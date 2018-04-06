Acorn TV Announces May Slate Featuring Two New Acorn TV Originals - Keeping Faith and Sando - Plus Several Star-Studded PBS Classics

Silver Spring, MD - Following this month’s three back-to-back exclusive U.S. Premieres with the return of popular ITV medical drama The Good Karma Hospital (Apr. 2, weekly), riveting British documentary Interview with a Murderer (Apr. 9), and Paul Abbott’s outrageous British police procedural No Offence (Apr. 16), Acorn TV is thrilled to announce our May slate with two new Acorn TV Originals, both already huge ratings’ successes in their home countries - BBC Wales drama series KEEPING FAITH (Trailer, May 7) starring Eve Myles (Torchwood, Broadchurch, Victoria) in a desperate search for her missing husband; and outrageous Australian comedy SANDO (Trailer, May 21), akin to an Aussie Arrested Development. KEEPING FAITH and SANDO are Acorn TV Original Series co-produced by Acorn Media Enterprises.

Throughout May, Acorn TV features a slew of other entertaining additions, including several star-studded PBS classics:

Monday, May 7:

· Called “A bit like Big Little Lies relocated to rural Wales” (The Guardian), the BBC Wales and Acorn TV new eight-part thriller KEEPING FAITH (Acorn TV Original, Trailer) stars Eve Myles (Torchwood, Broadchurch, Victoria)

· Season two finale of charming medical drama THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL (Trailer S1, Series 2 Clip, Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

· Fascinating documentary RIVERS WITH JEREMY PAXMAN.

· Popular ITV comedy AFTER HENRY, Series 3 starring Prunella Scales (Fawlty Towers)

Monday, May 14:

· Streaming Exclusives of classic, star-studded period drama THE FAR PAVILIONS, which was HBO’s first major miniseries

· Gripping WWII drama SISTERS OF WAR

· The final season of popular ITV comedy AFTER HENRY, Series 4 starring Prunella Scales (Fawlty Towers)

Monday, May 21

· Akin to an Aussie Arrested Development, new Australian family comedy SANDO (Acorn TV Original, Exclusive North American Premiere, Trailer)

· Streaming Exclusive of PBS Masterpiece Theatre adaptation of ANNA KARENINA starring Helen McCrory (Harry Potter, Penny Dreadful), Douglas Henshall (Shetland), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, John Adams), Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy), and Mark Strong (Kingsman, The Imitation Game)

· PBS Masterpiece Mystery miniseries with British psychological thriller AMNESIA starring John Hannah (Rebus, The Mummy), Jemma Redgrave (Doctor Who), and Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey)

Monday, May 28

· From a writer of Homeland and 24, A PLACE OF EXECUTION starring Juliet Stevenson and Lee Ingleby (PBS Masterpiece Mystery)

· Aussie comedy BED OF ROSES, Series 1 starring Kerry Armstrong

· Entertaining documentary THE ART DETECTIVES, Series 2

BINGEABLE: Recent complete seasons available to binge-watch in May will include:

· Paul Abbott’s (Shameless UK) outrageous, female-driven British police dramedy NO OFFENCE, Series 1 (Trailer)

· Season 11 of smash hit period mystery series MURDOCH MYSTERIES

· Award-winning Irish legal drama STRIKING OUT, Series 2 (Trailer)

· DELICIOUS, Series 2 (Trailer), an addictive drama with food, love and infidelity at its heart.

About Acorn TV: Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV continues to curate the very best in international television and remains North America’s largest streaming service for international television. Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Chromecast, Android, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

WATCH NOW: Premieres will be added as they become available. Press can register and watch at https://acorn.tv/press.

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, ccampbell@acorn.tv