Acorn TV’s June Slate Features two Acorn TV Originals International Thriller STRAIGHT FORWARD and MARTIN CLUNES’ ISLANDS OF AMERICA

May 14, 2019 - Following this week’s U.S. Premiere of the addictive, highly-bingeable cop thriller LINE OF DUTY (Trailer) – the #1 UK show of 2019 from the Bodyguard creator and called “must-finish-now TV (TV Guide), a New York TimesCritic’s Pick and A- review by Entertainment Weekly – as well as next Friday’s premiere of BBC family drama PITCHING IN (Trailer, May 24) co-starring Hayley Mills, Acorn TV is thrilled to announce its full June 2019 slate featuring the exclusive U.S. premieres of two new Acorn TV Originals.

The thrilling international crime drama STRAIGHT FORWARD (Watch Trailer), marking the first Denmark/New Zealand co-production, makes its U.S. debut on Mon., June 10. Plus the newest travelogue from one of Britain’s most popular actors, MARTIN CLUNES’ ISLANDS OF AMERICA (Int'l Trailer) premieres on Mon., June 24. Called “Infectiously enthusiastic” (The Telegraph), the Doc Martin star sets off on a 10,000-mile journey to explore the lesser-known parts of the United States. Additionally, Acorn TV features the US Premieres of one of its first reality shows with the fun competition series PENELOPE KEITH’S VILLAGE OF THE YEAR beginning Mon., June 17 (Int’l Trailer), and absorbing new documentary about a little-known aspect of World War II with BLITZED: Nazis on Drugs (June 3). The detailed June 2019 calendar is below.

June 2019 Acorn TV Calendar

Monday, June 3rd

BLITZED: NAZIS ON DRUGS (Documentary, Exclusive U.S./Canada Premiere)

Narrated by acting legend Steven Berkoff (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), this absorbing new documentary shines an extraordinary light on the Nazis’ experimentation with drugs in World War II. Hitler received drug cocktails from his personal physician Theodor Morell and German troops received methamphetamine pills called Pervitin. How might these drugs have affected the outcome of the war and how did Hitler’s health change from his daily injections? (1 hour)

JENNIE: Lady Randolph Churchill

Lee Remick (Days of Wine and Roses, Anatomy of a Murder) stars as Jennie Jerome, the famous American beauty who became Lady Randolph Churchill. Wife of a potentially great politician (Ronald Pickup) and mother of the most famous of all English politicians – Winston Churchill (Warren Clarke) – Jennie was a driving force in her circle and in both of these great men’s lives. (7 hour-long EPS, 1974)

LIVING IN THE SHADOW OF WORLD WAR II (Documentary)

War has never been limited to the battlefield. It marches through towns, destroys cities and kills loved ones; it casts an almost impenetrable shadow over everything it touches, but life somehow finds a way to shine, even in the toughest of times. Living in the Shadow of World War II explores the ups and downs of everyday life while the greatest war in history raged on. (3 hour-long EPS, 2017)

Monday, June 10th

STRAIGHT FORWARD (Acorn TV Original, Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Trailer

“Bringing together New Zealand’s stunning scenery with Scandinavia’s reputation for crime-noir, Straight Forward promises to be an unmissable television event.” -Scoop

After a family member is murdered, con woman Silvia (Cecilie Stenspil, The Protectors) decides to get even by robbing the crime boss behind the hit. But when things go awry, she has to flee from Denmark with her mother (Vibeke Hastrup, Babette’s Feast) and daughter (Marie Boda, Anna) to New Zealand and start a completely different life. The dark, edgy crime drama was filmed in beautiful Queenstown, New Zealand and Copenhagen, Denmark. (8 EPS)

MIDSOMER MURDERS: 20 Anniversary Documentary

A joyful celebration of two decades of Midsomer Murders (1 hour)

Monday, June 17th

PENELOPE KEITH’S VILLAGE OF THE YEAR, Eps 1-6 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

International Trailer

What makes the perfect village and why do we love them so much? From a shortlist of over 400 applicants, renowned actress Dame Penelope Keith, and her team of 3 expert village judges scour the country for the very best, and crown one village ‘Village of the Year’. 24 episodes with 6 added on consecutive weeks. (2018)

THE POISON TREE

International Trailer

Karen Clarke (MyAnna Buring, The Descent) has spent twelve years waiting for her partner Rex (Matthew Goode, The Imitation Game) to be released from prison. Now he is free, she is looking forward to settling down to normal family life in their remote seaside cottage with their 11-year-old daughter Alice. But then Karen starts to receive silent phone calls and anonymous text messages. It seems that despite her best efforts to keep their past a secret, someone somewhere knows the truth about what she and Rex did. (2 hour-long EPS, 2012)

Monday, June 24th

MARTIN CLUNES’ ISLANDS OF AMERICA (Acorn TV Original Series, Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“Clunes is a lovable travel companion… an inspired choice to explore the United States” – The Independent

International Trailer

Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) embarks on an epic journey around the coast of America to discover what life is like on the surrounding islands. This time he set off on a 10,000-mile journey, from the west to the east, to explore the vast swathe of islands which are scattered beyond America’s shores. He travelled from Hawaii’s islands of fire and Alaska’s islands of snow and ice, to the playgrounds of presidents off the New England coast. (4 EPS)

PENELOPE KEITH’S VILLAGE OF THE YEAR, Eps 7-12 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

What makes the perfect village and why do we love them so much? From a shortlist of over 400 applicants, renowned actress Dame Penelope Keith, and her team of 3 expert village judges scour the country for the very best, and crown one village ‘Village of the Year’. 24 episodes with 6 added on consecutive weeks. (2018)

THE RIVALS OF SHERLOCK HOLMES, Series 1

Sherlock Holmes was not the only detective in Victorian London and this classic British mystery series features top-notch adaptations of detective stories from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's contemporaries. Seen on public television in the 1970s, the classic anthology series casts include John Neville (The First Churchills, X-Files), Peter Vaughan (The Remains of the Day), Donald Sinden (Two's Company), Donald Pleasence (Halloween, Blofeld in You Only Live Twice), and Jeremy Irons (Brideshead Revisited) in his first screen appearance. Offering unique insight into Victorian popular culture, intellectual preoccupations, and social ills, these 13 finely crafted mysteries are also fascinating whodunits. (1971, 13 EPS)

