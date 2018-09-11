Acorn TV's October Slate Featuring Five U.S. Premieres

September 11, 2018; Silver Spring – Following this month’s premieres of Guy Pearce’s acclaimed conspiracy thriller JACK IRISH (TRAILER, called “Terrific… sharp and witty and clever” – THE NEW YORK TIMES) and British school drama ACKLEY BRIDGE, S2 (TRAILER, Sept. 24), Acorn TV continues to offer more exclusive, first-rate dramas than any other network with five U.S. premieres in October. Acorn TV’s October slate features:

New Welsh crime drama BANG (Oct. 15) nominated for Five BAFTA Cymru Awards including best Television Drama and Writing (only three nominees in each category) and from the channel that debuted international sensations Keeping Faith and Hidden

(Oct. 15) nominated for including best Television Drama and Writing (only three nominees in each category) and from the channel that debuted international sensations Keeping Faith and Hidden Fun travelogue VINTAGE ROADS GREAT & SMALL (Oct. 8) hosted by Christopher Timothy (All Creatures Great and Small) and Peter Davison (Doctor Who)

(Oct. 8) hosted by (All Creatures Great and Small) and (Doctor Who) Fascinating new BBC music doc YOUNG, GIFTED & CLASSICAL: The Making of a Maestro (Oct. 22)

(Oct. 22) The finale of one of Acorn TV’s most popular series, addictive Aussie period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME (Oct. 29, TRAILER)

(Oct. 29, TRAILER) Season 3 finale of heart-warming New Zealand family drama 800 WORDS ( Oct. 3, TRAILER)

Throughout October, Acorn TV also adds the final season of the hugely popular Aussie drama RAKE, Series 5 starring Richard Roxburgh; Daniel Craig (James Bond) in Evelyn Waugh’s SWORD OF HONOUR; the award-winning adaptation of Tim Winton’s bestselling novel CLOUDSTREET starring Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries); popular British crime drama WIRE IN THE BLOOD, Series 3-5 starring Robson Green; and classic, star-studded British miniseries THE CAMOMILE LAWN. The detailed October 2018 calendar is below.

October 2018 Acorn TV Calendar

Monday, October 1st

THE CAMOMILE LAWN (Classic British Miniseries)

Mary Wesley’s WWII tale of life and love among the leisured class. This lusty, darkly humorous drama stars Felicity Kendal (Rosemary & Thyme), Jennifer Ehle(Pride and Prejudice, Zero Dark Thirty),Tara Fitzgerald(Games of Thrones),Rosemary Harris (Spider-Man), Claire Bloom (Doc Martin, Brideshead Revisited), Rebecca Hall (Parade’s End), and Toby Stephens (Black Sails). On August 1939, five cousins gather at their uncle’s big house on the Cornish coast. Their youth and the imminence of war charge the air as they frolic on the fragrant lawn and tempt fate on the terrifying cliffs that one last sultry summer. As they return to the house nearly half a century later for a funeral, they recall how the war rearranged their lives and brought them suffering, sex, and love. (5 EPS, 1992)

WIRE IN THE BLOOD, Series 3 (British crime drama)

The popular British crime drama stars Robson Green (Grantchester, Strike Back, Touching Evil) as a psychologist who gets inside of the minds of both killers and victims to aid the police in solving gruesome serial killings in Northern England. Co-starring Hermione Norris (Cold Feet, Kingdom, Spooks). (2005, 4 Feature-Length EPS)

Wednesday, October 3rd

800 WORDS, Season 3, Part 2, Episode 8 of 8 (Exclusive North American Premiere, Trailer)

**Season 3 Finale (Next Day Premiere follows New Zealand broadcast.)

“The Best Show You’re Not Watching” -Inquisitr

The season finale of Season 3 of this hugely popular and award-winning New Zealand family drama. Logie winner Erik Thomson (Packed to the Rafters, The Code) returns as George Turner, a man making a home for himself and his family in a beautiful and quirky New Zealand coastal town.

