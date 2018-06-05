Acorn TV Expands Internationally

“Acorn TV has the most robust, reliable selection of European, British, Canadian and Australian shows” -The New York Times

“Streams some of the coolest TV content from Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere.” -NPR

“An essential must-have…(with) well-written, beautifully acted and surprisingly compelling scripted television.” -The Hollywood Reporter

Silver Spring, MD; June 5, 2018 – North America’s most popular streaming service for British and international television, Acorn TV, is now available in twelve Latin American countries through Roku® streaming devices. The Latin America launch includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, and Peru. Consumers can now subscribe to Acorn TV via their Roku streaming player as well as via acorn.tv. The programs will be in English-language with Spanish subtitles available. The Acorn TV streaming service is available for $4.99 per month (approx.. MXN $89).

At launch, Acorn TV in Latin America features the first season of smash hit British dramedy Doc Martin; Irish detective drama Jack Taylor, Series 1-3 starring Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey); one of BBC’s top dramas with Line of Duty, Series 1-2; the complete series of the original Poldark; British historical drama The Great Train Robbery; Aussie cop drama East West 101; charming BBC period drama The Indian Doctor; addictive British drama The Syndicate, among many other series. Acorn TV will add new programs regularly.

Matthew Graham, SVP and GM for RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn TV, said, “Acorn TV has built a fast-growing subscriber base of passionate and loyal British and international TV fans in the U.S. and Canada, and we are excited to bring our unique offering of premium entertainment to other countries. Latin America marks an excellent first step, and we’re delighted to work with our valued partners at Roku who have been with us since the start of Acorn TV in 2011.”

“One of our top 2018 priorities is accelerating our expansion of our distribution footprint, and Acorn TV’s launch in Latin America with our partner Roku is another step in this progression,” stated Miguel Penella, Chief Executive Officer of RLJ Entertainment. “Acorn TV is off to an incredible start in 2018 with several popular, critically-acclaimed Acorn TV Originals, as well as the announcements for our first sole commissions. This advancement in our international expansion underscores our confidence of achieving our target of one million subscribers by early 2019.”

Bernarda Duarte, Director Content Acquisition at Roku, added, “Streaming provides consumers with choice and control, enabling them to choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it. We are excited to welcome Acorn TV on our platform in Latin America, serving those customers who love to watch great drama and detective series and other great British and international programming.”

Called “Netflix for the Anglophile” by NPR and featuring “the most robust, reliable selection of European, British, Canadian and Australian shows" by The New York Times, Acorn TV has quickly become one of the top streaming services and is commercial free. Acorn TV curates the very best in international television and exclusively premieres several new international series and/or seasons every month from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, and other European countries.

Read recent commission and co-production announcements at https://www.rljentertainment.com/press-room/

Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

# # #

About RLJ Entertainment

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE’s titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJEntertainment.com, Acorn.tv, and UMC.tv.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Chad Campbell | Acorn TV | ccampbell@acorn.tv