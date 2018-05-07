Acorn TV's June Slate Features Hit Returning Series 800 Words and The Ladies' Paradise

Silver Spring, MD; May 7, 2018 - Following today’s North American premiere of the addictive, record-breaking BBC Wales and Acorn TV Original drama Keeping Faith (Trailer) starring Eve Myles (Torchwood), Acorn TV’s June slate features the returns of one of its most popular series with heart-warming and picturesque New Zealand family drama 800 WORDS, Season 3 (Trailer, Fri. June 1), as well as one of its addictive foreign-language dramas with Italy’s THE LADIES’ PARADISE, Series 2 (Mon., June 18, Series 1 Clip), called “One of the most stylish, engaging, and binge-worthy pieces of streamed escapism” (Euro TV Place). Additionally, Acorn TV features the landmark, award-winning PBS miniseries TALES OF THE CITY (Trailer) called “One of the 10 best miniseries” by Entertainment Weekly and starring Oscar® winner Olympia Dukakis (Moonstruck), three-time Oscar® nominee Laura Linney (John Adams), Gemini winner Paul Gross (Slings & Arrows), Billy Campbell (Cardinal, The Killing), Thomas Gibson (Criminal Minds), Parker Posey (Louie) and Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings). The full slate is below.

June 2018 Acorn TV Calendar

Friday, June 1st

800 WORDS, Season 3 Part 1 (Exclusive North American Premiere, Trailer)

“The Best Show You’re Not Watching” —Inquisitr

The award-winning New Zealand family dramedy returns with new episodes. Logie winner Erik Thomson (Packed to the Rafters, The Code) returns as George Turner, a man making a home for himself and his family in a beautiful and quirky New Zealand coastal town. (8 EPS)

Monday, June 4th

TALES OF THE CITY (Trailer)

“One of the 10 best miniseries” —Entertainment Weekly

*Watch before Netflix revival in 2019 with new episodes

Deftly chronicling the quest for love and connection across a spectrum of sexual experiences, the influential, star-studded, Peabody Award-winning PBS miniseries, stars Oscar® winner Olympia Dukakis (Moonstruck), three-time Oscar® nominee Laura Linney (John Adams, The Savages), Gemini winner Paul Gross (Slings & Arrows), Billy Campbell (Cardinal, The Killing, Once and Again), Thomas Gibson (Criminal Minds), Parker Posey (Louie) and Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings). Based on the ground-breaking novel by Armistead Maupin, Tales of the City follows a colorful cast of characters living at 28 Barbary Lane in anything-goes 1970s San Francisco. (6 EPS)

BELONGING

A bittersweet drama set in the picturesque market town of Shrewsbury and starring Brenda Blethyn (Vera, Saving Grace, Secrets and Lies) and Kevin Whately (Inspector Lewis) (2004, 2 EPS)

Monday, June 11th

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK (Streaming Exclusive)

Based on the iconic book, The Diary of a Young Girl, this star-studded five-part BBC and PBS adaptation stars Ellie Kendrick (Game of Thrones) as Anne, as well as Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Delicious, Downton Abbey),Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Theory of Everything), and Tamsin Greig (Episodes). (2009, 5 EPS)

TRIVIA, Series 1 & 2 (Trailer)

Calling themselves “The Team with No Name”, Lawrence (David Pearse, Vikings), Adam (Keith McErlean, Vikings), Cathy (Olivia Caffrey) and Molly (Janet Moran) are four individuals who join together each week to take part in a local pub quiz, each with their own particular strengths -- and reasons for taking part. (2011-12, 12 EPS)

Monday, June 18th

THE LADIES’ PARADISE, Series 2 (Il Paradiso Delle Signore, U.S. Premiere, foreign-language drama, Series 1 Clip)

“One of the most stylish, engaging, and binge-worthy pieces of streamed escapism” —Euro TV Place

Italian with English subtitles. Based on the same Emile Zola novel that inspired the hit series The Paradise, this stylish Italian-language romance drama follows Teresa Iorio, a young woman who leaves her rural Sicilian hometown for Milan. Teresa finds work--and much more--at a newly opened department store: The Ladies' Paradise. (10 EPS)

Monday, June 25th

BED OF ROSES, Series 2 (Streaming Exclusive)

The second season of an Australian comedy drama series starring Kerry Armstrong (Lantana, SeaChange) (8 EPS)

SHORELINE DETECTIVES, Series 1 & 2 (Documentary)

Shoreline Detectives travels the British coastline to visit historical wonders, including submerged Elizabethan ship wrecks, prehistoric stone forts, Roman villas, medieval villages, 18th century merchant ships, and drowned forests. Many of their stories are being told for the first time. (9 EPS)

About Acorn TV: Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV continues to curate the very best in international television and remains North America’s largest streaming service for international television. Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Chromecast, Android, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV