Acorn TV’s July Slate features return of popular British and Swedish crime dramas - LONDON KILLS, Series 2 and THE SIMPLE HEIST, Series 2 - Plus MIDSOMER MURDERS: Neil Dudgeon’s Top 10 and more

London Kills -“Superb British crime series… wonderfully nuanced.” - Los Angeles Times

The Simple Heist - “What’sSwedish for Thelma & Louise?” - TV Insider

Silver Spring, MD; June 13, 2019 - Following this month’s relaxing summer viewing with the premieres of Acorn TV’s first reality competition series akin to The Great British Baking Show with Penelope Keith’s VILLAGE OF THE YEAR (June 17-July 8, Int’l Trailer) and charming travelogue Martin Clunes’ ISLANDS OF AMERICA (June 24, Int'l Trailer), Acorn TV is excited to announce its July 2019 slate featuring the return of Acorn TV’s first straight-to-series commission, the gripping British crime drama LONDON KILLS, Series 2; following the shocking cliffhanger from the first season with its world premiere on Mon., July 15 (S1 Trailer). Additionally, Acorn TV features the return of one of its most popular foreign-language series with fun Swedish crime dramedy THE SIMPLE HEIST, Series 2; “What’sSwedish for Thelma & Louise?” (TV Insider), premiering on Mon., July 1 (S1 Trailer); as well as a MIDSOMER MURDERS Top Ten playlist with exclusive intros from star Neil Dudgeon and the star-studded British drama UNITED from the writer of Broadchurch, among others below.

July 2019 Acorn TV Calendar

Monday, July 1

THE SIMPLE HEIST, Series 2 (Non-English) (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Series 1 Trailer

“Fun… Droll humor and casual confidence make it easy to root for” – Boston Herald

“Ripe for binge-watching.”– The New York Times

“What’sSwedish for Thelma & Louise?” – TV Insider

After pulling off a bank robbery in Series 1, pensioner best friends Jenny (Lotta Tejle, The Sandhamm Murders) and Cecilia (Sissela Kyle,Miss Friman’s War) decide to tackle another classic heist: art theft. Where banks were the target in Series 1, their focus has now shifted to the rich, tax-evading men earning big money at the taxpayers’ expense. This is Kalmar’s local aristocracy, who play bridge at the gentlemen’s club and only watch out for each other. Once again, we find ourselves rooting for the mostly unlikely of criminals. (6 EPS)

PENELOPE KEITH’S VILLAGE OF THE YEAR, Eps 13-18 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

International Trailer

What makes the perfect village and why do we love them so much? From a shortlist of over 400 applicants, renowned actress Dame Penelope Keith, and her team of 3 expert village judges scour the country for the very best, and crown one village ‘Village of the Year’. 24 episodes with 6 added on consecutive weeks. (2018)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon specially selected and introduces 10 standout episodes (one per week) from the macabre detective drama, sharing witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production. With choices like funniest moment, favorite storyline, most difficult to film, best costumes, and unlikeliest murder weapon, these entertaining episodes highlight the many charms that make this long-running British series a hit the world over. July 1: First Episode (as lead):Death in the Slow Lane (S14, Ep. 1)

Monday, July 8

THE MAYOR OF CASTERBRIDGE

International Trailer

At a country fair, Michael Henchard (Ciarán Hinds, The Terror, The Woman in Black, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) quarrels with his wife and in a drunken fit, decides to auction off his wife and baby to a sailor for five guineas. The next day, realizing his loss, he swears not to touch liquor again for as many years as he has lived so far. Eighteen years later, Henchard has become Mayor of Casterbridge, a man well respected but not well liked. The unexpected return of his wife and daughter Elizabeth Jane sets off a turn of events that force him to face the consequences of his selfish impulses and violent temper. Based on the novel by Thomas Hardy, the star-studded supporting cast includes James Purefoy (Rome, Altered Carbon), Jodhi May (Gentleman Jack), Juliet Aubrey, and Polly Walker (Line of Duty). (TV Movie, 2003)

PENELOPE KEITH’S VILLAGE OF THE YEAR,Eps 19-24 (Finale) (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

What makes the perfect village and why do we love them so much? From a shortlist of over 400 applicants, renowned actress Dame Penelope Keith, and her team of 3 expert village judges scour the country for the very best, and crown one village ‘Village of the Year’. 24 episodes with 6 added on consecutive weeks. (2018)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon specially selected and introduces 10 standout episodes (one per week) from the macabre detective drama, sharing witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production. With choices like funniest moment, favorite storyline, most difficult to film, best costumes, and unlikeliest murder weapon, these entertaining episodes highlight the many charms that make this long-running British series a hit the world over. July 8: Most Dramatic:TheDark Rider (S15, Ep. 1)