Monday, October 8th

VINTAGE ROADS GREAT & SMALL (U.S. Premiere, Travel Doc)

One of Britain’s most popular television pairings, Christopher Timothy (EastEnders) and Peter Davison (Doctor Who), famed for their roles in All Creatures Great and Small, go back to the 1930s to relive the Golden Age of Motoring. Getting behind the wheel of the 1936 designed Morgan 4/4, they set out on a series of road trips along some of Britain’s most beautiful vintage roads. Taking inspiration from old travel guides of the day and travelling the most iconic sights of the regions, they experience the thrills of the era when Britain first fell in love with the motor car and when the open road was a gateway to adventure and exploration. (3 EPS)

SWORD OF HONOUR

James Bond’s Daniel Craig stars in the acclaimed 2001 adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s WWII literary classic. Craig stars as Guy Crouchback, an English gentleman who joins the war searching for moral redemption after a devastating divorce. Along the way his quest dissolves into the face of blunders, failed missions and warped characters that he meets from the first moment of training to his last military assignment in Communist Croatia. Crouchback’s ex-wife comes back into his life as he heads off to war, taunting him for his rigid morality until, eventually; she needs to rely on it. (2 feature-length episodes)

Monday, October 15th

BANG (Exclusive US/Canada Premiere)

*Nominated for FIVE BAFTA Cymru Awards including Television Drama and Writing

Following in the acclaimed footsteps of Keeping Faith and Hidden, Bang is a Welsh crime drama about blood, love and human relationships from BAFTA award-winning writer Roger Williams. Set in the steel town of Port Talbot, loner Sam has his life transformed when he comes into possession of a gun and starts to break the law. His ambitious policewoman sister Gina is paid to uphold it and makes it her mission to find the owner of the weapon. The family saga plays out against an inquiry into the shooting of a local businessman that raises questions for Sam and Gina about their father’s murder when they were young children. (8 EPS)

WIRE IN THE BLOOD, Series 4 (4 Feature-Length EPS)

Monday, October 22nd

RAKE, Series 5: The Final Season

“One of the best shows on Australian TV” -The Guardian

“A scathing legal drama that’s teeming with sex, violence and smart dialogue” -The Guardian

The final episodes of the award-winning Aussie legal dramedy. In a Silver Logie award-winning role, Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge!, Van Helsing) stars as Cleaver Greene, a brilliant barrister battling self-destructive tendencies. At the end of Series 4, the former barrister becomes an independent senator. (8 EPS)

YOUNG, GIFTED & CLASSICAL: The Making of a Maestro (Exclusive US Premiere, Documentary)

made history in 2016 when he became the first black winner of the BBC Young Musician competition. Sheku has six musically gifted siblings and this film explores their extraordinary talents and issues of diversity in classical music. The BBC documentary follows Sheku and his brothers and sisters and examine the sacrifices that parents Stuart and Kadie make in order to support their children in pursuing their musical dreams. Told through the prism of family life we get an understanding of what it is that drives this family to be the best musicians they can be. At the heart of the story is 17-year-old Sheku, and we see him coming to terms with his Young Musician win and the pressures and opportunities it brings. His life is changing dramatically as he now has to learn to deal with the challenges of becoming a world-renowned cellist. He gets advice from those who have trodden this path already, including international violinist Nicola Benedetti and renowned cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, discovering what it takes to be a famous international solo musician. The documentary culminates with Sheku's biggest performance to date, playing at the world-famous Royal Festival Hall in London, with Britain's first all-black and ethnic minority orchestra, Chineke!. As the preparations for this ground-breaking concert begin, the film explores what it means to be a young, black, classical musician in today's society. (1 EPS)

Monday, October 29th

A PLACE TO CALL HOME: The Final Chapter (Exclusive US Premiere, Trailer)

**Series Finale

After six critically-acclaimed seasons, the addictive Aussie period drama comes to a satisfying end.

CLOUDSTREET

“Handsome period drama” —Entertainment Weekly

“A triumph” —The Australian

Award-winning adaptation of Tim Winton’s bestselling novel, this six-part Australian miniseries is exquisitely filmed with an outstanding ensemble cast led by Kerry Fox (An Angel at My Table, The Woman in White) and Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Game of Thrones). Set around Perth from 1943–1963, it tells the story of two rural families, each scarred by catastrophe, who end up sharing a large, ramshackle house that shudders and groans with memories of its own. The Lambs are hardworking, God-fearing, and devastated by a horrific accident. The Pickles are luckless and derelict, blown by the winds of fate and their own bad decisions. The families couldn’t be more different, yet they find common ground beneath the same roof. Years pass and they stay together, shouting, brawling, laughing, loving, and enduring. (6 EPS, 2011)

WIRE IN THE BLOOD, Series 5 (5 EPS, 2007)

-----------------

