Acorn TV’s February 2019 Slate features its first straight-to-series commission with British crime drama LONDON KILLS

Plus a new season of hit Cornwall drama DELICIOUS; acclaimed Dutch drama THE OLDENHEIM TWELVE; and more new episodes of smash hit mystery MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12

January 10, 2019; Acorn TV announces its February 2019 U.S. slate featuring the first straight-to-series commission with the first season of gripping British crime drama LONDON KILLS (Mon., Feb. 25); a new season of hit Cornwall drama DELICIOUS starring Dawn French and Emilia Fox with Iain Glen (Mon., Feb. 11, Trailer); acclaimed Dutch disappearance drama THE OLDENHEIM TWELVE (Mon., Feb. 18); and more new episodes of smash hit MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12 (Mondays); plus the streaming exclusive of the final seasons of James Nesbitt’s undercover cop drama MURPHY’S LAW and several BBC programs featuring such stars as Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey), two-time Oscar nominee Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, The Last Panther) and Toby Jones (Detectorists). Please see the detailed calendar below.

February 2019 Acorn TV Calendar

Monday, February 4th

TOGETHER

Trailer

Quirky BBC comedy about two perfectly mismatched people from critically acclaimed writer/performer Jonny Sweet (Chickens, Babylon), centring around two young people in the early, fragile stages of a new relationship. Each episode focuses on their next step, viewed through the interferences, obstructions and general disasters wrought by their family and friends. When Tom (Jonny Sweet), and Ellen (Cara Theobold, Downton Abbey, Absentia), are together, things seem to work - it's only in the spaces outside the relationship; the intrusions of real life, and the deadly collaboration of parents, siblings, friends and exes, that the flailing attempts to make good first impressions, arrange first dates, and hold a relationship together, seem to unravel. Shot in and around London, Together sets Tom and Ellen's evolving relationship against a backdrop of the chaotic and breathtakingly beautiful capital city. Co-starring Katy Wix (Agatha Raisin) (6 EPS, 2015)

CIDER WITH ROSIE

Trailer

“Fabulous… Samantha Morton radiates humanity and warmth” -The Guardian

“Intoxicating… Brilliant performances” -The Telegraph

Two-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, The Last Panthers, Sweet and Lowdown) stars in this BBC One drama of 20th century village life. The compelling adaptation of Laurie Lee’s vivid and iconic memoir of his childhood and adolescence in the Slad Valley during and post WW1. A poetic journey through the idyll of his early years and into the intensity of adolescent experiences, Cider with Rosie is the quintessential coming of age story. Narrated by Timothy Spall. (Feature Length Movie, 2015)

LOST KINGDOMS OF AFRICA

“A stunning sight” –The Times

BBC documentary series exploring fascinating, overlooked African history featuring four epic journeys into ancient Africa’s art and culture. Prominent art historian Dr. Gus Casely-Hayford journeys to Africa’s “lost” lands to uncover the continents hidden past. Unlike most documentaries on Africa, this eye-opening, four-part series provides a new look at Africa outside of Egypt and on Ethiopia, Nubia, Great Zimbabwe, and West Africa. Their ancient civilizations feature mysterious cities, magnificent ruins, remarkable artwork, and tragic histories. (4 EPS, 2010)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 8/18 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“If you haven’t seen it, you must.” —Globe & Mail

Trailer

A new season 12 episode from one of Acorn TV’s and Canada’s most popular series. Garnering an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, the mystery series centers on Detective William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s murders.

Monday, February 11th

DELICIOUS, Series 3 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

UKTrailer

“The surprises pour down in a rich cascade… beautifully done, with humor, drama and human complexity” –TV America

“A visual feast but it’s the sure-footed storytelling and strong central performances that has got me hooked”–Radio Times

The hit British drama about food, love and infidelity in Cornwall returns starring Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) and Emilia Fox (Silent Witness) with Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Jack Taylor). In Series 3, Gina (French) and Sam (Fox) have found a way of working and living together, but you couldn’t call them best friends. Leo’s (Glen) adulterous legacy casts a long shadow. Dashing celeb chef Mason Elliot (Vincent Regan, Strike Back, The White Princess) throws a grenade at the very heart of this complex relationship, and carefully curated resentments bubble forth, pushing the Benelli Vincent alliance to the brink. Not even Teresa and Mimi’s unbreakable bond can prevent the implosion. But can their secret woes pull this dysfunctional family back together? (4 EPS)

THE DETECTIVES, Series 1-2 (U.S. ONLY, Documentary)

BBC documentary about real-life detectives. The first series followed investigators at Greater Manchester Police's sex crimes unit, focusing on the investigation into historical sex crimes committed by disc jockey Ray Teret, and his subsequent trial and conviction for those offences. The second series follows members of Greater Manchester's Murder Investigation Team. (7 EPS, 2015)

MURPHY’S LAW, Series 3 (Streaming Exclusive)

“Eminently watchable…Nesbitt acts the hell out of the lead role” -San Francisco Chronicle

Third season of BBC and BBC America’s hit undercover cop series, starring James Nesbitt (The Hobbit trilogy, Cold Feet) as a maverick undercover cop driven to the brink of self-destruction. Taking on the biggest challenge of his career, Tommy Murphy poses as a hit man to bring down a London crime boss and cop killer. He goes deeper underground than ever, faking an assassination, putting his life at risk, and sabotaging a complex, costly police operation in pursuit of a bigger prize. Guest stars include two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class, Alien, Inglourious Basterds).