Monday, July 15

LONDON KILLS, Series 2 (Acorn TV Original, First straight-to-series commission)

Series 1 Trailer

“Superb British crime series… wonderfully nuanced… refreshing break from…American counterparts.” - Los Angeles Times

“It’s the Original you need to watch right now… If you love British crime dramas,London Killswill immediately pull you in” - Hidden Remote

“Fast-paced drama… sharply written” - TV Worth Watching

“Perfect UK thriller of the season” - Meaww

“Addictive” - AARP

The elite murder squad returns. As the detectives solve each case – skeletal remains dug up in the garden, the brutal murder of a pub landlord, a teenage au pair found dead in a very compromising position, the double-shooting of a father and son – there’s one mystery Detective Inspector David Bradford can’t unravel – where is his wife Sarah? As the other detectives investigate why David is lying to them about the night Sarah disappeared, they begin to think the unthinkable – did the Detective Inspector murder his wife? LONDON KILLS stars Hugo Speer (Britannia, The Full Monty, Father Brown), Sharon Small (Mistresses,Inspector Lynley Mysteries, About a Boy, Trust Me), Bailey Patrick (Casualty, EastEnders) and Tori Allen-Martin (Unforgotten, Pure). (5 EPS)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon specially selected and introduces 10 standout episodes (one per week) from the macabre detective drama, sharing witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production. With choices like funniest moment, favorite storyline, most difficult to film, best costumes, and unlikeliest murder weapon, these entertaining episodes highlight the many charms that make this long-running British series a hit the world over. July 15: Funniest Moment:A Dying Art (S18, Ep. 4)

Monday, July 22

UNITED

International Trailer

From the writer of Broadchurch and Doctor Who, Chris Chibnall

Based on the story of Manchester United’s “Busby Babes” in the aftermath of the 1958 Munich air disaster that claimed eight members of the team. Starring David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens) as assistant manager Jimmy Murphy, plus Jack O’Connell (Unbroken, Skins), Sam Claflin (Me Before You, Adrift, The Hunger Games), Dougray Scott (Ever After, Mission: Impossible 2) and Neil Dudgeon (Midsomer Murders). (2011, TV Movie)

THE RIVALS OF SHERLOCK HOLMES, Series 2

Sherlock Holmes was not the only detective in Victorian London and this classic British mystery series features top-notch adaptations of detective stories from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's contemporaries. Seen on public television in the 1970s, Series 2 of the classic anthology features Judy Geeson (10 Rillington Place), Douglas Wilmer (Sherlock Holmes), Charles Gray (Diamonds Are Forever, You Only Live Twice), John Thaw (Inspector Morse) and Robin Ellis (Poldark). Offering unique insight into Victorian popular culture, intellectual preoccupations, and social ills, these 13 finely crafted mysteries are also fascinating whodunits. (1973, 13 EPS)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon specially selected and introduces 10 standout episodes (one per week) from the macabre detective drama, sharing witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production. With choices like funniest moment, favorite storyline, most difficult to film, best costumes, and unlikeliest murder weapon, these entertaining episodes highlight the many charms that make this long-running British series a hit the world over. July 22: Best Location: A Sacred Trust (S14, Ep. 7)

Monday, July 29

MISSING

Sybil Foster (Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey) escapes from a psychiatric hospital, only to find herself the prime suspect in a series of murders. The police investigation unearths skeletons from her past, and a link to a prominent political figure who may hold the key to unlock the secrets of the past - and open the door to solving the mysteries of the present. Based on the novel by Karin Alvtegen. (2006, 2 EPS)

THE NILE (Documentary)

Historian Bettany Hughes sets sail on an epic journey through the history and highlights of Ancient Egypt. Travelling on her own traditional Dahabiya boat, Bettany will journey almost 1,000 miles from Cairo to the Aswan Dam on the mighty River Nile stopping off at the most iconic and dazzling sites along the way. From ancient gossip on the sex lives of the rich and famous, to a close-up encounter with King Tut’s grandmother, this colourful travelogue interweaves mystery, revelation, stunning visuals and diverse modern-day encounters to create a unique and unforgettable journey through the highlights of Ancient Egyptian history. (2019)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon specially selected and introduces 10 standout episodes (one per week) from the macabre detective drama, sharing witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production. With choices like funniest moment, favorite storyline, most difficult to film, best costumes, and unlikeliest murder weapon, these entertaining episodes highlight the many charms that make this long-running British series a hit the world over. July 29: Landmark Episode: The Killings of Copenhagen (S16, Ep. 5)

