Acorn TV’s August Slate Features Exclusive U.S Premieres of Lucy Lawless in new mystery series MY LIFE IS MURDER and Eve Myles in the return of Record-Setting BBC drama KEEPING FAITH Plus Matthew Rhys, Sandra Oh and Andrew Scott

July 16, 2019 - Following July’s binge-worthy summer viewing with this week’s return of gripping British crime drama LONDON KILLS, Series 2 (S1 Trailer), Acorn TV is thrilled to announce its August 2019 slate, featuring the return of the record-breaking BBC and Acorn TV Welsh drama KEEPING FAITH, Series 2 starring Eve Myles (S1 Trailer) on Fri., Aug. 30 just in time for Labor Day weekend. Additionally, beloved actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation) is back in action as a fearless and unapologetic private investigator in her thrilling new mystery series MY LIFE IS MURDER; making its US and Canadian premiere beginning Mon., August 5 (Int’l Trailer); as well as more of the MIDSOMER MURDERS Top Ten playlist with exclusive intros from star Neil Dudgeon; and series’ starring Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), and David Suchet (Poirot).

August 2019 Acorn TV Calendar

Monday, August 5

MY LIFE IS MURDER, Eps 1 & 2 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

Beloved actress Lucy Lawless from Xena, Parks and Recreation, Spartacus, among many others, is back in action as a fearless and unapologetic private investigator in this thrilling new 10-part, mystery series. Ex-homicide detective Alexa Crowe’s unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling crimes. As Alexa unmasks the hidden passions and dangerous secrets lurking in the energetic, ever-changing city of Melbourne, she is ably assisted by ambitious twenty-something Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans, The Heart Guy) – who is not so quietly learning from the best – and her former boss, Detective Inspector Keiran Hussy (Bernard Curry, Home and Away, Wentworth), who enlists Alexa on his trickiest cases. (Eps 1 & 2 and new episodes on consecutive Mondays)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon specially selected and introduces 10 standout episodes (one per week) from the macabre detective drama, sharing witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production. With choices like funniest moment, favorite storyline, most difficult to film, best costumes, and unlikeliest murder weapon, these entertaining episodes highlight the many charms that make this long-running British series a hit the world over. Aug. 5: Most Difficult to Film:Habeas Corpus (S18, Ep. 1)

DAVID JASON’S SECRET SERVICE (Documentary)

Passionate enthusiast of all things espionage, Sir David Jason (A Touch of Frost) scours the UK and beyond to reveal the secret places and people who act as guardians and gatekeepers of the incredible, but true story of Britain’s spy history. (3 EPS, 2017)

SEESAW

A powerful adaptation of the best-selling novel by Deborah Moggach and starring David Suchet (Poirot) and Geraldine James, this gripping kidnap story focuses on what happens after the kidnap is over. Money – the love and the loss of it – is the subject of this gripping psychological thriller that takes an ordinary family and strips away the façade of their affluent middle-class life. (3 EPS, 1999)

Monday, August 12

MY LIFE IS MURDER, Ep 3 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

THE SCAPEGOAT

Starring Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Brothers & Sisters), alongside the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Dame Eileen Atkins (Doc Martin, Upstairs Downstairs) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock), this lavish yet dark adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s renowned 1957 novel tells the provocative story of two very different men who have one thing in common – a face. (TV Movie, 2012)

Monday, August 19

MY LIFE IS MURDER, Ep 4 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

THORNE, Series 1 & 2

David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, The Missing) stars as DI Tom Thorne in this gritty crime drama based on the bestselling series by Mark Billingham. Sandra Oh (Killing Eve, Grey’s Anatomy), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), Natasha McElhone (Designated Survivor), and Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones) guest star. (6 EPS)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Monday, August 26

MY LIFE IS MURDER, Ep 5 (Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Premiere)

ART OF THE HEIST, Series 1 & 2 (Summer School Documentary)

Investigating the most high profile art thefts of the 20 and 21 centuries, Art of the Heist fits together the pieces of the crime jigsaw puzzle and studies the masterpieces coveted by the criminal world. Narrated by Dion Graham (The Wire). (14 EPS, 2007)

THE JOY OF A.I. (Summer School Documentary)

Professor Jim al-Khalili takes a refreshingly optimistic look at how we’ve created machines that can simulate, augment, and even outperform the human mind, and why this shouldn’t spook us. (60 min., 2018)

MAGIC NUMBERS (Summer School Documentary)

Presented by Dr. Hannah Fry, this three-part series journeys through the evolution of maths from its philosophical origins to its status as a universal language and the foundation for all of science, hoping to answer the fundamental question – where did Maths come from – was it invented or simply discovered by humans? (3 EPS, 2018)

NEIL DUDGEON’S TOP TEN (Exclusive)

Friday, August 30

KEEPING FAITH, Series 2 (Acorn TV Original)

The BBC Wales international sensation returns. Series 1 told the story of lawyer, wife and mother Faith (Eve Myles, Victoria, Broadchurch) as she fought to find the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her husband, Evan. She comes to discover that her beautiful, idyllic hometown, set on the estuary, harbors many dark secrets that threaten the lives of Faith and her family. In series 2, Faith and her family reel from the dramatic aftermath of Series 1. The first season garnered a 20-year ratings’ high when it debuted on BBC Wales and proved a record-breaker on BBC iPlayer, with nearly 20 million requests to view - the highest ever number recorded for any non-network show. (6 EPS)

