Acorn TV's July Premieres

Silver Spring, MD; June 13, 2018 - Following this month’s return of one of Acorn TV’s most popular dramas and foreign-language series with 800 Words, S3 and The Ladies’ Paradise, S2 (June 18) as well as celebrating Tales of the City’s 25 Anniversary, Acorn TV’s July slate features the exclusive U.S./Canada Premiere of new BBC Wales psychological thriller HIDDEN (July 16, Trailer), from the award-winning co-creator and producer of the global hit Hinterland; and a fun new travel documentary hosted by a beloved, COASTAL RAILWAYS WITH JULIE WALTERS (July 30, Harry Potter’s Mrs. Weasley, Brooklyn, Billy Elliot) (Trailer).

Throughout July, Acorn TV also adds compelling Irish thriller PROOF, Series 1-2, featuring an eleven-year-old Saoirse Ronan in one of the first roles of the three-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner (Lady Bird, Brooklyn); the star-studded, adaptation ANGLO SAXON ATTITUDES winner of the BAFTA award for ‘Best Drama Serial’ with early appearances by Daniel Craig and Kate Winslet; the final season of Australian comedy drama series BED OF ROSES, Series 3 (Streaming Exclusive); ten tales of intrigue and romance from the Queen of Crime in AGATHA CHRISTIE HOUR; tense, psychological thriller LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON starring Jemma Redgrave (Doctor Who), Robson Green (Grantchester), and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones); a special holiday episode of British sitcom BIRDS OF A FEATHER CHRISTMAS SPECIAL; and classic BBC One comedy-drama LOVE HURTS starring Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Girlfriends) and Adam Faith (Stardust, musician).

BINGEABLE: Recent seasons available to binge-watch in July will include: New Zealand family drama 800 WORDS, Season 3 (Trailer), Italian language drama THE LADIES’ PARADISE, Series 2, and the landmark, award-winning PBS miniseries TALES OF THE CITY (Trailer); plus record-setting BBC Wales drama KEEPING FAITH starring Eve Myles.

July 2018 Acorn TV Calendar

Monday, July 2nd

PROOF, Series 1-2

*Series 2 features eleven-year-old Saoirse Ronan in one of the first roles of the three-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner (Lady Bird, Brooklyn)

Starring Orla Brady (Fringe, Into the Badlands, Mistresses) and Finbar Lynch (Foyle’s War, Game of Thrones), this compelling Irish thriller explores the sinister underbelly of European high finance as those involved consort with smugglers of illegal immigrants and EU politicians with equal ease. (2004-2005, 2 Seasons, 8 EPS)

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

A tense, psychological thriller starring Jemma Redgrave (Doctor Who), Robson Green (Grantchester, Touching Evil, Wire in the Blood), Phil Davis (Vera Drake, Poldark), and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones, C.B. Strike, Waking the Dead). Dee Stanton (Redgrave) seems to have it all – she’s progressing up the career ladder and has just had a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Dominic (Green). It’s a far cry from the day 11 years ago when she arrived home with her young son to discover that her husband Paul has been arrested for brutally murdering four young women. Dee has moved on from those dark days, but her 15-year-old son Jamie is determined to find out more about his father. He researches the case on the internet and finally meets his dad, with his interest verging on obsession. Then on day, Dee is forced to face a mother’s worst nightmare when Jamie is accused of strangling a fellow pupil at school. Is he turning out like his father – a serial killer serving life for four counts of murder? Is nature stronger than nurture, or is prejudice going to condemn Jamie anyway? (2005, 2 feature-length EPS)

Monday, July 9th

AGATHA CHRISTIE HOUR

“Thrills, intrigue, and romance” —The Sunday Telegraph

Ten tales of intrigue and romance from renowned mystery writer Agatha Christie. In these suspenseful stories set in Art Deco-era England and broadcast on PBS’s Mystery! in the early 1980s, lesser-known Christie protagonists—including “happiness expert” Parker Pyne—find themselves embroiled in illicit love affairs, supernatural mysteries, false accusations, life-changing encounters, and murder. These classic adaptations are “an engrossing, mystery-lover’s treasure from beginning to end” (Library Bookwatch). Agatha Christie has delighted millions of fans with her deft plots, memorable characters, and keen insight into the darker motives of mankind. The star-studded ensemble casts include John Nettles (Midsomer Murders), Amanda Redman (New Tricks, The Good Karma Hospital), James Grout (Inspector Morse), Stephanie Cole (Doc Martin), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding). THE MYSTERIES: The Case of the Middle-Aged Wife; In a Glass Darkly; The Girl in the Train; The Fourth Man; The Case of the Discontented Soldier; Magnolia Blossom; The Mystery of the Blue Jar; The Red Signal; Jane in Search of a Job; The Manhood of Edward Robinson (10 EPS)

Monday, July 16th

HIDDEN (Craith) (Exclusive U.S./Canada Premiere, Trailer)

