AMC Networks’ Acorn TV Hires Kerensa Samanidis as General Manager of Acorn TV International

Silver Spring, MD, July 23, 2019 – AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, North America’s largest and most popular streaming service for high quality British and international television, expands its international team with the appointment of Kerensa Samanidis to a newly created role, General Manager of Acorn TV International. The highly regarded former FilmStruck executive is now based in Acorn’s London office and has recently been a consultant for Acorn TV. As General Manager, she is responsible for the overall development, management and operation of the premium TV streaming service for all markets outside of the Americas. She oversees strategy, programming, product, marketing and distribution. Last year, Acorn TV expanded into dozens of territories including Mexico, Spain, Scandinavia, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand. Kerensa will report to Matthew Graham, General Manager of Acorn TV.

Kerensa brings a wealth of expertise in OTT strategy and management having previously devised and launched services for Sony PlayStation, BFI and Turner (Warner Media). She was previously General Manager of FilmStruck International where she oversaw the launch and growth of the service across Europe.

Matthew Graham, General Manager, Acorn TV, said, “We’re thrilled to have Kerensa join the Acorn TV family and grow our international subscribership. Since launching in dozens of territories last year, we’ve seen extraordinary worldwide interest in the service and its first-rate catalogue of exclusive international dramas, mysteries, and comedies. With Kerensa’s past success with streaming services, we expect her to play a vital role in our continued international growth.”

Kerensa Samanidis, General Manager of Acorn TV International, said, “Acorn TV has achieved monumental success in the U.S. and Canada, and I’m delighted to be joining the talented team to continue this success story in new markets. The demand for quality British TV has never been higher so it’s exciting to be working on a service with such strong potential at such a pivotal time within the OTT industry.”

Rakhee Birdi has also joined the company as Marketing Director for Acorn TV International. She previously led marketing at FilmStruck International and was Head of Subscription Marketing for News Inc in the UK.

Acorn TV International features a wide selection of popular, critically-acclaimed international series including Doc Martin, Line of Duty, Jack Taylor,Foyle’s War, George Gently, Detectorists, The Secret Agent, The Great Train Robbery, and featuring such stars as Iain Glen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daniel Craig, Toby Jones, Julie Graham, Martin Clunes, and much more. The catalog varies slightly by country.

Called “Netflix for the Anglophile” by NPR, Acorn TV has quickly become one of the top streamers and is commercial free. Acorn TV curates the very best in international television and remains North America’s largest streaming service for international television.

