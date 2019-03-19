Acorn TV’s fun April 2019 slate features two highly-enjoyable, female-led Acorn TV Originals: QUEENS OF MYSTERY and MS FISHER’S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES

Silver Spring, MD; March 19, 2019 - Acorn TV’s April slate features the exclusive U.S. Premiere of the must-see Acorn TV commissioned British mystery series QUEENS OF MYSTERY and the spin-off of the Australian favorite Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, MS FISHER’S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES. QUEENS OF MYSTERY follows a perennially single female detective, Mattie Stone (Olivia Vinall), and her three crime writing aunts – the motherly Aunt Beth (Sarah Woodward), the rebellious Aunt Cat (Julie Graham), and the book smart Aunt Jane (Siobhan Redmond) – who help her solve whodunit style murders, as well as set her up on blind dates (April 8, Trailer). MS FISHER’S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES takes place in 1964 and follows the gorgeously reckless Peregrine Fisher (Geraldine Hakewill) who decides to become a world-class detective when the famous aunt she never knew, Phryne Fisher, goes missing over the highlands of New Guinea (April 29, International Trailer). Also added in April are an enticing look into the filmmaking powerhouse in new BBC documentary BOLLYWOOD: The World’s Largest Film Industry; more new Season 12 episodes and the finale of the hit period mystery series, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12; classic British courtroom drama series RUMPOLE OF THE BAILEY; engaging BBC fashion history documentary A STITCH IN TIME; British comedy inspired by The Commitments, OVER THE RAINBOW starring Angeline Ball, Peter Sullivan and Ian Targett; BBC comedy caper THE INVISIBLES starring Anthony Head, Warren Clarke and Jenny Agutter; and charming BBC documentaries MONTY DON’S PARADISE GARDENS and OFF THE BEATEN TRACK with Kate Humble. The detailed April 2019 calendar is below, as well as links to the press watch site.

April 2019 Acorn TV Calendar

Monday, April 1st

A STITCH IN TIME (Documentary)

The 2018 BBC series is presented by fashion historian Amber Butchart who examines figures from the past through the clothes they chose to wear in their portraits or effigies, including Marie Antoinette and King Charles II. Butchart looks for clues within the portraits, outlining the significance of the sitter and what the costume reveals about that person and the times in which they lived. Working alongside Amber is historical costumier Ninya Mikhaila who, together with her team, recreates the garments for Amber using the tailoring techniques of the given period. (6 EPS)

RUMPOLE OF THE BAILEY, Series 1 & 2

Nominated for two Emmys and seven BAFTAS and the standard bearer for future courtroom dramas, Rumpole of the Bailey follows the misadventures of Old Bailey defense barrister Horace Rumpole (Leo McKern) who has to contend with politics in chambers, unhelpful judges in court and the continuing disapproval of his wife Hilda at home, while trying to do his best for his often-ungrateful clients. The hugely popular PBS series began in 1978 (12 EPS).

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 16/18 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“If you haven’t seen it, you must.” —Globe & Mail

Trailer

A new season 12 episode from one of Acorn TV’s and Canada’s most popular series. Garnering an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, the mystery series centers on Detective William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s murders.

Monday, April 8th

QUEENS OF MYSTERY, Murder in the Dark, Episodes 1 & 2 (Acorn TV Original, Exclusive World Premiere)

Trailer

Marking the third commission for Acorn TV, this fun female-led British mystery follows a perennially single female detective, Mattie Stone (Olivia Vinall, The Woman in White), and her three aunts – the motherly Aunt Beth (Sarah Woodward, The Politician’s Husband), the rebellious Aunt Cat (Julie Graham, The Bletchley Circle, Shetland), and the book smart Aunt Jane (Siobhan Redmond, Alfresco) – who are well-known crime writers that help her solve whodunit style murders, as well as set her up on blind dates. In addition to her weekly murder investigations, Mattie is also preoccupied by the fact that her mother Eleanor disappeared without a trace when Mattie was three. The opening two-part mystery, Murder in the Dark, finds the newly promoted DS Matilda Stone dispatched to Hiddledean Hall where all three of her aunts are attending the 15 Wildermarsh Crime Writer’s Festival. In a crime as strange as the fiction on display, the prestigious Golden Pick Axe Award has been found buried in the head of a prize nominee, and pages from his latest manuscript have been stolen. Everyone present is a suspect, from the rival nominees – including Matilda’s Aunt Beth – to hot headed agents and slimy publishers. Or does the solution to the crime lie in the fictional story that someone has gone to such extreme lengths to hide? Created by Julian Unthank (Doc Martin, New Tricks) and featuring guest star Selina Cadell (Doc Martin).

