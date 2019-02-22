Acorn TV’s March Slate Features Acorn TV Original true crime drama MANHUNT, #1 UK Show of 2019 starring Martin Clunes (Doc Martin)

March 2019 Acorn TV Calendar

Monday, March 4th

ACCUSED, Series 1-2 (BBC One Drama Series)

International Emmy-winner for Best Drama Series and two-time Best Performance by an Actor (Sean Bean and Christopher Eccleston

Murder, arson, and other deadly offenses all have a flash point, when a person loses control over something, or someone, in their life. This star-studded, acclaimed anthology series turns the classic crime drama on its head and takes a compelling look at the true nature of guilt and innocence. Each episode follows a different character and reveals the crime through the eyes of the perpetrator, revealing how—and more importantly, why—it happened. Some characters are guilty, some are innocent, and others fall somewhere in between. But they’re all ordinary people whose lives have quickly gone sideways—and they all stand accused. Series 1 and 2 stars Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Mackenzie Crook (Detectorists), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Andy Serkis (Black Panther, Lord of the Rings trilogy), Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire), and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings). Each hour-long episode is a separate story about how one ordinary individual ended up in the dock to face his or her fate. Written by Jimmy McGovern (Cracker) (10 EPS, 2010-2012)

THE BOY WITH THE TOPKNOT (Streaming Exclusive)

Trailer

Based on the critically acclaimed memoir The Boy with the Topknot by journalist Sathnam Sanghera and starring Sacha Dhawan (Iron Fist, Mr Selfridge). Born to traditional Punjabi parents and growing up in Wolverhampton, Sathnam moves to London after graduating from Cambridge University. Living with his English girlfriend in London and excelling in his career as a columnist for The Times, he keeps his life very separate to the one he has in Wolverhampton with his family. This is a touching, humorous and emotional story of a second-generation Indian growing up in Britain and how he juggles his family, love life and career. (Feature-length, 2017)

MY WELSH SHEEP DOG (Documentary)

BBC documentary with Kate Humble setting out to learn more about the endangered Welsh sheepdog breed. (3 EPS, 2016)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 12/18 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“If you haven’t seen it, you must.” —Globe & Mail

Trailer

A new season 12 episode from one of Acorn TV’s and Canada’s most popular series. Garnering an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, the mystery series centers on Detective William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s murders.

Monday, March 11th

MANHUNT (Acorn TV Original, Exclusive U.S., Canada and Mexico Premiere)

“Martin Clunes is a revelation… Compelling” -The Telegraph

Trailer

Earning the highest ratings for a new ITV drama in more than six years (since Broadchurch) and 9 million UK viewers, new British crime drama MANHUNT stars Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) as former London Metropolitan police detective DCI Colin Sutton who determinedly and tenaciously pursued serial killer Levi Bellfield. Written by Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness, Strike Back) and directed by Marc Evans (Trauma, Safe House, Hinterland), Manhunt is the real-life story of how the murder of French National, Amelie Delagrange, on Twickenham Green in August 2004 was eventually linked to two other murders. With no forensics, motive or witnesses, DCI Sutton’s painstaking approach and the diligence of his fellow officers gradually led to breakthroughs in the case and to suspected serial killer Levi Bellfield. But now the hunt is on for enough evidence to arrest him and make sure he’s found guilty at trial. (3 EPS)

HENRY IX: The Lost King (Documentary)

Trailer

BBC Scotland Documentary. In this immersive documentary, Paul Murton takes us on a journey to investigate the mysterious disappearance from history of a forgotten prince - Henry Fredrick Stuart. Born in Stirling Castle in 1594, he was the eldest son and heir of King James the VI and I of the United Kingdom. From an early age, the young prince was hidden away by the King for security reasons; but later, after he joined his father in England as the first Scottish Prince of Wales, Henry became a mesmerising star of the first decade of the Stuart dynasty’s rule over the tumultuous 1600’s. Paul begins his quest in Stirling Castle and meets historian and author, Sarah Fraser, who helps to uncover Henry’s early life, as well as learning about how the lost prince’s legacy changed history when the British Empire took its first steps into North America, under Henry’s patronage. This detective story reveals the tragedy of Henry’s lost potential, as this forgotten figure is brought from the shadows of history into the light of the modern world and how ultimately, his brother, Charles I ended up as King. (3 EPS)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 13/18 (U.S. Premiere)

Monday, March 18th

THE TRUTH WILL OUT (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Foreign Language)

New Swedish crime drama

Detective Peter Wendel’s goal of creating a new, super-group cold case team encounters a set-back when an unknown killer leaves a message for the police. It states that Sweden’s most notorious serial killer is actually a fraud. In order to uncover the truth, Peter has to pull his cold case group together quickly, limited to the misfits of the police force – the only officers currently available in Stockholm. His newly formed team find themselves at odds with the powerful group of people who got the serial killer convicted in the first place. (8 EPS)

THE CASE

BBC One legal drama following the trial of a man who admits assisting his partner to end her life, but vigorously denies murder. Did he act out of love, or take cruel advantage of a dying woman?

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 14/18 (U.S. Premiere)

Monday, March 25th

SOUNDBREAKING: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music

Groundbreaking Grammy®- and Emmy®-nominated music series

The art and evolution of music recording is one of the 20th century’s great untold stories. Executive Produced by legendary Beatles producer Sir George Martin, this eight-part series combines more than 150 original interviews with rare archival studio footage—and an extensive soundtrack featuring almost 300 songs—to explore the extraordinary impact of recorded music on our lives. Soundbreaking provides unprecedented access to some of the most celebrated artists, producers, and music industry pioneers of all time, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry, Steven Van Zandt, Chuck D, BB King, Brian Eno, Tom Petty, Roger Daltrey, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Smokey Robinson, Quincy Jones, RZA, Roger Waters, St. Vincent, Rick Rubin, Bonnie Raitt, Questlove, and Beck. The series explores a century’s worth of innovation and experimentation, from the Beatles’ groundbreaking use of multitrack technology to the synthesized stylings of Stevie Wonder, from disco-era drum machines to the modern art of sampling. You’ll hear the songs you love in a whole new way. (2016, 8 EPS)

EXECUTIVE STRESS, Series 1-3

1980s British sitcom. Caroline Fairchild (Penelope Keith) returns to work as an Editorial Director for Oasis Publishing after spending the last 25 years raising her five children. Her husband, Donald Fairchild (Geoffrey Palmer then Peter Bowles) works for Gingsberg, also a publishing house. Oasis buys out Ginsberg and now Caroline and Donald are working for the same company. But, Oasis has a rule that doesn't allow married couples to work together. Since Caroline applied for the job under her maiden name Fielding, she decides not to quit her new job. Instead Donald and Caroline must pretend not to know one another in order for them to continue on with their careers. (19 EPS)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 15/18 (U.S. Premiere)

