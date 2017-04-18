Acorn TV Exclusive U.S. Premiere of Evelyn Waugh's DECLINE AND FALL from BBC One and Endemol Shine Group

The First Ever TV Adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s Classic Novel

Starring Jack Whitehall, David Suchet and Eva Longoria

Marking one of its most star-studded months yet,

May exclusives also include hit British food drama DELICIOUS starring Dawn French and Iain Glen;

and more episodes of #1 Aussie dramedy 800 WORDS;

plus Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Ben Whishaw, Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga, and Clive Owen

Following the exclusive premiere of award-winning Irish drama DOMINION CREEK, Series 2 (Trailer) on April 24, Acorn TV features a star-studded May schedule featuring four exclusive U.S. Premieres, led by Endemol Shine Group’s comedy for BBC One, DECLINE AND FALL (Trailer) starring Jack Whitehall, David Suchet (Poirot) and Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) in the first-ever television adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s classic novel. Currently airing to rave reviews on BBC One, the 3-part miniseries will make its exclusive U.S. Premiere on Monday, May 15, 2017 on Acorn TV, the premier North American streaming service for world-class TV from Britain and beyond. RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand has partnered with Endemol Shine International to acquire its exclusive North American rights, along with new British drama DELICIOUS, Series 1 (Trailer), starring Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Jack Taylor), Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley), and Emilia Fox (Silent Witness). The four-part drama about food, love and infidelity in Cornwall premieres on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26, 2017.

Other May premieres include the return of top Australian dramedy 800 WORDS, Series 2, Part 2 (Trailer, 5/29), and vet documentary series THE YORKSHIRE VET IN SPRING, Series 2 (Trailer, 5/15).

Throughout May, Acorn TV has several award-winning and star-studded additions. They include the 1979 BAFTA-nominated Royal Shakespeare Company production of MACBETH starring Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Judi Dench; BAFTA-winning BBC series CRIMINAL JUSTICE (International trailer), which inspired HBO’s award-winning miniseries The Night Of and stars Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, The Danish Girl), 2017 Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga (Loving, Agents of SHIELD),Matthew McFayden (Ripper Street, Pride & Prejudice) and Sophie Okonedo; classic Emmy-winner for Outstanding Limited Series EDWARD & MRS. SIMPSON starring Edward Fox and Cynthia Harris; RAKE, Series 3 starring Richard Roxburgh; classic family drama THE FLAME TREES OF THIKA starring Hayley Mills; and LORNA DOONE starring Clive Owen, Polly Walker, and Sean Bean.

President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment Mark Stevens noted, “Acorn TV is off to another record year, and May just might be our best schedule yet. We’re thrilled with the subscriber response to our first 2017 Acorn TV Originals - Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution and Irish drama Striking Out - and Decline and Fall is a perfect addition to our slate. This new BBC One comedy has been getting rave reviews in the UK for its witty script and stellar cast led by Jack Whitehall, David Suchet, and Eva Longoria, so we know U.S. fans will love it as much as we do. Additionally, Delicious is another crowd-pleaser with its mix of drama, food and love in picturesque Cornwall. Our programming team has also secured more new episodes from heartwarming New Zealand dramedy 800 Words and found several star-studded, award-winning shows to round out our schedule.”

Exclusive U.S. Premieres in May

Monday, May 15th

DECLINE AND FALL (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“What a joy! This three-part romp is guaranteed to make you smile. Jack Whitehall perfect… David Suchet, sublime. Delivering Waugh’s lines with brilliant comic timing, and Eva Longoria is a delight. A treat for everyone from teens up, and gets deliciously darker each episode.” – TV Guide (UK)

Marking Evelyn Waugh’s classic novel’s first television adaptation, this critically-acclaimed, new BBC One miniseries stars standout comedian Jack Whitehall, David Suchet (Agatha Christie’s Poirot) and Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives). Considered one of the greatest comic novels of all time, Decline and Fall follows Paul Pennyfeather (Jack Whitehall) as an inoffensive divinity student at Oxford University in the 1920s who is wrongly dismissed for indecent exposure having been made the victim of a prank by The Bollinger Club. David Suchet plays Dr. Fagan, the headmaster of Llanabba, an obscure public school in Wales where Paul first finds employment and works with fellow teacher Grimes (Douglas Hodge). It is at the school that he meets a beautiful South American woman, the Honourable Mrs. Margot Beste-Chetwynde (Eva Longoria), who is the mother of one of the pupils. For Paul it is love at first sight, but little does he know the surprises that lie ahead of him when he agrees to tutor her son over the summer holiday. Decline and Fall is produced by Tiger Aspect and Cave Bear Productions, part of Endemol Shine Group. (3 Eps., Trailer)

THE YORKSHITE VET IN SPRING, Series 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Documentary cameras return to the original practice of Alf Wight (James Herriot was his nom de plume) in Thirsk, North Yorkshire. All vets at Skeldale have been trained to deal with all animals great and small with the expertise to administer medical aid and surgical skills to any animal whatever its size - from alpacas to piglets, cats to cows, hamsters to horses, bulldogs to bullocks - no animal is too big or too small for this truly rural practice. (10 eps., Trailer)

Friday, May 26th

DELICIOUS, Series 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“The series has offered a visual feast but it’s the sure-footed storytelling and strong central performances that has got me hooked” – Radio Times

A drama series about food, love and infidelity in Cornwall. Leo Vincent (Iain Glen, Game of Thrones, Jack Taylor) is a successful chef with more than a few secrets: he stole most of his recipes from his ex-wife Gina (Dawn French, The Vicar of Dibley), who he cheated on for years. Now married to “the other woman” (Emilia Fox, Silent Witness), Leo is having yet another affair…with Gina. After a shocking death, Gina is forced to evaluate her closest relationships. Produced by Bandit Television, part of Endemol Shine Group. (4 eps.) International trailer

Monday, May 29th

800 WORDS, Series 2, Part 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Called “the Best Show You’re Not Watching.” (Inquisitr) and “easy to get sucked in by its scenic and anthropological charms” (The New York Times), Acorn TV’s New Zealand Dramedy returns with the second half of its second season with eight new episodes. The heart-warming Aussie-Kiwi dramedy continues the saga of George Turner (Erik Thomson, Packed to the Rafters, The Code), a man looking to make a new life for himself and his family, in a strangely beautiful and quirky New Zealand coastal town. The series has received Logie Awards for Best Actor for Erik Thomson and Most Outstanding Newcomer for Melina Vidler as George’s daughter Shay. (8 eps.) International trailer

Acorn Media Enterprises is the exclusive U.S. partner for several Acorn TV Originals, including 2016’s Agatha Raisin, a fun mystery series starring Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe); star-studded, wartime drama Close to the Enemy; andBritish thriller The Level. In 2017, Acorn TV Originals include the critically-acclaimed new BBC One adaptation of Agatha Christie’s A Witness for the Prosecution, #1 Irish drama Striking Out, ITV murder mystery drama Loch Ness starring Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad), Irish thriller Acceptable Risk, and British drama Love, Lies & Records from Kay Mellor.

Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates.