BOLLYWOOD: The World’s Largest Film Industry (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“Fascinating look at this vibrant, uplifting world” -The Telegraph

Producing over 1,000 movies every year – more than twice as many as Hollywood – Bollywood is now the largest film industry on the planet. In this colorful two-part BBC documentary, British radio and television presenter Anita Rani heads to the Indian subcontinent to explore what goes on behind-the-scenes in this incredible movie-making powerhouse. (2 EPS)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12, Ep 17/18

A new season 12 episode from one of Acorn TV’s and Canada’s most popular series. Garnering an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, the mystery series centers on Detective William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s murders.

Monday, April 15th

QUEENS OF MYSTERY, Death by Vinyl, Episodes 3 & 4 (Acorn TV Original)

Follows a perennially single female detective, Mattie Stone, and her three aunts – the motherly Aunt Beth, the rebellious Aunt Cat and the book smart Aunt Jane – who are well-known crime writers that help her solve whodunit style murders, as well as set her up on blind datesThe second two-part mystery, Death by Vinyl, gives an insight into Cat Stone’s years in an 80s new wave girl band and her love affair with Nikki Holler, its lead singer. “Volcanic Youth” and their entourage have been invited to record a reunion album t an exclusive retreat not far from Wildermarsh – but it’s not long before one of them is found dead in the studio… strangled with a microphone cord. Matilda begins her investigations and soon becomes aware of motives for murder buried in the band’s past. Only by teaming up with veteran ex-band member, Aunt Cat, can Matilda piece the fragments of these scattered lives together. But in assisting Matilda to nail the killer, Cat must confront the tragedies of her own past – emotions she’d buried decades ago.

OVER THE RAINBOW

When Neil (Peter Sullivan, The Hour) returns from prison having paid the penalty for his part in a burglary which took place during his own wedding reception, he finds that his wife Finnoula “Finn” (Angeline Ball, Keeping Faith, Acceptable Risk) has not only moved, but has moved in with his best friend Spence (Ian Targett). Through force of circumstances the three of them have to find a way to live together (1993, 8 EPS).

RUMPOLE OF THE BAILEY, Series 3 + Special

Nominated for two Emmys and seven BAFTAS, Rumpole of the Bailey follows the misadventures of Old Bailey defense barrister Horace Rumpole (Leo McKern) who has to contend with politics in chambers, unhelpful judges in court and the continuing disapproval of his wife Hilda at home, while trying to do his best for his often-ungrateful clients. (7 EPS)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 12 Finale

The season 12 finaleof one of Acorn TV’s and Canada’s most popular series. Garnering an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, the mystery series centers on Detective William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s murders.

Monday, April 22nd

QUEENS OF MYSTERY, Smoke and Mirrors, Episodes 5 &6 (Acorn TV Original)

The final two-part mystery in Series 1. The series follows a perennially single female detective, Mattie Stone, and her three aunts – the motherly Aunt Beth, the rebellious Aunt Cat and the book smart Aunt Jane – who are well-known crime writers that help her solve whodunit style murders, as well as set her up on blind dates. This two-part mystery, Smoke and Mirrors, focuses on a local theatre where an adaptation of one of Aunt Jane’s books is being mounted. Hopes are high, particularly as celebrated thespian Sir Lawrence Shaw has persuaded his twice ex-wife Dame Blanche Chastain out of retirement to take a small role. But when a large sandbag falls, crushing one of the cast, Matilda’s investigations lead her to conclude this was no accident. As Matilda works her way through her suspects – the larger than life cast and crew of the play – Cat and Beth do some investigating of their own, and uncover bribes and secret obsessions behind the scenes. The plot thickens when a second body is found, and one of the remaining cast absconds. There will be more bodies on the stage floor unless Matilda acts fast. Guest starring former Bond girl Carmen Du Sautoy (The Man with the Golden Gun).

