RTÉ and Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises Commission The Return of Irish Comedy FINDING JOY Created, Written and Starring Amy Huberman

Produced by Treasure Entertainment, Series 2 begins filming this week in Dublin

Silver Spring, MD; November 15, 2019 – AMC Networks’ Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) and Irish broadcaster RTÉ have commissioned the return of Irish comedy Finding Joy from Treasure Entertainment. Created, written and starring Irish Film & TV Academy winner Amy Huberman (Striking Out, The Clinic), the six-part comedy series, which is produced by Rob Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan of Treasure Entertainment and directed by John Butler (Papi Chulo, Handsome Devil, The Stag) with director of photography Cathal Watters (Peaky Blinders), begins shooting in Dublin this week. Series 2 follows Joy as she is reborn as an independent entrepreneur, struggling to establish her online brand of finding happiness and fulfillment in everyday life. Acorn Media Enterprises has secured all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom and secondary rights in Ireland. Acorn Media International will distribute the series in the English-speaking territories.

Finding Joy, Series 2 will make its World Premiere as an Acorn TV Original on Acorn TV, North America’s largest streaming service for television from Britain and beyond, in Summer 2020 followed by its Irish premiere on RTÉ. Series 2 also stars Kerry Howard (Four Weddings and a Funeral, TV) as new flatmate Christie; Ruth Kearney (The Following) as new assistant Emer; as well as Kyle Prior (Hollyoaks, Home and Away) and Justine Mitchell (Cheat); as well as returning stars Lochlann O’Mearain, Hannah James Scott and Paul Reid (Vikings) reprising their roles.

The highest-rating comedy debut of 2018 for RTÉ and called a “delightful and often ribald screwball comedy” by The Washington Post, Finding Joy is a warm, funny and irreverent look at modern Ireland and how we each try to find meaning in our lives in a world where old certainties are gone. In season 1, Joy (Amy Huberman) is coming to terms with the break-up of her long-term relationship, and unwittily landing herself a new job as a vlogger. Joy's unpolished pieces turn out to be a hit with the News Today subscribers. As she ventures into the strange and hair-raising world of therapeutic wrestling, internet dating, group therapy and life-changing abseiling, Joy comes to realize that her professional journey may be able to help her negotiate her personal dramas. Season 2 sees a newly motivated Joy working to build her own online brand of “Joy” with the support of no-nonsense Emer (Ruth Kearney) and the ever faithful Stan (Paul Reid). While Joy throws herself into building her business and subscribers with great zeal, she begins to discover her professional success might come at a great personal cost.

Creator and star Amy Huberman said, “I’m so excited to be starting series 2 with such a great cast and crew. It’s been a busy few months getting the scripts in shape and this week we start rolling to bring it all to life again. We really loved filming last year and are so looking forward to getting going now with season 2. Two for Joy!”



Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises noted, “We’re excited to work with Amy Huberman, Treasure Entertainment, and our friends atRTÉ to bring back this very funny and relatable comedy. With securing more rights globally for Finding Joy, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this fun and irreverent Irish comedy with Acorn TV subscribers worldwide.”

Shane Murphy, RTÉ Group Head of Drama and Comedy said: “We’re thrilled to be going into production again with Amy and Treasure. Investing in homegrown comedy and drama that showcase the best of Irish creative talent is a key priority for us here in RTÉ. It's another cracking set of scripts and with John Butler and Cathal Watters involved as well, we know we’re in safe hands."

Producer Rebecca O'Flanagan said: ‘We are thrilled to be shooting series 2 of this great comedy. Series 1 was a great professional experience: Amy is a joy to work with and our partners at Acorn andRTÉhave been thoroughly supportive throughout. And we believe this second series will be even better – and will reach an even wider audience.”

Amy Huberman is one of Ireland’s most popular actresses. She has been nominated for eight Irish Film & TV Awards, including wins for Best Actress for her role as Tara Rafferty in Striking Out in 2017 and as Karen in the thriller Rewind in 2011. Additional credits include The Clinic (also on Acorn TV), Cold Feet, Can’t Cope Won’t Cope, Moone Boy, and Threesome.

Finding Joy, Series 2 comes on the heels of recent RTÉ and Acorn TV co-commission announcements for Dead Still and The South Westerlies as well as past co-productions, Striking Out and Acceptable Risk. Additionally, Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises has commissioned Agatha Raisin, Series 2 and Series 3 starring Ashley Jensen; the straight-to-series order of British drama London Kills; fun British mystery Queens of Mystery; and New Zealand thriller The Sounds.

RTÉ (Raidió Teilifís Éireann) is Ireland's national public-service media organisation. RTÉ commissions a broad range of high-quality programming and content to meet the needs of multiple audiences. Further information can be found here: https://www.rte.ie/about/en/how-rte-is-run/2014/0310/601244-about-rte/

Treasure Entertainment is one of Ireland’s leading independent film and TV production companies, with a proven record in producing commercially and critically successful content for Irish and international audiences. Recent film credits include John Butler features, Handsome Devil and The Stag, Paddy Breathnach’s Oscar shortlisted Viva, and BAFTA nominated Good Vibrations. Currently Treasure are in post-production on Hugh O’Conor’s debut feature, Metal Heart, and John Butler’s third feature Papi Chulo, starring Golden Globe winner Matt Bomer and Alejandro Patiño, which recently wrapped shooting in LA.

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, 301.830.6203, ccampbell@acorn.tv

RTÉPress Contacts: Rayna Connery / +353 879862902 / rayna.connery@rte.ie

ABOUT AMC NETWORKS

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on basic cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now; Acorn TV; and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company’s production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.