“The story immediately grabs you doesn’t let go… Excellent, with superb performances all-round and the incredible Snowdonian landscape looming large in the background.” – The Killing Times

“Could this Welsh drama be the next Broadchurch?” – Daily Post

From the award-winning co-creator and producer of the global hit Hinterland, a new eight-part gritty Welsh crime drama. Starring Sian Reese-William (Y Gwyll/Hinterland, Requiem), Rhodri Meilir (Pride), Gwyneth Keyworth (Wasted) and Sion Alun Davies (Y Gwyll/Hinterland), the drama series follows DCI Cadi John (Reese-William) as she is drawn back to her childhood home by the faltering health of her beloved father and finds herself policing the precinct and people of her youth. It’s a world she never expected to return to, but it’s a job she enjoys. However, when the body of a local woman is found in a remote mountain river, Cadi’s world - and the world of those around her - is changed forever. (8 EPS)

ANGLO SAXON ATTITUDES

“British drama at its spectacular best” —The Globe and Mail

A British satirical classic adapted for the screen by master storyteller, Emmy and BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies (House of Cards, Little Dorrit, Pride and Prejudice, Bridget Jones’s Diary). This mid-1990s miniseries won the BAFTA award for ‘Best Drama Serial’ and stars Richard Johnson (The Camomile Lawn) and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones, C.B. Strike, Waking the Dead) and features Daniel Craig (Casino Royale), Douglas Hodge (Decline and Fall, Penny Dreadful), Elizabeth Spriggs (Sense and Sensibility), and, in one scene, Kate Winslet (Titanic) in one of her first screen roles. Featuring acclaimed novelist Angus Wilson’s colorful characters and grim, pitiless humor, the series follows Gerald Middleton (Johnson), a disillusioned 60-year-old historian. As a student in 1912, he witnessed the unearthing of a controversial phallic idol in an archaeological dig. That find—and his subsequent affair with his best friend’s fiancée—sowed the seeds of tragedy that haunt Middleton and his wildly dysfunctional family. To gain peace with his past, Middleton determines to discover the truth about the mysterious idol and his own life’s folly. A darkly comic, take-no-prisoners satire, Anglo-Saxon Attitudes skewers British social and academic hypocrisy to the very core. (1992, 3 Feature-length EPS)

Monday, July 23rd

BED OF ROSES, Series 3 (Streaming Exclusive)

In the final season of the Australian comedy drama series, Louisa (Kerry Armstrong, Lantana, SeaChange) is embarking on a new chapter of her life as co-owner and editor of the Rainbow's End Echo. She is in love with Nick (Jay Laga’aia, Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones), and daughter Holly (Hanna Mangan-Lawrence, Spartacus) is planning to attend university in Melbourne. Everything seems perfect in Louisa's life until the bubble bursts. Months after Sandy's death, her mother Minna (Julia Blake, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) is gripped with a grief that threatens to sink her. (2010, 12 EPS)

BIRDS OF A FEATHER CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

A special Christmas episode of the long-running BBC sitcom that was revived in 2014 by ITV. Christmas approaches but Sharon (Pauline Quirke), Tracey (Linda Robson), and Dorien (Lesley Joseph) aren't sitting around in Chigwell waiting for Santa. When Travis goes missing in Morocco, our heroes head off by plane, ferry, car and camel to bring him home for the holidays, meeting old friends and new enemies along the way. (2017)

Monday, July 30th

COASTAL RAILWAYS WITH JULIE WALTERS (Exclusive U.S./Canada Premiere, Documentary, Trailer)

"Dame Julie has so much charm, warmth and wit” – Express

Actor Julie Walters (Harry Potter’s Mrs. Weasley, National Treasure, Brooklyn, Mamma Mia!,) rides the UK's most beautiful coastal railways, from Scotland to Cornwall on Scotland's West Highland Railway, with the train from Harry Potter, wartime spies, and cattle wrangling (2017, 4 EPS)

LOVE HURTS, Series 1

Classic BBC One comedy-drama series from 1992 stars Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Girlfriends), Adam Faith (Stardust, musician), and Tony®-winner Jane Lapotaire. When Tessa Piggott (Wanamaker) goes through a difficult breakup (her married ex-lover and ex-boss left her for a younger mistress), she looks for a new job. Deciding to leave the rat-race, she finds herself a position in a charitable organization with an old college friend, Diane Warburg (Lapotaire). Tessa finds a new boyfriend in Frank Carver (Faith), a roguish entrepreneur who’s learning how to live with his college-age daughter. The series follows Tessa and Frank's romance and the stories of their friends and families. Series ran for three seasons. (10 EPS)

-----------------

About Acorn TV: Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV continues to curate the very best in international television and remains North America’s largest streaming service for international television. Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of award-winning, fan favorite mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates or commercials. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Chromecast, Android, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

WATCH NOW: Premieres will be added as they become available. https://acorn.tv/press . Mirror to your TV via Apple TV or Chromecast. DVDs available upon request.

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, ccampbell@acorn.tv