Acorn TV Expands Worldwide to 30 More Countries

North America’slargest streaming service for British and international television is now available in India, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, South Africa, Scandinavia, the Caribbean, and more South American countries;

Launch series feature Daniel Craig, Benedict Cumberbatch, Iain Glen, Martin Clunes, Toby Jones, Julie Graham, and much more

“Acorn TV has the most robust, reliable selection of European, British, Canadian and Australian shows” -The New York Times

“An essential must-have…(with) well-written, beautifully acted and surprisingly compelling scripted television.” -The Hollywood Reporter

Silver Spring, MD; December 11, 2018 – Acorn TV, North America’s most popular streaming service for British and international television from RLJ Entertainment, is now available in thirty new countries, including Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, ten European countries, more South American countries, as well as ten Caribbean countries. acorn.tv to subscribe and watch Acorn TV, or easily access Acorn TV via apps on Apple TV, Android, iPhone, iPads, and Roku streaming players. The programs will be in English-language with English and Spanish subtitles available. The Acorn TV streaming service is available for $4.99 USD per month.

Launched in the U.S. and Canada in 2011 and quickly becoming the leader in North America for premium entertainment from British and international television, Acorn TV expanded internationally in June 2018 to twelve Latin American countries and continues to rapidly expand worldwide.

Matthew Graham, SVP and GM for RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn TV, said, “Acorn TV is doing phenomenally well in North America, so we’re thrilled to continue to take the Acorn TV experience globally with 30 new countries. We are excited for global fans of British and international drama and mystery to discover the wonders of Acorn TV with addictive series featuring stellar acting, beautiful settings, and gripping storylines.”

New Countries:

· Europe: Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg

· India

· Australia and New Zealand

· South Africa

· South America: Venezuela, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, and Guyana

· Caribbean: Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda as well as nearby Belize

Acorn TV’s international offering will add new programs each week and currently features a wide assortment of first-rate British and international television, including:

· The first seven seasons of smash hit British dramedy Doc Martin with season eight being added on Dec. 17

· Irish detective drama Jack Taylor starring Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey)

· Benedict Cumberbatch in the British drama The Last Enemy

· Daniel Craig in wartime drama Sword of Honour

· The complete series of the original Poldark

· Aussie cop drama East West 101

· British period drama The Bletchley Circle

· Lynda La Plante’s The Commander and Above Suspicion

· Gripping miniseries The Secret Agent

· International Emmy-winning drama Traffik

· Documentaries like Britain’s Bloodiest Crown and Britain’s Bloodiest Dynasty

· Among many other series

Called “Netflix for the Anglophile” by NPR and featuring "the most robust, reliable selection of European, British, Canadian and Australian shows” by The New York Times, Acorn TV has quickly become one of the top streaming services and is commercial free. Acorn TV curates the very best in international television and exclusively premieres several new international series and/or seasons every month from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, and other European countries.

Read recent commission and co-production announcements at https://www.rljentertainment.com/press-room/

Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

# # #

About RLJ Entertainment

A privately owned subsidiary of AMC Networks, RLJ Entertainment, Inc. is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE’s titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, UHD, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE commissions and co-produces new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJENTERTAINMENT.COM, ACORN.TV, and UMC.TV

Contact: Chad Campbell | Acorn TV | ccampbell@acorn.tv