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 9/18 (U.S. Premiere)

A new season 12 episode from one of Acorn TV’s and Canada’s most popular series. Garnering an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, the mystery series centers on Detective William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s murders.

Monday, February 18th

THE OLDENHEIM TWELVE (U.S. Premiere, Foreign Language)

12 innocent people… 12 disappearances

The gripping 12-part Dutch drama series follows several disappearances that shake a village to the core. The series marks Netherland’s RTL 4’s most successful drama of 2018. 16-year-old Nine disappears one summer evening. Her bicycle is found next to a track through the woods, there are no traces of violence and nobody knows where she is. Has she been abducted? Did she run away? Was it an accident? Is she alive or dead? A major search follows, but no trace of Nine is found. And while public attention remains focused on this development, a second inhabitant of Oldenheim disappears shortly afterwards. Two disappearances in such a short time can't be a coincidence, surely? But it doesn't stop there... In the weeks that follow, several other people from the village community go up in smoke, always in inexplicable ways, with no witnesses and from one moment to the next. (12 EPS)

MARVELLOUS

Trailer

BAFTA Award winner for Best Single Drama and Best Supporting Actress Gemma Jones, the movie follows critically-acclaimed actor Toby Jones as Neil Baldwin. Based on a true story, Marvellous is a playful, tender, funny celebration of the extraordinary life of a man with learning difficulties, who refused to accept his own limitations or anybody else’s and became a national inspiration. (Feature length Movie, 2014)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 10/18 (U.S. Premiere)

A new season 12 episode from one of Acorn TV’s and Canada’s most popular series. Garnering an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, the mystery series centers on Detective William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s murders.

Monday, February 25th

LONDON KILLS, Series 1 (Acorn TV Original, First straight-to-series commission)

‘Every great city has a dark side’

Created by Paul Marquess (Suspects), with the world’s most recognisable city as its backdrop, LONDON KILLS dramatizes the experiences of a team of top murder detectives. Slick, modern and fast moving, the series is shot documentary-style on the streets of London. As the series opens, Detective Inspector Bradford returns to work – following the unsolved disappearance of his wife – much to the frustration of Detective Sergeant Cole, who has been running the murder team in his absence. The team tackles a new riveting murder case in each episode. In the series opener a young man is discovered hanging from a tree on a hill with panoramic views of London. The stakes are raised when the team discover that his mother is a high-profile politician. The series also has a serial story involving the lead detective’s missing wife. LONDON KILLS stars Hugo Speer (Britannia, The Full Monty, Father Brown), Sharon Small (Mistresses, Murderland,Inspector Lynley Mysteries, About a Boy, Trust Me), Bailey Patrick (Bodyguard,Casualty, EastEnders) and Tori Allen-Martin (Unforgotten, Pure). (5 EPS)

SAVILE ROW

BBC documentary about London's center of fine tailoring. The Row has been a secretive community for two centuries, and cameras have never been allowed beyond the front office. This three-part series looks at the challenges facing these tailors today – the need to appeal to the next generation of customers and craftspeople, the requirement to forget their traditional reserve and market themselves internationally, and the arrival, right on the corner of The Row, of a giant global jeans and T shirt outlet. (3 EPS, 2009)

MURPHY’S LAW, Series 4 & 5 (Streaming Exclusive)

“Eminently watchable…Nesbitt acts the hell out of the lead role” -San Francisco Chronicle

Third season of BBC and BBC America’s hit undercover cop series, starring James Nesbitt (The Hobbit trilogy, Cold Feet) as a maverick undercover cop driven to the brink of self-destruction. In Series 4, Murphy allies himself with a vicious hoodlum to bring down a drug empire. He also struggles to take care of his mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease and no longer recognizes him. When two fellow undercover officers go missing in Series 5, Murphy resolves to find them, despite foot-dragging by his superiors. His search mires him in a world of human trafficking, prostitution, and murder. Has the job finally become too much for him? (6 EPS)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 11/18 (U.S. Premiere)

A new season 12 episode from one of Acorn TV’s and Canada’s most popular series. Garnering an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, the mystery series centers on Detective William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s murders.

