCE, THE SYNDICATE, and JANET KING, Series 2

Acorn TV Original Series AGATHA RAISIN starring Ashley Jensen;

French thriller THE DISAPPEARANCE;

Star-studded British drama THE SYNDICATE: ALL OR NOTHING;

And Aussie legal drama JANET KING, Series 2 starring Marta Dusseldorp

With more exclusive premieres than any other broadcaster or streamer this summer, Acorn TV announces the acquisition of four more series premiering in August, including the Acorn TV Original Series Agatha Raisin, a fun new mystery series starring Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, Ugly Betty); critically-acclaimed French drama series The Disappearance; star-studded British drama The Syndicate: All or Nothing, which follows a group of domestic workers at a stately manor house who win the lottery; and the return of “Acorn’s superior legal drama” (TV Guide)Janet King, starring Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home). From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE) and available at Acorn.TV and on most devices, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV is the premier North American streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond with lavish, high-quality international premieres every week.

Marking an Acorn TV Original Series, RLJ Entertainment’s development arm, Acorn Media Enterprises, is the U.S. co-production partner for Agatha Raisin. Acorn TV’s international partners for Agatha Raisin are Sky Vision, Mammoth Screen and Free@LastTV. The international distributor is Zodiak for The Disappearance; Content Television for The Syndicate; and DCD Rights for Janet King.

President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment Mark Stevens noted, “We’re thrilled to offer such an exciting, diverse mix of high-quality programming to Acorn TV’s subscribers this summer with a new exclusive premiere every week. After a record start to the year, we’re continuing to rapidly increase our original programming slate. With a mix of whimsy, humor, and intriguing mysteries, Agatha Raisin is sure to delight our subscribers. Additionally, beloved Australian actress Marta Dusseldorp has become a breakout star in the U.S with her strong lead performances in three Acorn series, so we’re excited for the return of her thrilling legal drama Janet King in August, alongside an excellent foreign-language series and gripping drama series about lottery winners.”

August Exclusive U.S. Premieres

Monday, August 1 – Agatha Raisin: The Quiche of Death (Pilot Movie)

Monday, August 8 – Agatha Raisin, Series 1

Monday, August 15 – The Disappearance

Monday, August 22 – The Syndicate: All or Nothing

Monday, August 29 – Janet King, Series 2

Agatha Raisin (Mon., Aug. 1; Mon., Aug. 8) – Acorn TV Original Series

“Ashley Jensen has a knack for making us laugh out loud…and this latest comedy is no exception.” –Sunday Mirror

Based on MC Beaton’s best-selling novels, a London PR whizz turned amateur sleuth, Agatha Raisin (Emmy®-nominated actress Ashley Jensen, Catastrophe, Extras, Ugly Betty), becomes entangled in mischief, mayhem, and murder when she opts for early retirement in the Cotswolds, only to find herself implicated in the deadly case of the Quiche of Death. In the fun and witty eight-part mystery series, Agatha finds her hopes of a quiet life are dashed when more murders start occurring in her village. Drawn into their mysteries, Agatha attempts to solve the crimes…often in rather unorthodox ways. The pilot and series co-star Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey, Drunk History) as Agatha’s best friend and former assistant Roy, and Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) as Agatha’s on-off love interest, James.

The Disappearance (Mon., Aug 15)

"France's answer to Broadchurch" –Deadline Hollywood

This critically-acclaimed French drama series follows the disappearance of Léa, a teenage girl in inner-city Lyon, and the subsequent police investigation to find her. As more of Léa’s secrets come to light, her family wonders how well they really knew their daughter. The eight-episode series stars Alix Poisson (The Returned) and Pierre-François Martin-Laval as Léa’s parents.

The Syndicate: All or Nothing (Mon., Aug. 22)

"A thrilling reversal of fortunes which throws up more than a few twists and turns along the way. Settle in for a treat” –The People (UK)

At the crumbling stately home of Hazelwood Manor, life for its few remaining downstairs staff is about to take a dramatic leap upstairs, when their small syndicate beats the unlikely odds and wins the lottery. The stellar ensemble features Lenny Henry(Broadchurch), Cara Theobold(Downton Abbey), Anthony Andrews(Brideshead Revisited), and Alice Krige(Tyrant, Thor: The Dark World). (6 episodes)

Janet King, Series 2 (Beginning weekly Mon., Aug. 29 – Mon., Oct. 10)

“Acorn’s superior legal drama” –TV Guide

“Marta Dusseldorp is effortlessly cool as Janet King, a fully developed female character that we don’t see often enough on our screens.” –The Hoopla

Award-winning Australian actress Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish) returns as Janet King, a senior crown prosecutor who is pulled from a case of psychological abuse in the armed services to head up a Royal Commission into gun crime. Still reeling from her own personal tragedy, Janet and her team leave the courtroom to investigate the rise in gun crimes. (8 episodes)

Currently, Acorn TV features the exclusive premiere of breakout British comedy Raised by Wolves and the return of star-studded Very British Problems. In July, Acorn TV features epic British period drama Jericho (7/11) starring Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife), new 1970s-set British comedy Cradle to Grave (7/18), and Christmas in July with a special Murdoch Mysteries: A Merry Murdoch Christmas movie (7/25).

Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV series include Aussie dramas A Place to Call Home and Janet King, BAFTA-winning comedy Detectorists, Guy Pearce’s noir thriller Jack Irish, hit dramedy Doc Martin, ‘Best Dramatic Series’ winner 19-2, and many more. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

“Discover an alternate universe of terrific British shows.” –Los Angeles Times

“Netflix for the Anglophile.” –NPR’s Here & Now