THE INVISIBLES

Maurice Riley (Anthony Head, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Syd Woolsey (Warren Clarke,Poldark), are "The Invisibles", a team of retired master burglars. After a string of successful crimes during the 1980s — during which they were never apprehended or identified by the authorities — they retired with their wives to the Spanish Mediterranean coast. Now older, they give in to homesickness and return to England, settling in a quiet fishing village. They still have enough money to support themselves comfortably (though not as extravagantly as they might be used to). Circumstances, however, conspire to pull them back to a life of crime. Early capers prove to them that security technology and the brutality of the criminal life have changed dramatically in two decades, and they've lost their edge as well. But the excitement is undeniable, and they try to make a go of it. (2008, 6 EPS)

MONTY DON’S PARADISE GARDENS (Documentary)

BBC documentary. Popular British TV presenter Monty Don travels across the Islamic world and beyond in search of Paradise Gardens celebrated. In Spain and Morocco, he learns the building blocks of these gardens; while in Iran, he uncovers the secret of their creation. In India and Turkey, Monty discovers gardens offering a new type of spirituality. Back in the UK, he uncovers the influence they have on a Royal garden, as well as public spaces. (2 EPS)

Monday, April 29th

MS FISHER’S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES (Acorn TV Original, Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

International Trailer

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries remains one of Australia’s most popular series worldwide. As fans wait for a new feature film, Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears, later this year, they can enjoy the top-rated, new spin-off series set in the 1960s. When the famous aunt she never knew, Phryne Fisher, goes missing over the highlands of New Guinea, the gorgeously reckless Peregrine Fisher (Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted) inherits a windfall.Peregrine sets out to become a world-class private detective in her own right with the unerring guidance of The Adventuresses’ Club, a group of exceptional women of which her celebrated aunt was a member. A natural rule breaker, Peregrine is fearless, fun, and charmingly down-to-earth, as well as having a keen instinct for solving crimes. With newfound wealth and The Adventuresses to hone her rough edges and become the family she’s never had, Peregrine is unstoppable. The series co-stars Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door,Deadline Gallipoli) as smart, ambitious cop Detective James Steed and Catherine McClements (Wentworth) as Birdie, an ex-member of WW2 Special Forces and head of The Adventuresses. The new series features every bit the embodiment of style, glamour and adventure as the 1920s-set original. (4 feature-length EPS)

OFF THE BEATEN TRACK with Kate Humble

BBC Documentary

Kate Humble and her Welsh sheepdog Teg travel from the tip of North Wales through the remotest parts of the Welsh country to the south coast. Along the way, they explore how the landscape is being shaped and how it is shaping its people. (2017, 4 EPS)

RUMPOLE OF THE BAILEY, Series 4 & 5

Nominated for two Emmys and seven BAFTAS, Rumpole of the Bailey follows the misadventures of Old Bailey defense barrister Horace Rumpole (Leo McKern) who has to contend with politics in chambers, unhelpful judges in court and the continuing disapproval of his wife Hilda at home, while trying to do his best for his often-ungrateful clients. (12 EPS)

About Acorn TV: Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in British and international television from AMC Networks privately owned subsidiary RLJ Entertainment. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates or commercials. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. In 2019, Acorn TV features several commissioned series including British crime drama London Kills, fun British mystery Queens of Mystery and the final Series 2 movie of Agatha Raisin; new episodes of fan favorites Line of Duty from Jed Mercurio, British sensation Doc Martin, Welsh sensation Keeping Faith, medical drama The Good Karma Hospital, Paul Abbott’s No Offence, Aussie dramedy The Heart Guy, and Canadian hit Murdoch Mysteries; along with several new series, including British crime drama Manhunt, Lucy Lawless’s My Life is Murder, BBC One Wales family drama Pitching In, New Zealand crime drama Straight Forward and Dutch drama The Oldenheim Twelve; and a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas A Place to Call Home, Blood, Mystery Road, Detectorists, Jack Irish, George Gently, and Foyle’s War; among much more. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Comcast/Xfinity, Android, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

WATCH NOW: The first two-part mystery of Queens of Mystery is available to watch now with Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries coming soon at http://acorn.tv/press. DVDs available upon request.

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, ccampbell@acorn.tv