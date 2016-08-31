Acorn TV Announces U.K., Canadian, and Australian Acquisitions and U.S. Premieres

New ITV dramedy BRIEF ENCOUNTERS

Silver Spring, MD – After a critically acclaimed, exclusive premiere every week this summer including Acorn TV Original Series Agatha Raisin, French thriller The Disappearance, and British comedy Raised by Wolves, and a September schedule with Australia’s #1 drama 800 Words and BBC psychological thriller The Secret Agent, Acorn TV continues into October with the acquisitions and exclusive U.S. Premieres of Aussie political thriller The Code, Season 2 beginning Monday, October 10 and co-starring Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) (Promo); the return of heart-stopping Canadian police drama 19-2, Season 3 on Monday, October 24 (Promo); and 1980s-set British dramedy Brief Encounters beginning Monday, October 31 (Trailer). From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE) and available at Acorn.TV and on most devices, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV is the premier North American streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond with lavish, high-quality international premieres every week.

Acorn TV’s international partners include DCD Rights for The Code, Content Television for 19-2, and ITV for Brief Encounters.

Exploring the delicate balance between personal liberty and national security in the digital age, The Code, Season 2 unveils the rapidly increasing threat of cybercrime, and its capacity to bring an entire country to its knees. Meanwhile, Season 3 of 19-2 finds partners Nick (Adrian Holmes) and Ben (Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Actor Jared Keeso) struggling to move on from the revelation that one of their own was a criminal and mole for organized crime. Last, Brief Encounters offers a joyful, character-driven drama featuring four unlikely friends gaining confidence and independence as their ambition is ignited selling lingerie.

President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment Mark Stevens noted, “After a record-setting summer of premieres and subscriber growth, Acorn TV’s October premieres include the return of one of our subscribers’ favorite series with another can’t-miss, edge-of-your-seat season of award-winning cop drama 19-2; plus the very funny, heart-warming new series Brief Encounters and timely Aussie thriller The Code, Series 2. These critically acclaimed series are perfect examples of the high-caliber productions we continue to curate and exclusively premiere for our subscribers.”

October 2016

Monday, October 10: Aussie political thriller THE CODE, Season 2 (Promo)

Monday, October 24: Award-winning Canadian cop drama 19-2, Season 3 (Promo)

Monday, October 31: British dramedy BRIEF ENCOUNTERS (Trailer)

The Code, Season 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, beginning Mon., Oct 10)

The Australian political thriller returns with six new episodes starring Ashley Zukerman (Manhattan, Terra Nova, Rush) and Dan Spielman (One Perfect Day), along with new cast members Sigrid Thornton (Wentworth Prison) and Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace, Lantana). The series has won several awards including six Australian Film Institute Awards including Best TV Drama Series, and Australian Writers Guild for original TV mini-series.

Hoping to escape the storm they unleashed at the end of season one Jesse (Ashley Zukerman) and Ned (Dan Spielman) are confronted with the terrifying possibility of being extradited to the US to face serious charges in an American court. Fortunately for the Banks brothers, Australian National Security is sitting on an explosive case they cannot crack, and Jesse might just be the man to do it. Exchanging his hacking skills for their freedom, Jesse and Ned are drawn into a dark world that could not only cost them their lives, but all that they hold dear. (6 episodes)

19-2, Season 3 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Mon., Oct 24)

Winner ‘Best Dramatic Series’ Canadian Screen Awards

“The writing is sublime…in the tradition of shows like ‘The Wire” –The New York Times

On par with the best American police dramas like The Wire and Homicide: Life on the Street, the intense, character-driven drama 19-2 returns with 10 new episodes. Stars Adrian Holmes (Arrow, Smallville) and Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Actor Jared Keeso (Elysium, Falling Skies) are captivating as partners in the Montreal Police Department. At the start of Season 3, the squad struggles to recover from the revelation that one of their own was a pedophile and a mole for organized crime. (10 episodes)

Brief Encounters (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, beginning Mon., Oct 31)

“A revelation: frank, funny, and full of heart” –The Telegraph

Love. Laughter. Lingerie.

This frank, fresh, and funny six-part British series follows four women striving for happiness and fulfillment. In early 1980s England, Steph (Sophie Rundle, The Bletchley Circle, Peaky Blinders), Pauline (Penelope Wilton, Downton Abbey), Nita (Angela Griffin, Inspector Lewis), and Dawn (Sharon Rooney, My Mad Fat Diary) wrestle with the pressures of family, husbands and making ends meet. However, a chance meeting between Steph and Nita is destined to kick-start a transformation for them all as they grasp the opportunity to become Ann Summers (lingerie and sex toy) party organizers. As wives and businesswomen, the four friends discover hidden strengths, shaking up not just their town but their relationships too. (6 episodes)

Currently, Acorn TV features the exclusive premieres of breakout British comedies Raised by Wolves and Cradle to Grave; epic British period drama Jericho starring Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife), Acorn TV Original Series Agatha Raisin, starring Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe); critically-acclaimed French drama series The Disappearance; star-studded British drama The Syndicate: All or Nothing, and the return of “Acorn’s superior legal drama” (TV Guide)Janet King, starring Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home). In September, Acorn premieres Australia’s #1 drama 800 Words (Sept. 5), BBC period drama The Secret Agent (Sept. 12-14), plus the streaming premieres of BBC’s Capital (Sept. 19) and Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None (Sept. 26).

Additionally, Acorn Media Enterprises, RLJ Entertainment’s development arm for the Acorn brand, is in production on several recently announced Acorn TV Original Series, including British thriller The Level, Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution, and Irish legal drama Striking Out.

Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV series include Aussie drama A Place to Call Home, BAFTA-winning comedy Detectorists, Guy Pearce’s noir thriller Jack Irish, hit dramedy Doc Martin, ‘Best Dramatic Series’ winner 19-2, and many more. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

“Discover an alternate universe of terrific British shows.” –Los Angeles Times

“Netflix for the Anglophile.” –NPR’s Here & Now

